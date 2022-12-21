ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gators Land in Top 10 for Elite 2024 DL David Stone Jr.

With the 2023 recruiting cycle starting to wind down as the Early National Signing Day grows further in the rearview mirror, the 2024 class will soon become a top priority. On Friday, the Florida Gators landed in the top ten for highly regarded 2024 defensive lineman David Stone Jr. Florida sits alongside Alabama, LSU, Miami, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M and USC.
Gators Will ‘Continue to Be Aggressive’ to Close 2023 Recruiting Cycle

With Early National Signing Day in the rearview mirror, the time for reflection and planning for the future is upon us. Signing 20 high school prospects in the early period, the Gators filled a multitude of holes on the roster with premier talents as head coach Billy Napier looks to instill a roster and culture of winning in Gainesville.
