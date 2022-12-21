The death of a man inside a Center City hotel on Christmas Day traces back to a suspect whose being charged with murder, burglary and possession of an instrument of crime. According to 6ABC, investigators reported that the suspect, 24-year-old Mehkial Heredia of Gilbertsville, Montgomery County, forced his way into the 37-year-old victim’s room inside the Sheraton Hotel on North 17th Street near Race Street in Center City, where he was shot in the forehead.

GILBERTSVILLE, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO