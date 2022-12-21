Read full article on original website
Aaron Rodgers has complete meltdown after missing wide open receiver (Video)
So much for Aaron Rodgers keeping his cool with playoff elimination on the line. The Packers quarterback freaked out when he missed Christian Watson on a deep ball. It’s tough to know what Aaron Rodgers was thinking while walking back to the sideline after a brutal missed deep ball to rookie wide receiver Christian Watson. Whatever it was, it led to a meltdown of epic proportions.
Eagles-Saints spread already moving amidst Jalen Hurts injury update
The Philadelphia Eagles face the New Orleans Saints in Week 17, needing one more win to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs and earn a coveted bye into the second round. With so much on the line, Philly’s MVP-hopeful quarterback, Jalen Hurts, is “going to push to play this week,” according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, after missing last week’s narrow loss to the Cowboys with a shoulder injury.
Eagles news: Philadelphia can secure NFC East without lifting a finger
What if we told you the Philadelphia Eagles, after losing a tough game to the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve, could clinch the NFC East without even lifting a finger? Well, that’s the scenario. If you’ve been listening to Cowboys fans for a day or so and you didn’t...
Passing on Patrick Mahomes got more than a half-dozen GMs fired
Patrick Mahomes has been a generational talent for the Chiefs, but other franchises have been left in turmoil and changeovers after passing on the QB. On the field, there’s no denying that Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the grim reaper. His run of success both individually and with the team since taking over the starter has been unbelievable, as are the plays he routinely makes on Sundays. It has to be a true nightmare for any defensive coordinator to contend with.
5 best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 17
Let’s break down the five best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 17. Week 16 of the NFL season included some surprising performances and notable storylines, which had a profound impact in fantasy football leagues. Wide receivers Kendrick Bourne, Isaiah Hodgins, and Greg Dortch all topped 20 fantasy...
Sean Payton could recruit Tom Brady in dramatic Saints return
Sean Payton is expected to be the top head coaching candidate in the next cycle, and there’s talk that he may return to the New Orleans Saints. But could he bring in Tom Brady?. Remember when the Miami Dolphins were docked draft picks, money, and handed suspensions for tampering...
Where does Nathaniel Hackett rank among worst NFL coaching hires?
The Denver Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett 15 games into his first season, but does he rank among the worst coaches in NFL History?. Another year, another coach who was fired without completing his first season; this time, it was Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Hackett received a notice from...
