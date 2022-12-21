ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Netflix teaser released for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry documentary

You're cordially invited to the royal event of the season: The debut of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries. On Dec. 1, Netflix dropped the first teaser for the Harry & Meghan documentary, calling the six-episode series an "unprecedented and in-depth" look into the "other side" of Duke and Duchess of Sussex's love story. And as Meghan says in the teaser trailer—which shows intimate moments of the couple together along with an unseen photo of the pregnant royal and her baby bump—"When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?"
Pete Davidson OFFICIALLY returns to Instagram in a surprising way

Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson, 29, has made his grand return to Instagram, after having largely been off the social media platform since 2018—aside from a week-long stint occurring in February 2022. This time, however, he's not alone. The former SNL star created a joint account with former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning.
NEW YORK STATE
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi share rare glimpse inside their romance

Take a peek inside Taika Waititi and Rita Ora's marvelous romance . Ahead of sharing hosting duties for the 2022 Europe Music Awards on Nov. 13, the couple gave Vogue an inside look at their love while sharing how they spent their time in Düsseldorf, Germany, ahead of the ceremony. And during their "24 Hours With" video for Vogue, the Thor Love and Thunder director and the singer reflected on their favorite way to explore a new city: through food.
The Holiday director Nancy Meyers sets record straight on rumored sequel

Nancy Meyers, who wrote and directed the 2006 film The Holiday, reacts to rumors that Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet and more were returning for a sequel. After reports circulated that the cast from the beloved 2006 Christmas movie was reuniting to film a sequel, its writer/director is officially setting the record straight.
See the cute snaps from Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome's tropical honeymoon

Newlyweds Taylor Lautner and Taylor Lautner, aka Taylor Dome, are enjoying a luxurious tropical honeymoon at the Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita in Mexico's Riviera Nayarit where the couple took part in A Journey for Two experience at the resort's Apuane Spa. The couple set off on their holiday after...
Bad Bunny announces break from music in 2023

Bad Bunny is all about good vibes heading into 2023. The singer, who's real name is Benito Antonio Ocasio Martínez, has had a very good year.He's sold out stadiums on his current tour and is ending the year as both Billboard's top artist and top-grossing touring artist of the year.
Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis appear to confirm their relationship with cozy stroll through New York City

Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis were spotted holding hands while taking a walk with her dog Zeus in New York City on Dec. 14. The pair -- who've yet to publicly address their relationship status --were dressed for the crisp weather in long black coats. Sebastian completed his look with a black beanie while Annabelle wore a light gray beanie, crossbody bag and black scarf.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
American Pie's Jennifer Coolidge sets record straight on sleeping with '200 Men'

One time in an interview, Jennifer Coolidges tried her hand at using hyperbole, claiming she slept with scores of men after playing Stifler's mom in 1999's American Pie. "I did say that jokingly," the actress said in a conversation with Ariana Grande for Entertainment Weekly, "and, God, you really can't make jokes in our town, because I did make the terrible mistake of saying, ‘Thank God for that movie, I got to sleep with 200 men,' or whatever. And look, I would love to say that was true, but I mean, that was sort of an exaggeration."
Elliot Page reveals Pageboy memoir cover image and release date

The Umbrella Academy alum, Elliot Page has revealed the title, front cover and release date of his upcoming memoir, which he says he hopes will help others feel less alone. The Oscar-nominated star, who came out as a transgender man in December 2020, shared the cover image on Instagram, showing him sat in a white vest top and blue jeans, against a red background.
RHOSLC's Heather Gay shares new insight into what caused her mysterious black eye

Heather Gay revealed new details about who caused her black eye on the Dec. 21 episode of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Ever since the Bravo series' season three trailer dropped earlier this year, fans have had one lingering question: who or what gave Heather Gay a black eye? The reality star gave more insight as to what really happened on the show's Dec. 21 episode, including why she is withholding information, for now.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Bella Thorne dons red and white dress while celebrating Christmas with her boyfriend and family in London

Bella Thorne got into the Christmas spirit by donning a puff-sleeved red-and-white dress in an Instagram slideshow she captioned: 'I'm coming for [your] throne Mrs. Claus!'. The 25-year-old former child star - who boasts 52.9M social media followers - paired her plunging silk-and-lace gown with purple sparkly Fendi platform heels. Bella (born Anabella) was already "obsessed" with her brand new diamond bracelet, which she showed off via Instastory.
Rebel Wilson shares sweet 'Holiday Time' photos of her baby girl

Rebel Wilson just shared an aca-adorable look at how she's spending her daughter's first Christmas. The Senior Year star shared a snowy snap of herself and daughter Royce Lillian to Instagram as they prepared to jet off for the holidays with Rebel's girlfriend Ramona Agruma. In the photo, the actress, wearing an ensemble from her R&R Club loungewear brand, holds the 1-month-old, who is wrapped in a pink blanket and has a Santa emoji covering her face.
Dakota Johnson goes blonde for new movie role

Dakota Johnson is now fifty shades of blonde. The actress, known for her signature brunette locks, was spotted on the set of her latest film on Dec. 20 with a brand-new platinum-blonde bob, complete with blunt bangs. Her new movie, Daddio—of which, according to IMDB, Sean Penn is also set to co-star—is currently being filmed in New Jersey.
NEW JERSEY STATE
