Surveillance footage shows suspect in shooting of 14-year-old boy in Pa.: video
Police released surveillance footage showing a suspect in connection to the shooting of a 14-year-old boy in a Pa. neighborhood, according to reports. In the video, the man opens fire outside of a house on the 2100 block of West York Street in North Philadelphia on Dec. 19 at night, according to 6ABC.
Man charged with Christmas Day murder in Pa. hotel shooting
The death of a man inside a Center City hotel on Christmas Day traces back to a suspect whose being charged with murder, burglary and possession of an instrument of crime. According to 6ABC, investigators reported that the suspect, 24-year-old Mehkial Heredia of Gilbertsville, Montgomery County, forced his way into the 37-year-old victim’s room inside the Sheraton Hotel on North 17th Street near Race Street in Center City, where he was shot in the forehead.
Man, 39, died during accident at Pa. warehousing company: coroner
A 39-year-old Salisbury Township man died Saturday morning after an industrial accident at a Lehigh County warehousing and distribution company, the Lehigh County coroner reports. Michael David Lugo was pronounced dead at 11:31 a.m. at NFI Industries, in the 9600 block of West Hills Court in Weisenberg Township, Coroner Daniel...
Man, 91, found dead after fire at his Pa. home
Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek on Saturday night identified the 91-year-old man who was found dead Saturday morning in a house fire in Easton. The cause and manner of the death of Joseph A. Franco, who lived in the home in the 100 block of Lachenour Avenue, remain under investigation as the coroner’s office completes its work, Lysek said.
Ohio man charged in crash that killed two sisters on Pa. turnpike: police
An Ohio man who drove head-on into another vehicle, killing two sisters on the Pa. turnpike last week, is now charged with homicide by vehicle and driving under the influence, according to state police. Jagminder Singh, 41, is charged with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, homicide by...
Man dies from gunshot wound inside Philadelphia hotel
A man was fatally shot inside a Center City Philadelphia hotel on Christmas Day. The shooting took place around 3 p.m. Sunday at the Sheraton Hotel on the 200 block of North 17th Street, according to 6abc-TV. Officers found a 37-year-old man shot in the forehead, the story said. He...
Pa. driver killed on Christmas after hitting tree
A 21-year-old Catasauqua man died on Christmas after the car he was driving struck a tree. Dante Kaintz was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities said Kaintz driving in the 2200 block of Light Horse Harry Road in Lower Macungie Township at 7:19 p.m. when his vehicle veered off the road and hit the tree.
Woman charged with killing husband on Christmas in N.J. home
A 51-year-old Mays Landing, New Jersey, woman has been arrested and charged with the Christmas killing of her husband, authorities said. Marylue Wigglesworth shot her husband David Wigglesworth in their home on Somers Point Road, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s office said Monday. Officials said the Hamilton Township Police Department...
Two killed in New Jersey Turnpike wreck
Two men were killed Sunday in a wreck in Burlington County involving a car and a tractor-trailer, State Police said. Pedro Morales Rojas, 28, and Rolando Perez Aragon, 21, both of Bridgeton suffered fatal injuries in the crash on the New Jersey Turnpike in Westampton Township, police said. They were...
Sisters killed in central Pa. crash right before Christmas
Two sisters originally from Ecuador were killed in a Friday crash on the Turnpike in Lancaster County, authorities said. Nubia and Mariana Llivipuma were involved in a 10 p.m. crash involving multiple vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, at mile marker 291.2 in Brecknock Township, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.
39-year-old central Pa. man found dead in the road: coroner
A Lancaster County man was found dead on the road in Ephrata on Christmas Day, the coroner’s office said Monday. First responders were called to the intersection of West Main Street and Martin Avenue in Ephrata Borough just after 1 a.m. Sunday, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.
Central Pa. man killed in Christmas Eve crash identified: coroner
A Lititz teen died after crashing into a telephone pole on Christmas Eve, the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office said Monday. Mason Gentry, 18, was identified as the driver of a vehicle that crashed around 2:45 p.m. in Salisbury Township on Saturday, the coroner’s office said. Gentry crashed into...
Vehicle fire shuts down Route 30 in Lancaster County
UPDATE: The highway has partially reopened. Delays should continue to be expected. Part of Route 30 is closed Tuesday in Lancaster County because of a vehicle fire. Westbound lanes are closed between the exits to Millersville/Rohrerstown and Centerville Road, according to 511PA.
18-year-old killed in Christmas Eve crash in Lancaster County
An 18-year-old man from Lititz has died in a crash in Lancaster County, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office. The crash occurred on Saturday. The coroner’s office said it was called to the scene of the crash at 2:45 p.m. of a fatal crash involving a single vehicle that had struck a telephone pole on Cains Road in Salisbury Township. No other information was provided about the crash.
Firefighters save dog from frozen lake on Christmas Day in Pa.
Volunteers from a Bucks County fire department rescued a dog from a frozen lake and now they are being revered for the heroic act. The dog’s owner Dan Daccardi took the 65-pound black lab, Jack, to Brickyard Pond in Quakertown simply so he could use the restroom before embarking on a car ride, 6ABC reported.
Central Pa. police push the Decide to Ride program for New Year’s weekend to prevent drunk driving
Central Pa. police departments are pushing the “Decide to Ride” program to prevent impaired driving and DUIs over New Year’s weekend. Authorities throughout Lancaster County have partnered with Anheuser-Busch, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, and Uber for the initiative to help central Pennsylvanians ring in the New Year safely, according to CRIMEWATCH PA.
Co-leader in Michigan governor kidnap plot sentenced to 16 years in prison
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Adam Fox, considered one of the two leaders in a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, was sentenced Tuesday, Dec. 27, to 16 years in prison. Federal prosecutors said Fox, a 39-year-old Wyoming, Michigan, man, and Barry Croft, and Croft, 47, of Bear, Delaware, led the plot. Prosecutors called for life sentences for both men.
PennLive.com
Many of the 180 animals rescued from N.J. ‘puppy mill’ will soon be up for adoption: officials
The Ocean County Health Department will soon put up for adoption many of the 180 dogs and cats that were seized from a residence in Brick, according to county officials. Brick police humane law enforcement officers responded Dec. 2 to an anonymous tip that Aimee J. Lonczak and Michele Nycz were running a “puppy mill” out of a now-condemned home on Arrowhead Park Drive.
Christmas bailouts by Meek Mill, bail funds bring Philadelphians home for the holiday
For a handful of Philadelphia residents facing the prospect of Christmas in jail, two mass bailout initiatives in recent days — including one by the rapper and reform advocate Meek Mill — brought a welcome surprise: the chance to get home for the holidays. The Philadelphia Bail Fund...
