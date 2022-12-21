Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Kory Woodruff, Interior Defensive Lineman, Pittsburg State Gorillas
Centre Daily
Broncos Fire Coach Nathaniel Hackett, Seahawks Win Russell Wilson Trade
The Seattle Seahawks have already been preparing to reap the offseason rewards from the struggles the Denver Broncos have had this season. But now, the Seahawks can sit back and feel secure knowing they won the blockbuster trade that sent franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to Mile High back in March.
San Francisco 49ers’ Brock Purdy can make NFL history with Week 17 win
San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has already set NFL records and joined elite lists through just three starts
Centre Daily
Florida LB Amari Burney to Play in NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
Florida outside linebacker Amari Burney accepted an invitation to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl on Monday, which is set to take place at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 28, 2023. Burney, a fifth-year senior, made the most of his final season of college eligibility in Florida's new-look...
Centre Daily
Was Derwin James Ejection for Hit on Ashton Dulin Legit?
The Indianapolis Colts fell to the LA Chargers on Monday Night Football 20-3, and one of the talking points following the game was the ejection of Chargers safety Derwin James. In college football, there isn't much doubt; they have much stricter rules about "targeting" and using the crown of the...
Tom Brady addresses retirement questions
Tom Brady retired in early 2022, only to announce a month later that he was making a comeback. His age, coupled with his previous retirement, has led many to wonder whether he will step away from football in 2023. Brady was asked by Jim Gray on his weekly “Let’s Go” show, which was released on... The post Tom Brady addresses retirement questions appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Centre Daily
‘Kellen’s Fault!’ Coach Jokes About Cowboys Sun Worship
FRISCO - AT&T Stadium opened in 2009 and was built in the likeness of its predecessor, Texas Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys from 1971-2008. Texas Stadium had its famous hole in the roof "so God could watch his team play,” as Cowboys Nation bragged. That hole sometimes brought some interesting shade patterns on the field that wreaked havoc with television coverage and players at the time.
Centre Daily
Solving Broncos’ offensive identity crisis is job No. 1 for next coach
The Broncos have to figure out where they are and who they are. That was made clear Tuesday when owner/CEO Greg Penner and general manager George Paton addressed the media in the wake of Monday’s firing of head coach Nathaniel Hackett. While Penner and Paton both praised the Broncos’...
Centre Daily
Leonard Fournette Describes Serious Foot Injury in Since Deleted Tweet
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' running game (or lack thereof) has rightfully been under fire this entire season. As a team, the Buccaneers remain last in the NFL in rushing yards per game by a significant margin, producing less than 80 yards per contest. Naturally, Leonard Fournette, who is the team's...
Knicks' Jalen Brunson to miss Dallas return due to injury
A sore right hip will sideline New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson during his first visit in Dallas since departing in free agency last summer.
Centre Daily
Cowboys BREAKING: 2 Roster Moves to Fix CB & WR Problem vs. Eagles?
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys host the Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Eve at AT&T Stadium, in a possible playoff preview. … and a debut of a couple of vet newcomers. New Cowboys wideout Hilton will make his Dallas debut almost two weeks after inking his deal with the team. He should add a much-needed deep threat to quarterback Dak Prescott's arsenal.
Centre Daily
How To Watch The Miami Heat Wednesday Against Los Angeles Lakers, Injury Report, Lineups, Etc
VITALS: The Miami Heat and Lakers meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, the teams split the series, 1-1, with each squad winning on their home court. Miami swept the series the season prior and has currently won three of the last four overall against LAL. The Heat are 30-38 all-time versus the Lakers during the regular season, including 20-14 in home games and 10-24 in road games.
Centre Daily
Washington Huskies vs. Longhorns: Alamo Bowl Preview
It is officially game week once again, as the Texas Longhorns prepare to take on the Washington Huskies in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29. A win for the Longhorns would cap off a successful second season for Steve Sarkisian and build momentum heading into the offseason. Of course, that...
Centre Daily
Report: Bengals Right Tackle Out For Season
CINCINNATI — La’el Collins's 2022 season is over. According to Kelsey Conway, the starting right tackle underwent an MRI on Sunday that revealed a torn ACL. He suffered the injury in the first half of Sunday’s 22-18 win over New England. Cincinnati now turns to Hakeem Adeniji as Collins’s replacement for the rest of the season.
Centre Daily
Bills Better Than Eagles, Chiefs in Latest NFL Power Rankings?
The Buffalo Bills (12-3) are back atop Sports Illustrated's NFL power rankings and look to be rounding into playoff form. Saturday's 35-13 win over the Chicago Bears clinched their third-straight AFC East title and made it the Bills' sixth win in a row. If the playoffs started today, the Bills...
