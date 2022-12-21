ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JoAnne Boren
6d ago

Stupid law. Why didn’t the prior neighbors pay for the fence. I certainly wouldn’t pay a bill that is 17 years old, long before I bought the property!

Kookaloo2
6d ago

I'd pay and never speak to that neighbor again. As a matter of fact I'd replace the rusty old fence with a fancy new one and charge him.....

Peter Cullipher
6d ago

Whereas this may be law there, I seriously question the ability to charge this to the NEW neighbors after all these years. Based on American laws, this should have been included in the sale and due to the previous owner.

