Las Vegas, NV

Rob Gronkowski could reportedly unretire to team up with Tom Brady once again

Rob Gronkowski began his second retirement following the 2021 NFL season. Much like his first retirement, Gronkowski might not stay on the sidelines indefinitely. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, teams have reached out to Gronk about the possibility to unretire and make it back to the NFL. Though the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had multiple conversations with the star tight end, he is not expected to return to the field before 2023.
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Report

The NFL world refuses to accept Rob Gronkowski's retirement. The former tight end got everyone's hopes up with a cryptic tweet last week that led to him announcing a FanDuel partnership rather than another comeback. He later told Kay Adams he's not returning this season, but there's a "slight chance" he'd consider playing in 2023.
Report: Rob Gronkowski Could Return to NFL in 2023

The future Hall of Fame tight end has already retired twice, in 2019 and 2022. The story of one of football's greatest tight ends may not be finished yet. Longtime Patriots and Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski could potentially return to the NFL in 2023, according to a Tuesday morning report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Teammate Prediction

One of his ex-teammates doesn't think he'll be playing in Tampa Bay. Rodney Harrison, who played with Brady in New England, thinks that the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback will be suiting up for someone else. "Former teammate Rodney Harrison, who interviewed Brady before Sunday night’s game in Arizona for NBC’s...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Retirement Admission

Tom Brady has already retired from the National Football League once. Earlier this year, the 45-year-old quarterback retired from football, only to change his mind and play at least one more season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is unsure when he'll retire again. However, he's...
Tom Brady Weighs in on Potentially Retiring After This Season

Tom Brady is giving an answer – for now – to the constant question of his potential future retirement. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, who came out of retirement at the end of the 2022 NFL season just weeks after announcing he was finished playing, said on his podcast this week that he hasn't even contemplated retirement just yet.
Patriots Fan Who Was Harassed By Raiders Fan Welcomed By New England's Robert Kraft to Owner's Suite

Patriots fan Jerry Edmond was harassed by a Raiders fan in Las Vegas last week and went viral for remaining calm during the one-sided heated interaction New England Patriots fan Jerry Edmond was harassed by a Raiders fan in Las Vegas last week and went viral for remaining calm during the one-sided incident. This week, he was invited to sit with Patriots owner Robert Kraft in the owner's suite. On Dec. 18, Edmond's team was losing to the Las Vegas Raiders, when a woman verbally abused him for...
