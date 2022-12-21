ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PennLive.com

Man charged with Christmas Day murder in Pa. hotel shooting

The death of a man inside a Center City hotel on Christmas Day traces back to a suspect whose being charged with murder, burglary and possession of an instrument of crime. According to 6ABC, investigators reported that the suspect, 24-year-old Mehkial Heredia of Gilbertsville, Montgomery County, forced his way into the 37-year-old victim’s room inside the Sheraton Hotel on North 17th Street near Race Street in Center City, where he was shot in the forehead.
GILBERTSVILLE, PA
PennLive.com

Man, 91, found dead after fire at his Pa. home

Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek on Saturday night identified the 91-year-old man who was found dead Saturday morning in a house fire in Easton. The cause and manner of the death of Joseph A. Franco, who lived in the home in the 100 block of Lachenour Avenue, remain under investigation as the coroner’s office completes its work, Lysek said.
EASTON, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. driver killed on Christmas after hitting tree

A 21-year-old Catasauqua man died on Christmas after the car he was driving struck a tree. Dante Kaintz was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities said Kaintz driving in the 2200 block of Light Horse Harry Road in Lower Macungie Township at 7:19 p.m. when his vehicle veered off the road and hit the tree.
CATASAUQUA, PA
PennLive.com

Woman charged with killing husband on Christmas in N.J. home

A 51-year-old Mays Landing, New Jersey, woman has been arrested and charged with the Christmas killing of her husband, authorities said. Marylue Wigglesworth shot her husband David Wigglesworth in their home on Somers Point Road, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s office said Monday. Officials said the Hamilton Township Police Department...
MAYS LANDING, NJ
PennLive.com

Two killed in New Jersey Turnpike wreck

Two men were killed Sunday in a wreck in Burlington County involving a car and a tractor-trailer, State Police said. Pedro Morales Rojas, 28, and Rolando Perez Aragon, 21, both of Bridgeton suffered fatal injuries in the crash on the New Jersey Turnpike in Westampton Township, police said. They were...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
PennLive.com

18-year-old killed in Christmas Eve crash in Lancaster County

An 18-year-old man from Lititz has died in a crash in Lancaster County, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office. The crash occurred on Saturday. The coroner’s office said it was called to the scene of the crash at 2:45 p.m. of a fatal crash involving a single vehicle that had struck a telephone pole on Cains Road in Salisbury Township. No other information was provided about the crash.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. police push the Decide to Ride program for New Year’s weekend to prevent drunk driving

Central Pa. police departments are pushing the “Decide to Ride” program to prevent impaired driving and DUIs over New Year’s weekend. Authorities throughout Lancaster County have partnered with Anheuser-Busch, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, and Uber for the initiative to help central Pennsylvanians ring in the New Year safely, according to CRIMEWATCH PA.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Many of the 180 animals rescued from N.J. ‘puppy mill’ will soon be up for adoption: officials

The Ocean County Health Department will soon put up for adoption many of the 180 dogs and cats that were seized from a residence in Brick, according to county officials. Brick police humane law enforcement officers responded Dec. 2 to an anonymous tip that Aimee J. Lonczak and Michele Nycz were running a “puppy mill” out of a now-condemned home on Arrowhead Park Drive.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ

