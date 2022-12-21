Just recently, Reuters did a review of the internal schedule of Tesla. The results show that Tesla is planning to reduce its production in Shanghai. This reduction is going to occur during January, marking an extension of this month’s reduced output. To be more exact, Tesla is going to actively produce from Jan. 3 to Jan.19. That being said, Tesla’s production will run for only 17 days in January. They plan to stop EV output from 20 to 31 January; extending the Chinese New Year break in the process.

