Finneas defends Billie Eilish over 10 year age gap with boyfriend
Finneas has defended Billie Eilish over her 10-year age gap with boyfriend Jesse Rutherford. The 25-year-old musician has defended his younger sister Billie, 21, after someone reposted one of his TikTok videos and criticised her relationship with The Neighbourhood frontman. On Monday (26.12.22), he replied: "I want my sister to...
Chris Rock’s Livestream Standup Special Sets Netflix Premiere (VIDEO)
Chris Rock fans got one big Christmas surprise as Netflix offered an update on their first-ever livestream global event, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, which was previously teased in an announcement this past November. Set to take place on Saturday, March 4, 2023, from Baltimore, Maryland, the historical special will begin...
Kim Kardashian fears her future boyfriends will be ‘scared‘ by Kanye West
Kim Kardashian fears her future boyfriends will be “scared” by her ex-husband Kanye West. She shared her concerns on Monday’s episode (26.12.22) of the ‘Angie Martinez IRL’ podcast, and said she didn’t think it was “fair” to put any man in that position.
Cher wishes she could show late mum massive Christmas ring from boyfriend
Cher wishes she could show her late mother the massive ring she was given at Christmas by her boyfriend Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards. The singer said receiving the gift made her miss actress and singer Georgia Holt, who died on December 10 aged 96. Cher tweeted on Monday (26.12.22):...
TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (December 26-January 1): ‘His Dark Materials,’ ‘White Noise’ & More
Bookmark this page because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of December 26-January 1.
