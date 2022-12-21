ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

LeBron James deleted tweet suggests he’s given up on Lakers playoff hopes

LeBron James recently deleted a tweet that said he would not miss the playoffs again. The Los Angeles Lakers have never had the same success as they did when they won the NBA championship in the 2019-20 season. They were eliminated in the first round by the Phoenix Suns in the 2020-21 playoffs, and they couldn’t even qualify for the play-in tournament in the 2021-22 campaign.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Eagles-Saints spread already moving amidst Jalen Hurts injury update

The Philadelphia Eagles face the New Orleans Saints in Week 17, needing one more win to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs and earn a coveted bye into the second round. With so much on the line, Philly’s MVP-hopeful quarterback, Jalen Hurts, is “going to push to play this week,” according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, after missing last week’s narrow loss to the Cowboys with a shoulder injury.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Notre Dame and Marcus Freeman favored to land top transfer portal QB

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and head coach Marcus Freeman landed one of the best quarterbacks in the transfer portal. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are getting set to play in the Gator Bowl on Friday, Dec. 30, against the South Carolina Gamecocks. They managed to finish the regular-season with an 8-4 record after starting the year 0-2, albeit after losing starting quarterback Tyler Buchner for the season due to throwing shoulder injury.
SOUTH BEND, IN
FanSided

Ryan Day is under more pressure than most Ohio State fans know

The Peach Bowl is the biggest game in the Ryan Day era at Ohio State, and it’s not even close. Despite making the College Football Playoff with only one loss, No. 4 Ohio State (11-1) is at a crossroads in the Ryan Day era. Back-to-back losses to two-time defending Big Ten champion Michigan (13-0) have left Buckeye Nation wondering if Day, who is 45-5 in five seasons as head coach, can get back to excellence and cap off undefeated seasons in front of them.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

3 Braves replacements for Dansby Swanson not named Carlos Correa

While Carlos Correa remains available, the Braves should avoid signing him to replace Dansby Swanson. There are better options at play. Signing Dansby Swanson was never in Atlanta’s best interest, as he was coming off a career-high campaign offensively and was projected (by FanGraphs and more) to regress back to the norm in 2023.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Miami Dolphins Mike McDaniel gets a pass but it won’t last long

Mike McDaniel is a rookie head coach and rookie head coaches make a lot of mistakes. The Miami Dolphins are suffering because of it. McDaniel is that quirky guy, a nerd even, that everyone loves. His press conferences are lively and spirited and tend to be the opposite of every other coach in the NFL. Fans adore him, his face is on t-shirts, and he has already been penciled in by the fan base as the best HC since Don Shula. In fact, some have gone so far as to say he is the next Don Shula.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Passing on Patrick Mahomes got more than a half-dozen GMs fired

Patrick Mahomes has been a generational talent for the Chiefs, but other franchises have been left in turmoil and changeovers after passing on the QB. On the field, there’s no denying that Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the grim reaper. His run of success both individually and with the team since taking over the starter has been unbelievable, as are the plays he routinely makes on Sundays. It has to be a true nightmare for any defensive coordinator to contend with.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

FanSided

302K+
Followers
588K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy