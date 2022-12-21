ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Homeless Wichita man sentenced for murder

By Knss Staff
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ml0br_0jq1HFNo00

A 64-year-old homeless man has been ordered to serve 17 years and 10 months in prison. David Chandler of Wichita was convicted of second-degree intentional murder for participating in a deadly attack on another homeless man on the Seneca Street Bridge.

In November a Sedgwick County jury found Chandler guilty of killing 30-year-old Blake Barnes. Barnes had been severely beaten with metal pipes or bars. He died at a Wichita hospital.

According to court records, Chandler and Abel Molina were camping under the bridge when they found Barnes rummaging through Chandler’s tent and allegedly stealing a walking stick. Chandler and Molina beat him in retaliation as motorists looked on. The records say the pair then left him on the bridge to die.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kfdi.com

Victims uncooperative after east Wichita shooting

Two people were hospitalized but are expected to be OK, after a shooting in east Wichita on Christmas morning. Officers were called to the 7700 block of Killarney Ct. around 4 a.m., and found an injured 18 and 20-year-old. They were transported with injuries described as serious but not life-threatening.
WICHITA, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Two people killed after shooting in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A shooting in east Wichita has killed two people. Sedgwick County Dispatch confirms a shooting in the 900 block of S. Mission Rd. in Wichita. The call came in around 9:45 p.m. Friday. According to a spokesperson with the Wichita Police Department, a man and...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Early morning shooting sends 2 to hospital on Christmas

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - An early morning shooting in Wichita sent two to the hospital on Sunday. The Wichita Police Department says the shooting took place around 4 a.m. and two were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The investigation is ongoing. The identities of the victims and location...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Crime Stoppers: Shoot-out at busy Wichita intersection

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Ring doorbell video shows exactly what happened on December, 10 around 4:30 p.m. It shows a person in red with a backpack sneaking through an alley near 17th and Oliver. He opened fire at a man across Oliver. That man then fired back. “It's nonsense,” said...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

2 injured after Christmas morning shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said two men were injured after being shot in a drive-by shooting in the 500 block of N. Rock Rd. early Christmas morning. WPD said officers were called to the area just before 4 a.m. and found two victims, an 18-year-old...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Missing El Dorado woman found

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - UPDATE: El Dorado police say Mary was found safe!. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- El Dorado police are searching for an 89-year-old woman. Police said she was last seen by family last night. Her family said they were unable to contact her today and her vehicle was missing from her...
EL DORADO, KS
Hutch Post

Accident in Reno County injures one Christmas night

RENO COUNTY, Kan. — A Hutchinson woman was injured in a traffic accident Christmas night in Reno County. According to the Reno County Sheriff's Office, 46-year-old Sandra Radke reported that she struck a pole off the east side of Haven Road about a quarter mile south of Long View after leaving the road to the right.
RENO COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Police ID Kansas man who died in 2-vehicle crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal crash have identified the victim as 50-year-old Nicky Ball of Wichita, according to Officer Juan Rebolledo. Just after 4:30p.m. Friday, a 1999 Toyota Avalon driven by Ball was southbound on Sheridan Ave at 18th Street North in Wichita. The Toyota entered the...
WICHITA, KS
KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

Wichita, KS
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
741K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

 https://www.audacy.com/knss

Comments / 0

Community Policy