Season for Caring receives $250,000 donation to help 'those who need it most'

Anatole Lee's life changed when he was injured by a drunken driver while riding his bike in 2005. He had a traumatic brain injury that made it more difficult to work, and he experienced homelessness at one point. Yet he kept finding jobs either as a security guard or in food service until the pandemic added another layer of difficulty for the now 58-year-old.

Joey Jimenez's life changed after his father died from kidney failure in 2016. Joey made a promise to look after his younger brother. Then his own brain cancer diagnosis in 2020 meant that his mother, Michelle, would have to stop working to take care of her now 28-year-old son.

Shogufa Afshar's life changed in 2018 when her husband was killed by the Taliban because he had helped American contractors. The 38-year-old mother fled Afghanistan with her three young children and came as a refugee to Austin.

All three of these families featured in the Statesman's Season for Caring program this year represent hundreds of other families just like them. They were nominated by local nonprofit organizations Family Eldercare, Hospice Austin, and Interfaith Action of Central Texas. These are three of the 10 local nonprofits in this year's Season for Caring, and they represent the depth of the need in our community, from people with unsecure housing to people with life-threatening diseases to refugees trying to figure out their new lives.

The money the community donates to Season for Caring gets used throughout the year by the nonprofit organizations. They help the featured families first, but then are able to help hundreds of families with such basic needs as rent, utilities, medical care and groceries.

Since 1999, Season for Caring has given the community $18 million through these nonprofits.

These families have never met donors like Pat Munday, but she has been one of their angels. This month, Munday, the widow of Bill Munday, who owned car dealerships in Austin and Houston before his death in 2018, gave Season for Caring a $250,000 donation. It's the fourth year Munday has given to Season for Caring, for a total of $650,000.

"Giving to this fund brings me great happiness as I know that the donation will be used successfully to make vital impacts in the lives of others," Munday wrote in an email last year. "Especially to give during the Christmas season makes Christmas truly Christmas when we celebrate it by giving the light of love to those who need it the most."

Brian and Adria Sheth are also two of the angels. They are matching donations up to $500,000 through Christmas.

"We want to encourage every member of the Austin family who can give to participate, as our community is strongest when we all work together," said Brian and Adria Sheth about their continued commitment to Season for Caring, which had totaled $1 million so far. Brian Sheth is the founder and chief executive office of Haveli, a private equity firm based in Austin.

Without Season for Caring funds, "a lot of client needs would just go unmet," said Blake Smith, the grants and communications team lead for Family Eldercare. Housing assistance is the biggest need Family Eldercare clients have, but Season for Caring money is unrestricted as long as it is used for direct client support. That means Family Eldercare has been able to use the donations for things that no other funding it has would be able cover — things like getting the birth certificate or Social Security card for an older adult who is homeless so they can start getting disability benefits or Social Security.

"The biggest impact is actually the funds we get to help clients outside of our featured families," Smith said. Without that aid, problems would grow bigger and take more money to solve, she said.

For Hospice Austin, Season for Caring "provides a safety net," said Melinda Marble, the communications coordinator for the nonprofit hospice. "It allows us to keep patients in their home. That's not an exaggeration."

Often when people are sick, they have to stop working. Then their caregivers have to stop working. Applying for disability aid can take months and often will get denied at first, she said.

She estimates Season for Caring donations helped more than 100 of Hospice Austin families. Sometimes it was just an H-E-B gift card. Other times it was paying the rent.

Season for Caring has helped Interfaith Action of Central Texas not only support refugees coming to Austin from around the world, it has helped build trust with the refugee community. "Season for Caring has been that bridge," said Simone Talma Flowers, the executive director of iACT. "We are here to support you," she said. That can be by giving clients H-E-B gift cards, paying their rent or medical bills, giving them bus passes.

"You all change lives," Talma Flowers said. "Just the pride and the acknowledgement and just that sense of value this program brings ... you elevate people to a level: 'My life is so worthy.'"

For the nonprofits, it's putting "hope into action," Talma Flowers said.

"It is a gift, and we are thankful we get to see this gift multiply and multiply," Talma Flowers said.

Season for Caring donations continue through Jan. 31. All money is held by the nonprofit Austin Community Foundation and then distributed as grants to the local nonprofits. Last week, the nonprofits each received an initial grant of $20,000. Two more sets of grants will be given at the beginning of January and at the end of February. Season for Caring does not hold onto any money, instead it distributes everything collected by Austin Community Foundation each program year.

The other seven local nonprofits that receive Season for Caring grants this year are:

