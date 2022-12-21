Read full article on original website
Related
Cardi B poses up a storm in lime green swimming costume on vacation with Offset
Rapper Cardi B has shared several images to Instagram where she is posing in a figure-flattering swimsuit. The beauty - who welcomed her second child, a son named Wave Set Cephus, in September 2021 - had on a plunging sweetheart neckline one-piece bathing suit that made the most of her post-baby body.
First Netflix teaser released for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry documentary
You're cordially invited to the royal event of the season: The debut of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries. On Dec. 1, Netflix dropped the first teaser for the Harry & Meghan documentary, calling the six-episode series an "unprecedented and in-depth" look into the "other side" of Duke and Duchess of Sussex's love story. And as Meghan says in the teaser trailer—which shows intimate moments of the couple together along with an unseen photo of the pregnant royal and her baby bump—"When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?"
Pete Davidson OFFICIALLY returns to Instagram in a surprising way
Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson, 29, has made his grand return to Instagram, after having largely been off the social media platform since 2018—aside from a week-long stint occurring in February 2022. This time, however, he's not alone. The former SNL star created a joint account with former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning.
Kate Winslet repeats 7-year-old red carpet look for London premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water
Kate Winslet stepped out on the Avatar: The Way of Water premiere red carpet in London on Dec. 6 in the same iconic gown she donned seven years prior at the 2015 premiere of The Dressmaker in Toronto—and while maybe Rose had to let go of Jack, Kate just proved she does not need to let go of this dress.
Melissa McCarthy to star in upcoming Christmas comedy film by Love Actually screenwriter Richard Curtis
Melissa McCarthy has signed on to star in a Christmas comedy film written by Love Actually's screenwriter Richard Curtis. According to Deadline, the Bridesmaids star, 52 – who will soon be seen as Ursula in the highly anticipated live-action remake of The Little Mermaid – will headline a 'Christmas-in-New York' movie penned by Curtis, 66.
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi share rare glimpse inside their romance
Take a peek inside Taika Waititi and Rita Ora's marvelous romance . Ahead of sharing hosting duties for the 2022 Europe Music Awards on Nov. 13, the couple gave Vogue an inside look at their love while sharing how they spent their time in Düsseldorf, Germany, ahead of the ceremony. And during their "24 Hours With" video for Vogue, the Thor Love and Thunder director and the singer reflected on their favorite way to explore a new city: through food.
The Holiday director Nancy Meyers sets record straight on rumored sequel
Nancy Meyers, who wrote and directed the 2006 film The Holiday, reacts to rumors that Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet and more were returning for a sequel. After reports circulated that the cast from the beloved 2006 Christmas movie was reuniting to film a sequel, its writer/director is officially setting the record straight.
See the cute snaps from Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome's tropical honeymoon
Newlyweds Taylor Lautner and Taylor Lautner, aka Taylor Dome, are enjoying a luxurious tropical honeymoon at the Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita in Mexico's Riviera Nayarit where the couple took part in A Journey for Two experience at the resort's Apuane Spa. The couple set off on their holiday after...
Bad Bunny announces break from music in 2023
Bad Bunny is all about good vibes heading into 2023. The singer, who's real name is Benito Antonio Ocasio Martínez, has had a very good year.He's sold out stadiums on his current tour and is ending the year as both Billboard's top artist and top-grossing touring artist of the year.
Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis appear to confirm their relationship with cozy stroll through New York City
Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis were spotted holding hands while taking a walk with her dog Zeus in New York City on Dec. 14. The pair -- who've yet to publicly address their relationship status --were dressed for the crisp weather in long black coats. Sebastian completed his look with a black beanie while Annabelle wore a light gray beanie, crossbody bag and black scarf.
American Pie's Jennifer Coolidge sets record straight on sleeping with '200 Men'
One time in an interview, Jennifer Coolidges tried her hand at using hyperbole, claiming she slept with scores of men after playing Stifler's mom in 1999's American Pie. "I did say that jokingly," the actress said in a conversation with Ariana Grande for Entertainment Weekly, "and, God, you really can't make jokes in our town, because I did make the terrible mistake of saying, ‘Thank God for that movie, I got to sleep with 200 men,' or whatever. And look, I would love to say that was true, but I mean, that was sort of an exaggeration."
Salma Hayek stunned in a corseted ruffled gown as she lead stars at the 10th Anniversary of DuJour event
Salma Hayek looked very youthful while donning a corseted gown as she stepped onto the red carpet along with other celebrities at the 10th Anniversary of DuJour event in NYC on Monday. The From Dusk Till Dawn actress, 56, glammed up for the night to celebrate the magazine and her...
That '90s Show trailer see Eric, Kelso, Jackie and the whole gang reunite
Netflix released the first trailer for That '90s Show, a sequel series to the beloved That '70s Show, and it shows that the original gang—including Eric (Topher Grace), Jackie (Mila Kunis), Kelso (Ashton Kutcher), Donna (Laura Prepon) and Fez (Wilmer Valderrama)—still loves Wisconsin. Though the series, set in...
Elliot Page reveals Pageboy memoir cover image and release date
The Umbrella Academy alum, Elliot Page has revealed the title, front cover and release date of his upcoming memoir, which he says he hopes will help others feel less alone. The Oscar-nominated star, who came out as a transgender man in December 2020, shared the cover image on Instagram, showing him sat in a white vest top and blue jeans, against a red background.
RHOSLC's Heather Gay shares new insight into what caused her mysterious black eye
Heather Gay revealed new details about who caused her black eye on the Dec. 21 episode of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Ever since the Bravo series' season three trailer dropped earlier this year, fans have had one lingering question: who or what gave Heather Gay a black eye? The reality star gave more insight as to what really happened on the show's Dec. 21 episode, including why she is withholding information, for now.
Bella Thorne dons red and white dress while celebrating Christmas with her boyfriend and family in London
Bella Thorne got into the Christmas spirit by donning a puff-sleeved red-and-white dress in an Instagram slideshow she captioned: 'I'm coming for [your] throne Mrs. Claus!'. The 25-year-old former child star - who boasts 52.9M social media followers - paired her plunging silk-and-lace gown with purple sparkly Fendi platform heels. Bella (born Anabella) was already "obsessed" with her brand new diamond bracelet, which she showed off via Instastory.
Rebel Wilson shares sweet 'Holiday Time' photos of her baby girl
Rebel Wilson just shared an aca-adorable look at how she's spending her daughter's first Christmas. The Senior Year star shared a snowy snap of herself and daughter Royce Lillian to Instagram as they prepared to jet off for the holidays with Rebel's girlfriend Ramona Agruma. In the photo, the actress, wearing an ensemble from her R&R Club loungewear brand, holds the 1-month-old, who is wrapped in a pink blanket and has a Santa emoji covering her face.
Dakota Johnson goes blonde for new movie role
Dakota Johnson is now fifty shades of blonde. The actress, known for her signature brunette locks, was spotted on the set of her latest film on Dec. 20 with a brand-new platinum-blonde bob, complete with blunt bangs. Her new movie, Daddio—of which, according to IMDB, Sean Penn is also set to co-star—is currently being filmed in New Jersey.
Floor8
New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
It's hard to keep up with ALL the trends, but that's typically what catch-ups with your girlfriends are for! You can always count on your in-the-know posse to provide the scoop on all subjects that you care about. But what about the time in between girl gatherings? Well, that is where Floor8 comes in. We sift through all of the social noise so you don't have to, providing you with the quick-hitting trends across TV/movies, music, celebrities, lifestyle and more! Think of Floor8 as an extension of your informed clique!https://www.floor8.com/
Comments / 0