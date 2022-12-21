Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall has some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenSunbury, PA
Family-Friendly Union Cellars Winery in Lewisburg is a Hidden GemSara CwiertniewiczLewisburg, PA
Explore an Abandoned Concrete City Hidden in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenNanticoke, PA
Ponduce Farms in Elysburg is a Christmas WonderlandSara CwiertniewiczElysburg, PA
Annual Living Nativity in Conyngham set for Dec 3 & 4Sara CwiertniewiczConyngham, PA
Related
therecord-online.com
Ronald George Fenton
Ronald George Fenton, 77, of Lock Haven, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. Born October 19, 1945 in Lock Haven, he was the son of the late George and Lois E. Boyle Fenton. George attended Penn State University before transferring to Lock Haven Teachers College...
therecord-online.com
Downtown Rotary Of Lock Haven Continues Tradition
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Downtown Rotary of Lock Haven continues a tradition started by Dr. Betty Schantz and the Daughters of the American Revolution. They prepared Christmas bags for veterans filled with toiletries and activity books. They were delivered to all the Clinton County nursing homes. Forty one bags...
therecord-online.com
Central Mountain Orchestra plays for BMC Residents
SOUTH RENOVO, PA – Central Mountain Orchestra students, led by their Director Ashley Crust, recently shared their gift of music with Bucktail Medical Center residents for Christmas. The BMC visit capped off a busy December for the orchestra and its various musical iterations, including the Jazz Cats and the...
therecord-online.com
Lock Haven alumnus aims to impact students through volunteerism with Alumni Association
LOCK HAVEN, PA – George Way, a 1978 Lock Haven State College (LHSC) graduate, enjoyed a rewarding career that spanned more than three decades as a teacher, coach, and principal. Now retired, he continues his passion for impacting students as an elected volunteer board member with the Lock Haven University (LHU) Alumni Association and a member of the board’s legacy committee.
therecord-online.com
Power restored in Lamar area
LAMAR, PA – Electrical service was restored overnight Tuesday in the Lamar area after power went out Monday morning. The Walker Township Fire Hall in Hublersburg had been set up as emergency shelter for Nittany Valley residents affected by the outage. Power was restored around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. There...
therecord-online.com
Lamar area hit by power outage
LAMAR, PA – The power went out Monday morning for much of the Lamar area and as of sundown Monday had not been restored. In the meantime those without power and in need may go to the Walker Township Fire Hall in Hublersburg, per this announcement from the Clinton County Department of Emergency Services posted late Friday afternoon:
therecord-online.com
Alice M. Summerson
Alice M. Summerson, 65, of Rote passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022 at her home. Born October 26, 1957 in Lock Haven, she was the daughter of the late Arthur S. Summerson and Phyllis “Connie” Fiedler. She was employed at Brodart as well as in the produce department...
therecord-online.com
Betty L. Heckel
Betty L. Heckel, 97, of Lock Haven went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 26, 2022. She was born on March 6, 1925 to Chester Francis and Lottie Hoover Orsin who preceded her in death. On May 20, 1947, Betty married her “John Wayne” as she called him,...
therecord-online.com
Backyard Gardening
Several years ago, the Penn State Master Gardeners of Clinton County hosted a “Holiday Greens” workshop. My colleagues tramped through forests and swamps, collecting many different evergreens, including fir, pine, and spruce, as well as boxwood, yew, and juniper. We also obtained winterberry (deciduous holly), pussy willow, and dried hydrangea. Our workshop attendees used these cuttings to create their own holiday decorations. This year, I used hydrangea cuttings, donated by a friend, in making wreaths for my church (see Photo 1). I decided to research hydrangea species for planting on our church grounds.
therecord-online.com
Lock Haven campus community helps local families in need through the annual Adopt A Family Program
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Lock Haven Community Service Office recently hosted its annual Adopt A Family project in partnership with the Salvation Army in Lock Haven. Members of the Lock Haven campus community were asked to donate gifts to children in need. Volunteers were provided a wish list of items the children had requested.
therecord-online.com
Lou’s View
I have my own little Christmas tradition each year, specifically for the Record. Every year around the holiday season, I go through the old archives from a hundred years ago, and find out what was happening that particular Christmas. I like looking at the holidays a century in the past. This year, it seems to be another, much shorter anniversary: As best I can figure, I’ve been doing this for ten years now.
Comments / 0