Kim Kardashian fears her future boyfriends will be ‘scared‘ by Kanye West
Kim Kardashian fears her future boyfriends will be “scared” by her ex-husband Kanye West. She shared her concerns on Monday’s episode (26.12.22) of the ‘Angie Martinez IRL’ podcast, and said she didn’t think it was “fair” to put any man in that position.
Kim Kardashian tearfully admits co-parenting with Kanye West is 'hard'
Kim Kardashian has tearfully admitted co-parenting with Kanye West is "f****** hard". The 42-year-old reality star - who has kids North, nine, Saint, seven, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with her ex-husband - has opened up on the way she's trying to raise her four children with the 45-year-old rapper.
Finneas defends Billie Eilish over 10 year age gap with boyfriend
Finneas has defended Billie Eilish over her 10-year age gap with boyfriend Jesse Rutherford. The 25-year-old musician has defended his younger sister Billie, 21, after someone reposted one of his TikTok videos and criticised her relationship with The Neighbourhood frontman. On Monday (26.12.22), he replied: "I want my sister to...
Cher wishes she could show late mum massive Christmas ring from boyfriend
Cher wishes she could show her late mother the massive ring she was given at Christmas by her boyfriend Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards. The singer said receiving the gift made her miss actress and singer Georgia Holt, who died on December 10 aged 96. Cher tweeted on Monday (26.12.22):...
Chris Rock’s Livestream Standup Special Sets Netflix Premiere (VIDEO)
Chris Rock fans got one big Christmas surprise as Netflix offered an update on their first-ever livestream global event, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, which was previously teased in an announcement this past November. Set to take place on Saturday, March 4, 2023, from Baltimore, Maryland, the historical special will begin...
Idris Elba more than doubles fortune to £11.2 million
Idris Elba has more than doubled his fortune to £11.2 million in the last year. Latest accounts for the 50-year-old actor’s IE7 Limited company show cash reserves shot up £5.8 million in 2021, up from £5.4 million the year before, according to the Daily Mail. The...
