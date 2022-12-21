Read full article on original website
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Futurism
People Are Canceling Tesla Orders Because They're So Disgusted With Elon Musk
It's not just Tesla investors who are at their wit's end with CEO Elon Musk, who has been making a huge mess of his Twitter takeover. Even the company's customers are becoming wary of association with the embattled billionaire, as CNET reports, by opting for a competitor or canceling their orders.
Elon Musk has authorized at least 17 senior execs from Tesla, SpaceX, and The Boring Co. to work at Twitter, report says
SpaceX CFO Bret Johnsen and Tesla's chief information officer, Nagesh Saldi, are among the Musk execs authorized to work at Twitter, CNBC reported.
It's not just Elon Musk. Tech CEOs everywhere are quietly asking their employees to step it up or risk getting fired.
Leaders haven't issued "hardcore" edicts like Musk's, but Big Tech CEOs have warned workers all year that they need to work harder or risk their jobs.
A Warren Buffett-backed Tesla competitor is making a dent in Elon Musk's EV empire
China's BYD has already more than doubled its electric car sales this year as compared to 2021. In 2023, it'll start selling cars in Japan and Mexico.
Elon Musk Stops Paying Rent At Twitter's San Francisco HQ, Considering Not Providing Severance Pay To Fired Employees
Elon Musk is refusing to pay rent at Twitter’s California headquarters as well as the company’s numerous other offices around the world, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking revelation came on Tuesday, the same day the 51-year-old billionaire and newfound Twitter CEO lost his position as the richest person in the world to Louis Vuitton group chief Bernard Arnault.According to Daily Mail, sources claim Musk hasn’t paid rent at the company’s San Francisco headquarters and other offices in weeks, and the business mogul is attempting to renegotiate the terms of Twitter’s lease with the building’s owner, Shortenstein.Musk is also reconsidering paying severance...
3 Reasons to Avoid Buying a New Car in 2023
One of the hardest parts of being an adult is delaying a dream because it's the smart thing to do.
‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary says $15M payout from FTX was wiped out in crypto firm’s collapse
“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary said that FTX paid him $15 million to be the company’s spokesman but he lost nearly all of it when the crypto exchange went bust. In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, O’Leary said he put about $9.7 million of his spokesman check into crypto tokens with his FTX account, which has dropped to zero after the exchange collapsed last month. He had $1 million tied up in FTX equity, which also is now worthless. O’Leary said the remaining $4 million from the deal went to taxation and agent fees. “The total deal was just under $15...
Billionaire James Dyson says letting people work from home is 'staggeringly self-defeating' and will cause friction between employers and employees
"We have seen from our own experience at Dyson during periods of government-enforced working from home how deeply inefficient it is," the billionaire wrote in The Times.
Jeep Stops Production of Popular Vehicle, Closes Factory
On July 7, 1965, President Lyndon Johnson was in the White House and "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" by the Rolling Stones was at the top of the charts. And on the same day the first car rolled off the line at the Belvidere Assembly Plant. The facility, located in...
A former Amazon exec was reportedly paid more than $800,000 in 2021 to run Jeff Bezos' preschool system, which mostly comprised 1 school with 13 students
Jeff Bezos reportedly paid former Amazon execs a small fortune to run his nonprofit preschool, which only had 13 students for most of last year.
3 Stocks to Buy Now That Could Make You Filthy Rich in 2023
With inflation starting to ease, the Fed is expected to slow down the rate hikes. However, many analysts still believe the economy will face a mild recession next year. Thus,...
CNBC
Mark Cuban: Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried should be ‘afraid of going to jail’
Billionaire Mark Cuban isn't giving up on crypto, despite the implosion of FTX, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges. However, Cuban says former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried should be "afraid of going to jail for a long time," in an interview with TMZ. "I talked to the guy and...
msn.com
7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023
While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
KUTV
Billion-dollar crypto company's founder dies 'unexpectedly' at age 30
WASHINGTON (TND) — The sudden and "unexpected" death of a billion-dollar cryptocurrency firm's co-founder is reportedly rocking the finance world. Tiantian Kullander, who was known by friends as "TT," died in his sleep on November 23, according to his Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group's website. It is...
A janitor laid off at Twitter's headquarters said one of Elon Musk's team members told him he'd be replaced by robots
Julio Alvarado, a janitor who worked at Twitter for 10 years, told the BBC the tone at the company soured after Elon Musk took over in October.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: California pulls the plug on rooftop solar
Ultium Cells closes on $2.5 billion DOE loan for three U.S. battery manufacturing plants The battery cell manufacturing company is a joint venture of LG Energy Solution and General Motors. Meta procures 720 MW of solar for southeast data centers from Silicon Ranch Silicon Ranch will build, own, operate and...
Billionaire real estate investor Sam Zell says don't take too much comfort in declining mortgage costs, and the Fed will keep hiking rates close to 6%
The Fed will need to rate interest rates closer to 6% to meaningfully ease inflationary pressures, said legendary property investor Sam Zell. A "shocking event" was mortgage rates more than doubling this year, the billionaire told Fox Business. Zell also sees the US economy falling into a recession. There's little...
CNET
You Could Be Owed Money From Keurig's $10 Million K-Cup Settlement. Find Out How
K-Cups have become ubiquitous in homes and offices in the last decade. But there's been debate about the single-serve coffee pods' taste, cost and, most notably, their impact on the environment. While K-Cups are technically recyclable, it requires peeling off their foil top, removing the coffee grounds and rinsing out the pod first.
Cannabis giant Curaleaf cut about 220 jobs, then sent the workers it laid off a survey asking why they left
"We recognize that an exit survey in this scenario was an oversight," Curaleaf said in a statement about the surveys.
