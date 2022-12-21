Read full article on original website
Park Record
Miners head into Olympus tournament looking to get back into win column
Park City’s boys basketball team will play four games in four days this week in a tournament at Olympus High School starting on Tuesday. Park City was set to play Mountain Ridge on Tuesday, Layton Christian Academy on Wednesday, Hillcrest on Thursday and Tooele on Friday. The Miners are looking to reverse their fortunes as they enter the four-game stretch on a three-game losing skid.
Park Record
Casey Dawson rounding into form heading into 2023
Park City speedskater Casey Dawson’s season had its ups and downs heading into back-to-back World Cups in Calgary, Canada, earlier in December. On the positive side, the 22-year-old helped the U.S. win a gold medal in the team pursuit at the first World Cup of the season. But he was also dealing with an illness, and his early results in his individual races weren’t what he wanted.
Park Record
Citizens especially worried about Deer Valley traffic, survey shows
Traffic is by a wide margin the greatest concern of opponents of a Deer Valley Resort concept for a major development at Snow Park, a survey has found, a result many would have expected with congestion on the roads long being one of the top complaints in Park City. The...
Park Record
Red Card Roberts: Home for the holidays
Despite having lived in Park City nearly all of my adult life, when I refer to “home,” I usually mean Nebraska. Not in a nostalgic way — there’s no hint of fondness. It’s more matter of fact. As in, “I have to go home for Christmas,” the “have to” being key.
Park Record
Incoming winter storms create uncertain snowpack conditions
Backcountry conditions, much like the weather forecast in Utah, are expected to change over the next week as winter storms travel throughout the Wasatch, bringing an increase in wet weather – and danger. Avalanche danger for the Salt Lake area mountains has switched between considerable and moderate over the...
Park Record
Park City tourism official makes impassioned argument in support of worker housing
The top staffer at the Park City Chamber/Bureau, a figure with wide influence on the tourism industry that drives the local economy, has crafted an impassioned argument in support of workforce or otherwise income-restricted housing, outlining her assessment in a submittal to City Hall regarding a development matter. Jennifer Wesselhoff,...
Park Record
Canyons Village lights off its traditional New Year’s Eve party￼
Canyons Village will wrap up 2022 in style on Saturday, Dec. 31. The annual end-of-the-year party, which has become a tradition for many local residents, guests and Park City Mountain, will feature live music, food, drinks and a firework display, said Emily McDonald, the resort’s communications manager. “We’ll have...
Park Record
Ziegfeld Theater Company finds itself in ‘Forever Plaid’￼
Park City theater lovers will get a chance to reflect on their lives as they kick out the old year and kick off the new year when Ziegfeld Theater Company’s “Forever Plaid: The Musical” makes a six-night run at Egyptian Theatre next week. The production, written by...
Park Record
Sheriff’s Report: Park City man arrested following incident at Silver Creek business
A Park City man is facing felony charges stemming from an incident at a Silver Creek business last week. The 56-year-old man, who rented a storage unit in the facility, on Dec. 21 followed another client in and took what he needed from his unit, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office. The man then found himself locked behind a gate.
Park Record
Coalville home destroyed in Friday fire, remote East Side location poses challenge
A Coalville home has been deemed a total loss after a Friday morning fire. The North Summit Fire District was dispatched around 10:45 a.m. on Friday following initial reports of smoke coming out of a residence with three people inside on Huff Creek Road, according to Chief Ben Nielson. It’s the second time the Fire District has responded to the remote East Side area this year, he said, but the snowy conditions made crews slower to arrive.
