Richmond, IN

Everything you need to know about Richmond's inaugural Casey Pohlenz Memorial Basketball Tournament

By Zach Piatt, Richmond Palladium-Item
 6 days ago
RICHMOND, Ind. — Everybody knew him as Coach P.

Casey Pohlenz was a beloved teacher and girls’ basketball coach at Richmond High School. He compiled 99 wins in 10 years at Richmond and won a North Central Conference and sectional title during the 2014-15 season.

But he was more than that.

A Richmond Athletics news release states Pohlenz's impact on his students, players, colleagues and the entire Richmond community — an impact that extended well beyond the classroom and basketball court — was “much greater.”

Simply put, he was Coach P.

In 2018, the community was hit by the “unthinkable tragedy” of Pohlenz’s unexpected death. He was 43 years old.

It’s because of who he was that Richmond created the Casey Pohlenz Memorial Basketball Tournament.

The inaugural event tips off Thursday and runs through Friday. Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament before it gets underway.

Teams

There are six teams participating in the inaugural Pohlenz Tournament. There will be two pools with three teams in each pool. The teams and pool assignments are as follows:

Pool A

University, Indianapolis Homeschool Wildcats, Bishop Chatard

Pool B

Purdue Polytechnic Englewood, Guerin Catholic, Richmond

Day 1: Pool play

Thursday, Dec. 22, will determine the seeding for the next day. Each team will play two games, one against each of the other two teams in its respective pool. Each game will be played in Richmond’s Tiernan Center. Thursday’s schedule of matchups and game times is listed below:

11 a.m. — University vs. Indianapolis Homeschool

12:45 p.m. — Purdue Polytechnic vs. Guerin Catholic

2:30 p.m. — University vs. Bishop Chatard

4:15 p.m. — Richmond vs. Purdue Polytechnic

6 p.m. — Indianapolis Homeschool vs. Bishop Chatard

7:45 p.m. — Richmond vs. Guerin Catholic

Day 2: Bracket play

Friday, Dec. 23, will determine final placements. Once again, each team will play two games. When and with what at stake depends on how well they do in pool play.

The bottom team from each pool will play each other and then one more consolation game. The top two teams from each pool will play in the semifinals. Winners will move on to the championship, and losers will have one more consolation game.

Each game will be played in Richmond’s Tiernan Center. Here are Friday’s game times and what the matchups will look like following pool play:

Game 1 (consolation) — A3 vs. B3 — 11 a.m.

Game 2 (semifinal) — A1 vs. B2 — 12:45 p.m.

Game 3 (semifinal) — B1 vs. A2 — 2:30 p.m.

Game 4 (consolation) — Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 — 4:15 p.m.

Game 5 (consolation) — Winner of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 3 — 6 p.m.

Game 6 (championship) — Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3 — 7:45 p.m.

Tickets

You may purchase tickets ahead of or the day of the tournament. Tickets are $6 for one day or $10 for both days.

Zach Piatt is a reporter for The Palladium-Item. Contact him at zpiatt@gannett.com or on Twitter @zachpiatt13.

