Argo Blockchain Suspends its Nasdaq Trading
After previously hinting at potential Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Argo Blockchain has now suspended trading in Nasdaq. Argo Blockchain, one of the biggest mining firms in the crypto market, recently stated that they may have to file for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy. Initially, it was suspended by the London Stock Exchange (LSE),...
Fidelity Files Trademark Application For An NFT Marketplace
According to a tweet from trademark lawyer Mike Kondoudis on Monday, the American asset management company Fidelity Investments has filed multiple trademark registrations that show its aspirations for Web3-related services integrating cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and the metaverse. According to the documents, the business is willing to provide crypto wallet...
NEAR Protocol Octopus Network Lays Off 40% of Staff
Octopus Network has announced a series of restructuring steps in response to the present poor market conditions, which will result in almost 40% of its members (12 out of 30) leaving its core team. The remaining members of the team will accept a 20% pay reduction, and the Octopus Network’s...
Bank of England Urges Crypto Regulation After FTX Collapse
The Bank of England is now urging more regulations in the crypto market, especially after what happened with FTX. The FTX fiasco showcased how one bad player can largely aggravate financial markets. That is one of the reasons why regulators in the UK are looking to make the playing ground stricter.
Caroline Ellison Is Sorry For Defrauding FTX Customers
Former CEO of the bankrupt algorithmic trading company Alameda Caroline Ellison testified before a judge that she agreed with Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced former CEO of FTX, in delivering “materially inaccurate financial statements to Alameda’s lenders.“. “I am sincerely sorry for what I did—I understood that it was...
Rubic Exchange Hack – Over $1.4M Lost
Rubic is a cross-chain DEX aggregator which allows users to trade native tokens via the RubicProxy contract’s routerCallNative function. It will first determine whether the target Router of the necessary call entered by the user is on the protocol’s white list before redeeming. The multi-chain exchange protocol was...
CZ Implies that He is Happy for His Lost Crypto Wealth in 2022
In a recent Tweet, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao implied that he is relatively happy that he lost his crypto wealth throughout 2022. The crypto market experienced some serious fallbacks throughout the year for various reasons. To begin with, the war between Russia and Ukraine aggravated all financial markets, including the crypto market.
Mark Cuban Defends Bitcoin – Investing in Gold is ‘Dumb’
This week, Mark Cuban, the multibillionaire owner of the Dallas Mavericks, backed Bitcoin while questioning the ‘wisdom’ of buying gold. Bill Maher, the presenter of the Club Random podcast, declared in an episode that would be broadcast on Monday that he is “extremely anti-Bitcoin” and that gold has value.
Gary Gensler Warns of Imminent Crypto Crackdown
A crackdown on the cryptocurrency business is apparently on the horizon following the collapse of FTX, according to the chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In a recent Bloomberg report, SEC Chair Gary Gensler claims that the regulatory body is going after cryptocurrency firms that don’t follow...
Tesla to Reduce Production Schedule in January
Just recently, Reuters did a review of the internal schedule of Tesla. The results show that Tesla is planning to reduce its production in Shanghai. This reduction is going to occur during January, marking an extension of this month’s reduced output. To be more exact, Tesla is going to actively produce from Jan. 3 to Jan.19. That being said, Tesla’s production will run for only 17 days in January. They plan to stop EV output from 20 to 31 January; extending the Chinese New Year break in the process.
Top NFT Projects Are Leaving Solana
DeGods NFT art collection made the unexpected news on Twitter that it is breaking up its relationship with Solana. DeGods says it will leave the platform and enter the Ethereum NFT market in the next year. DeGods clarifies that the bridge to Ethereum is not the endpoint. It was noted...
