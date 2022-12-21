Read full article on original website
Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State Preview and Prediction For the Guaranteed Rate BowlFlurrySportsMadison, WI
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in WisconsinEdy ZooMadison, WI
Madison introduces stricter regulations on ice and snow removal to reduce environmental impactEdy ZooMadison, WI
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today
Marcus Majestic Cinema reopens
WAUKESHA — Marcus Majestic Cinema, 770 Springdale Rd., Waukesha, is now open after maintenance issues caused it to close on Monday morning. Other Marcus theaters in the area include Movie Tavern in Brookfield, Marcus Ridge in New Berlin and Marcus Hillside in Delafield.
Channel 3000
Jane Ann Sheehan
MADISON – Jane Ann Sheehan, age 77, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Oak Park Place. She was born on Feb. 22, 1945, in Waukesha, Wis., the daughter of George and Margaret (La Haie) Demming. Jane graduated from Waukesha South High School and the UW-Madison...
wisfarmer.com
Families thrive on both big and small dairy farms
For decades the question of “little farms” or “big farms” has been an issue of conversation (and heated debate) among farm organizations, politicians, city folks and farmers. One point of view is that Wisconsin dairy farms were historically owned and operated by a family ‒ dad,...
nbc15.com
Sun Prairie waitress tipped 1K among hundreds to receive holiday gift from BGCDC
DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - In the spirit of giving, one Dane County nonprofit, in partnership with generous community members, is ensuring every family has something to be grateful for this holiday season. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County has provided over 600 area families with financial support...
Get Your Snow Tubing Fix In At These 7 Awesome Hills in Wisconsin
If you're looking for great places to go snow tubing in Wisconsin, look no further than these 7 parks that are more than ready to deliver some winter fun for the entire family. The Best Snow Tubing Hills in Wisconsin. Now that there is finally some snow on the ground,...
Channel 3000
Dallas R. Gardner
Dallas R. Gardner, 83, of Platteville, Wisconsin died on Sunday, December 18, 2022. Funeral services will be 4:00 PM, Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, Wisconsin. Pastor Mary Ann Floerke will officiate. Visitation will be from 2:00 PM until the time of the service at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Channel 3000
Lee Norbert Coonen
CAMBRIDGE – Lee N. Coonen, age 68, of Cambridge, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 25th, 2022. He was born on Sept. 1, 1954, in Detroit Mich., the son of L.P. Coonen and Virginia Goetzman. Lee married Lori Weber on Dec. 27, 1975, in Fort Atkinson. He worked for many years as a land surveyor, retiring in 2014.
Channel 3000
Joyce Louise Clawson
STOUGHTON – Joyce Louise Clawson, age 74, of Stoughton, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022. She was born on April 3, 1948. Services to follow.
Channel 3000
Nancy Lou Gaffney
Barneveld – Nancy Lou (Reeves) Gaffney, age 83, of Barneveld passed away on the morning of Friday, December 23, 2022, after a lengthy illness with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. She was strong, resilient, and never complained as the disease presented challenge after challenge over the course of the past decade.
Channel 3000
Donna Mae Bossenberry
MADISON – Donna Mae (Bjelde) Bossenberry, age 92, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. She was born on Oct. 5, 1930, in Madison, the daughter of Raymond N. and Maybelle (Rutlin) Bjelde. Donna married Dale Bossenberry on March 24, 1951. They were together for 68 years...
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wisc. - A family in Madison, Wisconsin, has faced multiple utility issues over the past week, including water damage, heating problems, and difficulties in resolving them.
nbc15.com
We Energies asking customers to lower their heat immediately
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We Energies is asking customers to turn down their thermostats Friday immediately after an “equipment failure” limited its ability to provide fuel. The company is asking users to turn their thermostats town to 60 to 62 degrees to avoid any outages after a system failure. Officials said turning down the heat should help all people stay warm and safe while avoiding any outages.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
At winter’s onset, homeless men use Madison’s shelter in record numbers
Even before this week’s perilous weather, pressure on the area’s homeless shelter system has been building, with the men’s shelter setting a record on Monday night and the women’s and families’ shelters also seeing high numbers. On Monday night, Porchlight Inc., which operates the new...
Channel 3000
Final salute to MPD ‘detective’s detective’ Jim Grann
Jim Grann wasn’t supposed to work on the case that became one of the most storied of his career. Grann, a detective with the Madison Police Department’s crimes against persons unit, worked nights, the 4:00 p.m. to midnight shift. Homicides, robberies, batteries — serious crimes with high stakes riding on the outcomes. Grann wouldn’t have had it any other way.
nbc15.com
Animal advocates urge adopters to prepare before gifting a pet over the holiday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Getting a friend or a loved one a pet over the holidays might seem like the perfect gift idea but animal advocates are reminding potential adopters, pets are more than a present, they are a lifelong commitment. Furry friends are bundles of joy in many people’s...
Channel 3000
Mark William Dolphin
MADISON – Mark W. Dolphin, 53, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. He was born on Jan. 8, 1969, the son of Mike Dolphin and Suzanne Teegardin in Madison. Mark was employed for most of his life at Octopus Car Wash. When they closed, he started working at Triton Carwash.
Channel 3000
Paula J. Vaughn
Paula J. Vaughn, 74, of Fort Atkinson, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, December 23, 2022. Paula was born on September 1, 1948 in Madison, daughter of the late Joseph and Lorraine (Harris) Dohm. On January 16, 1992 she married Carman Vaughn in Jefferson. Paula is survived...
nbc15.com
Families flock to Wisconsin Dells amid dropping temperatures
‘Conditions continue to change,’ say officials preparing crews to work through the night across Dane. Johnson says plowing efforts will start at midnight city-wide, asking drivers to find off-street parking during the operation to offer snowplow drivers a clear path to work. ‘Conditions continue to change,’ say officials preparing...
Channel 3000
Verlyn B. Thiede
Verlyn B. Thiede, age 85 of Sauk City, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 19, 2022. He was born in Sauk City on 12/16/1937, the son of Ben and Rose Thiede. He was united in marriage to Marion Carol Elliot. Verlyn enjoyed outdoor activities, taking Willy and Harley for walks and enjoyed talking to anyone who would listen to him. He loved feeding his backyard friends, the squirrels and birds. Mostly, he loved spending time with family and friends, and special friend, Linda.
Channel 3000
Charles L. “Charlie” Rose
Charles Lee Rose of Highland passed away peacefully at home Sunday, December 25, 2022, at the age of 65. Charlie was born in Dodgeville, WI, on February 22, 1957, the oldest of 9 children of Francis and Marvelene Rose. Charlie graduated from Highland High School in 1975. He ran his own business Rose’s Auto Body, for 20+ years. He then started his second business, Rose’s Auto Body Supply. Charlie loved spending time with his family and teasing his nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. Charlie was a very creative artist. He loved designing his own paint designs for cars and motorcycles.
