I have my own little Christmas tradition each year, specifically for the Record. Every year around the holiday season, I go through the old archives from a hundred years ago, and find out what was happening that particular Christmas. I like looking at the holidays a century in the past. This year, it seems to be another, much shorter anniversary: As best I can figure, I’ve been doing this for ten years now.

LOCK HAVEN, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO