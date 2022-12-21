Read full article on original website
5 Oil & Gas Stocks Still on Sale Despite Sector Boom
Despite concerns surrounding high inflation and slowing growth, this year has been a stellar one for Oil/Energy bulls. The space has easily emerged as the best performing of all 11 U.S. market sectors, gaining nearly 57% so far in 2022. In contrast, the other 10 indexes have all suffered losses year to date. Meanwhile, the broader S&P 500 benchmark is down more than 19% during this period.
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 27th
ATN International (. ATNI - Free Report) invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.3% downward over the last 60 days. Century Communities (. CCS - Free Report) is a home building and construction company...
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 27th
SQM - Free Report) : This company which produces fertilizer and iodine and manufactures industrial chemicals and iodine derivative products and sells in over 60 countries throughout the world, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.
Is Most-Watched Stock Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) Worth Betting on Now?
PANW - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this security software maker have returned -18.2% over the past month...
Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Construction Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. Life...
Terreno Realty (TRNO) Sees Solid Demand, Leases Medley Asset
TRNO - Free Report) is witnessing healthy demand for its properties. Recently, the company executed a lease for 6.7 acres of improved land in Medley, FL, with a North American provider of equipment rentals. This lease will start on Feb 1, 2023 and expire in March 2033. Reflecting the positive...
Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
VKTX - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is...
Core & Main (CNM) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
CNM - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.65 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.60 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.56 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.33%. A...
Bull of the Day: Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)
CAT - Free Report) has seen its near-term earnings outlook improve over the last several months, landing the stock into the highly-coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Caterpillar is the world’s largest construction-equipment manufacturer. We see its iconic yellow machines at nearly every construction site. Let’s take a closer...
Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
APOG - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.07 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.98 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.63 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 9.18%. A...
Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock Moves -0.55%: What You Should Know
NLY - Free Report) closed at $21.86, marking a -0.55% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.49%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate...
Looking for Stocks with Positive Earnings Momentum? Check Out These 2 Consumer Staples Names
Is Titan Machinery (TITN) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
TITN - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.
5 Sector ETFs That Beat the Market in December
MU - Free Report) and Tesla (. TSLA - Free Report) added to the chaos. The S&P 500 Index and the Dow Jones Industrial Index are down 5.8% and 4%, respectively, so far in December, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index has lost 8.5%. While most segments of the market...
Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Mondelez International (MDLZ) This Year?
MDLZ - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question. Mondelez is one of 200 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit...
Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Banco Do Brasil SA (BDORY) Stock
BDORY - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this...
Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Dorian LPG (LPG) This Year?
LPG - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Dorian LPG is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 138 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
Energy ETFs Beat S&P 500 in 2022, More Gains Likely in 2023
Energy stocks have been the biggest winners in 2022, which has been a dreary year for equities. The coronavirus vaccine rollout is gradually helping to control the spread of the outbreak across the globe. Factors like easing Omicron concerns, supply shortages, and geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and the Middle East have boosted oil prices this year.
How to Find Strong Oils and Energy Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be...
ICF International (ICFI) Boasts Earnings & Price Momentum: Should You Buy?
Here at Zacks, we offer our members many different opportunities to take full advantage of the stock market, as well as how to invest in ways that lead to long-term success. The Zacks Premium service, which provides daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank; full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List; Equity Research reports; and Premium stock screens like the Earnings ESP filter, makes these more manageable goals. All of the features can help you identify what stocks to buy, what to sell, and what are today's hottest industries.
