Pennsylvania’s population plummets by 40,000 in a year
HARRISBURG, PA – The American population might be growing, but Pennsylvania remains a leading state for Americans to flee, rather than stay. The commonwealth is one of 18 states to lose population in 2022, according to new data from the Census Bureau, and one of the worst performers. The data is confirmation of a long-running trend: Pennsylvania has a population problem, and the end isn’t yet in sight.
Gov. Tom Wolf reflects on eight years of successes, stumbles and standoffs
HARRISBURG, PA – Looking back over his eight years in office, Gov. Tom Wolf said he hopes he will be remembered for making Pennsylvania a better place and for doing it honestly and efficiently. Wolf took office in 2015, defeating the unpopular Republican Gov. Tom Corbett after a campaign...
Ag Sec Redding looks back on eight years of progress and challenges as Wolf admin winds down
HARRISBURG, PA- Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding has served the commonwealth under the Wolf administration for the last eight years. In that time, Redding, of Adams County, led efforts to create the first-ever state Farm Bill, bolster Pennsylvania’s agricultural workforce, support the mental health of farmers and agricultural producers, incorporate sustainable practices at farms across the commonwealth, make Pennsylvania’s Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement self-sustaining, and to address food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Governor Wolf Regrets Not Getting to Give $2K Checks To Residents
Governor Wolf Regrets Not Getting to Give $2K Checks To Residents. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Pennsylvania's outgoing governor says one of his greatest regrets is not being able to send two-thousand-dollar stimulus-checks to residents. In an interview with WKBN-TV, Tom Wolf says Republicans in the state house kept thwarting his original plan. It would have used federal money to give homes with incomes of 80-thousand-dollars or less two-thousand-dollars in direct payments. Wolf says he tried again with surplus money from the newly-passed budget, but that wasn't allowed to pass either. He'll wrap up his two terms in office in January.
