Park City speedskater Casey Dawson’s season had its ups and downs heading into back-to-back World Cups in Calgary, Canada, earlier in December. On the positive side, the 22-year-old helped the U.S. win a gold medal in the team pursuit at the first World Cup of the season. But he was also dealing with an illness, and his early results in his individual races weren’t what he wanted.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 5 HOURS AGO