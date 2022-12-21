ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

USC football offers Texas State defensive lineman Davon Sears Jr.

USC football is back on the recruiting grind after Christmas with an offer to Texas State transfer defensive lineman Davon Sears Jr. on Monday. Sears Jr., a redshirt sophomore, has picked up offers from Oklahoma, Miami, Kansas State, Cincinatti and Marshall since entering the portal. The 6-foot-2, 290-pound Sears Jr....
247Sports

LOOK: USC football signs initial Transfer Portal class

USC football announced the signing of its initial six-man transfer portal class on Friday. The program signed Oklahoma State linebacker Mason Cobb, Arizona defensive lineman Kyon Barrs, Arizona cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace, Arizona State punter Eddie Czaplicki, Georgia State linebacker Jamil Muhammad and Arizona wide receiver Dorian Singer. USC's transfer class...
