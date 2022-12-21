Beginning Jan. 2, ​​​a $29 Keep Colorado Wild Pass will be implemented with the Colorado residents’ annual vehicle registration through the Division of Motor Vehicles. The $29 pass fee is included in the vehicle registration price total unless residents choose to decline or opt-out when they register a motorcycle, recreation vehicle, motor vehicle and/or light truck with the state through the DMV online, through a kiosk, through mail-in options or with a customer service representative in office.

FREMONT COUNTY, CO ・ 7 HOURS AGO