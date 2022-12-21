SC average price for gas lowest in six months

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – More than 1.5 million people plan to travel for the holidays this week in South Carolina and drivers will be able to start their trips with falling gas prices.

Just days before Christmas, prices for a gallon of gas nationwide have dropped almost two dollars in the last six months, according to GasBuddy.

The National Average is now lower than three dollars a gallon but here in the Upstate drivers can expect to see even cheaper prices.

According to GasBuddy, you can find gas for $2.46 a gallon at stations in Boiling Springs and Spartanburg, which is over 50 cents cheaper than the National Average of $2.98

If you are traveling out of state, North Carolina and Georgia are also seeing prices below the National Average.

Last year, prices for a gallon of gas were the highest ever reported on Christmas Day at $3.26.

