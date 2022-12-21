Homeless Wichita man sentenced for murder

A 64-year-old homeless man has been ordered to serve 17 years and 10 months in prison. David Chandler of Wichita was convicted of second-degree intentional murder for participating in a deadly attack on another homeless man on the Seneca Street Bridge.

In November a Sedgwick County jury found Chandler guilty of killing 30-year-old Blake Barnes. Barnes had been severely beaten with metal pipes or bars. He died at a Wichita hospital.

According to court records, Chandler and Abel Molina were camping under the bridge when they found Barnes rummaging through Chandler’s tent and allegedly stealing a walking stick. Chandler and Molina beat him in retaliation as motorists looked on. The records say the pair then left him on the bridge to die.