Put Texans First in Rethinking Texas’ Electricity System

Texas is embarking on a wide-ranging plan to redesign its electricity system. It could change the way the state is powered and cost many billions of dollars to implement.

What’s missing?

You are.

In recent weeks, Public Utility Commission of Texas leaders have proposed a complicated, unproven plan that’s sure to add billions of dollars to Texans’ electricity bills. It might lead to the construction of more expensive gas plants, which Texans also will have to pay for.

Lost in this debate are people the state should be helping — families, businesses and individuals who need reliable power they can afford. This conversation should focus on the 30 million Texans who don't want to lose power during brief periods of extreme heat and cold, and who have to pay their electric bills year-round.

This process began nearly two years ago, when Winter Storm Uri froze the state, knocked out power across much of it, and caused hundreds of deaths. Ironically, the blackouts were triggered when the state’s gas supply froze — and now officials want to double down on that same infrastructure.

New power plants could cost Texans tens of billions of dollars. That’s money coming out of your pocket for electricity you don’t need most of the time. This kind of expensive, one-size-fits-all solution is not the Texas way. Instead, the state needs to consider the wide variety of innovative, technology-driven solutions that save people money and protect Texas’ power grid by meeting people where they are.

Take virtual power plants, a fancy name for family-size solar and battery systems that can come together as a network, store energy when it’s plentiful, and then use it — or send it out to the power grid — when it’s needed.

Right now, Tesla is working to create this sort of virtual power plant in Texas, enabling individuals and businesses to protect themselves from blackouts and provide power to their neighbors and fellow Texans when electricity gets tight. We’ve seen repeatedly that these systems protect communities from hurricanes and other extreme weather. They need to be part of this conversation.

So do weatherized homes and buildings. Structures that stay comfortable in extreme temperatures can save Texans hundreds or thousands of dollars a year. It also saves the power grid from having to deliver so much power during those periods.

Solar should also be a bigger part of the solution. Rooftop solar panels are becoming more and more popular as technological advancements bring down prices. Further, federal legislation extending the window for solar incentives means the industry has an unprecedented runway to plan for the boom that’s coming.

I’ve worked in the solar industry for more than a decade, and I’ve never seen the kind of growth and demand that we’re now experiencing. As additional manufacturers come online and recent supply chain issues get sorted out, more homeowners will turn to solar and energy storage — both for the safety they provide from blackouts and the freedom they offer from high power bills.

The state doesn’t need to do anything to propel the industry. But leaders would be wise to consider what this fast-growing industry means for the state’s power grid. Every megawatt of power that Texans generate themselves is a megawatt that the state doesn’t have to produce. And as the Tesla project shows, there’s a big opportunity to pay Texans for the electricity they’re already generating, which lessens the pressure to build expensive gas plants.

There are surely other solutions as well — all of them should be on the table. But it’s vital that officials remember what problem we’re trying to solve. The goal should not be to simply build billions of dollars worth of gas plants and to force Texans to pay for them. Instead, it should be to make the power grid as strong as possible, in the most affordable possible way, by leveraging every innovative solution we can find.

Texas is the nation’s energy leader. Let’s use that leadership in ways that actually benefit Texans.

Biggart is CEO of Freedom Solar, an Austin-based solar company.