Border towns receive millions for ports of entry; COVID-19's effects on Arizona; Valley restaurants open on Christmas Day

A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history.

These two Arizona border towns received millions of dollars to modernize their ports of entry . Here are the details .

'Certain communities were just hit extra hard': COVID-19's lethal effects upended Arizona life .

Peking duck, anyone? These 9 metro Phoenix Chinese restaurants are open on Christmas Day .

Today, you can expect it to be sunny, with a high near 65 degrees. Chilly with patchy clouds at night, with a low near 40 degrees. Get the full forecast here .

Today in history

On this date in 1620, Pilgrims aboard the Mayflower went ashore for the first time at present-day Plymouth, Massachusetts.

In 1914, the U.S. government began requiring passport applicants to provide photographs of themselves.

In 1991, eleven of the 12 former Soviet republics proclaimed the birth of the Commonwealth of Independent States and the death of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics.

In 2020, President-elect Joe Biden received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on live television as part of a growing effort to convince the American public the inoculations were safe. The Vatican declared it “morally acceptable” for Roman Catholics to receive COVID-19 vaccines based on research that used fetal tissue from abortions.

In 2012, the National Rifle Association said guns and police officers were needed in all American schools to stop the next killer “waiting in the wings,” taking a no-retreat stance in the face of growing calls for gun control after the Newtown, Connecticut, shootings that claimed the lives of 26 children and school staff. President Barack Obama nominated Sen. John Kerry as his next secretary of state.

