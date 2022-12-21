ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

John Mayer explains why he doesn’t ‘date that much,’ talks ‘womanizer’ past

By Riley Cardoza
Page Six
Page Six
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ScP4Q_0jq1CADe00

John Mayer doesn’t “date that much” anymore six years into his sobriety journey .

“Dating is no longer a codified activity for me, it doesn’t exist in a kind of … it’s not patterned anymore,” the singer explained on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast Wednesday.

“I quit drinking like six years ago,” the Grammy winner went on to tell host Alex Cooper. “So I don’t have the liquid courage. I just have dry courage.

“You have to be honest,” he continued. “You have to be really, glaringly honest.”

Mayer subsequently addressed his “womanizer” past.

“That is what that is,” he said of the label. “That’s the role I play on the big TV show I didn’t write, but that’s fine. Maybe I had a hand in it or something.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JiOsi_0jq1CADe00
John Mayer doesn’t “date that much” now that he’s sober.
WireImage

The guitarist claimed that he was “made to believe” from a young age that getting romantic interest was an “accident,” so he learned to “capitalize” on it.

“I think people would be surprised to know that it was less me going like, you know the meme of the guy behind the tree?” Mayer asked, rubbing his hands together. “It was … more like [looking around and wondering], ‘Me?'”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ndG3l_0jq1CADe00
The singer told Alex Cooper he lacks “liquid courage” and only has “dry courage.”
Getty Images

The songwriter, who has made headlines over the years for dating Jessica Simpson , Katy Perry, Jennifer Aniston and more A-listers, also set the record straight on whom his hit 2001 song “Your Body Is a Wonderland” is about.

The American Music Award winner confirmed that the ballad isn’t based on any of his celebrity exes, clarifying he had “never met” a famous person when he wrote the lyrics.

“That was about my first girlfriend [in high school],” Mayer explained. “I was 21 when I wrote that song and I was nostalgic for being 16.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g2x5p_0jq1CADe00
The Grammy winner also addressed his “womanizer” past.
Getty Images

While on tour earlier this year, the performer told audience members that he wishes people would stop telling him to settle down .

“I’m doing fine because the left side of my bed is just a row of pillows. I sleep next to a row of pillows,” Mayer joked at the time. “That stack of pillows doesn’t resent or hate me or bring me down.”

He added that he was doing “good” and believed he would “meet somebody” one day.

“When I do, it will be additive and awesome and great,” Mayer said onstage. “But until then, I’m going to be just fine.”

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Chelsea Handler hasn’t spoken to ex Jo Koy: He took no ‘accountability’

Chelsea Handler hasn’t spoken to ex Jo Koy for “awhile” after their breakup earlier this year. The comedian said the pair — who were longtime pals before they began dating in 2021 — couldn’t repair their friendship until Koy took “accountability” for his part in their split. “I mean, there has to be some accountability, you know what I mean? Like, from him about what happened, because it was just ridiculous,” Handler, 47, said on Brooke Shields’ “Now What?” podcast on Tuesday. “I don’t think we can have a friendship until there’s some accountability and some responsibility taken.” While she didn’t divulge...
Page Six

Paula Abdul, 60, looks like a teenager in Photoshop fail: ‘Who is this?’

Paula Abdul isn’t being straight up. The 60-year-old singer baffled her Instagram followers Sunday when she shared photos of herself looking decades younger than she really is. Abdul posed alongside Heidi Klum, Jaclyn Smith, Paris Hilton and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Crystal Kung Minkoff while attending Kathy Hilton’s Christmas party, but the former “American Idol” judge’s fans were more focused on her Photoshop fail than her celebrity friends. “This looks like a completely different person,” one Instagram user commented. “Wow. I don’t understand this. Everyone knows what you actually look like. The amount of editing here is embarrassingly obvious,” another wrote. “holy...
Page Six

Cher sparks engagement rumors with pic of diamond ring from Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards

Cher sparked engagement rumors when she tweeted a photo of her boyfriend, Alexander “AE” Edwards, holding a massive diamond ring. But the Goddess of Pop seemed to brush off the speculation, saying she was simply gushing over her man’s manicure. “THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER,A.E,” Cher, 76, tweeted while celebrating Christmas on Sunday. She also shared a photo of the massive pear-shaped sparkler in a ring box. The tweet sent fans into a tizzy, with many believing that Cher was announcing her engagement to the 36-year-old music producer. “😱 OMG did he propose to you!!!?? Mama lovely 💖,” one fan commented...
Page Six

Inside Emily Ratajkowski’s NYC date night with new man Jack Greer

She hit the jackpot! Emily Ratajkowski enjoyed an intimate date night with rumored new man Jack Greer at West Village hot spot The Commerce Inn on Wednesday night. “She was in a deep conversation [with Jack] talking about something serious,” an eagle-eyed spy exclusively tells Page Six on Friday. We’re told the pair were sipping on martinis and posted up at the romantic restaurant for a few hours. “They were the only people there” at the end of the night, the source says, adding that the duo “closed down the restaurant” a little before midnight. Greer, 35, was dressed casually in a navy sweater...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Gigi Hadid isn’t ‘serious’ with Leonardo DiCaprio, focuses on daughter

Gigi Hadid isn’t fretting over pics this week of Leonardo DiCaprio and another young model. A source tells us DiCaprio and Hadid, who were first spotted hanging out together in September during New York Fashion Week, “like each other very much, but neither one wants anything serious right now.” The source tells us: “Gigi’s priority is her daughter.” The model, 27, shares 2-year-old Khai with her ex, pop star Zayn Malik. Our source also notes DiCaprio’s busy travel schedule played a factor. He was just in Miami for Art Basel — where Page Six exhaustively tracked his nightly outings from yacht parties to...
Page Six

Pained Ellen DeGeneres: I’ll ‘never make sense’ of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ death

Ellen DeGeneres is still struggling to understand longtime friend and colleague Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ tragic death, and wants fans to know they’re not alone in their “pain.” “Hey everybody, I just wanted to say that the past 11 days have been really tough for everyone,” the former talk show host said in a tearful Instagram video posted Friday. “Everyone is in pain and trying to make sense of it — we will never make sense of it.” The 64-year-old comedian continued, “And the holidays are hard, I think, anyway, but I think the best thing we can do to honor tWitch...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Kaley Cuoco’s boyfriend Tom Pelphrey kisses her baby bump in sweet pregnancy pics

Kaley Cuoco’s boyfriend Tom Pelphrey sweetly kissed her growing baby bump during the couple’s stunning pregnancy photo shoot. The “Flight Attendant” actress shared several Instagram photos from the shoot, including one where Pelphrey is seen bending down to peck her belly as she looks into the camera with a look of astonishment. Another photo shows Pelphrey wrapping his arms around his girlfriend and pulling her in close to his chest as he cradles her bump. The duo seemed to be enjoying themselves during the photo shoot as they were captured giggling with each other throughout. Both stars kept their looks casual....
Page Six

Darlene Love shows sell out after Mariah Carey calls her ‘Queen Of Christmas’

Mariah Carey is spreading the love this holiday season. The “All I Want for Christmas is You” singer helped Darlene Love sell out a string of concerts after raving about her on Instagram. Love’s rep, Lee Evans, shared that Carey’s effusive words helped Love sell out all 11 of her holiday shows, TMZ reported. Earlier this month, Spotify asked Carey why she decided to include Love’s classic song, “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” on her holiday album. Carey then gave a huge shout to 81-year-old Love. “I listened to that song every year, like every year and it was an homage to Darlene Love,...
Page Six

Kathy Hilton reacts to Kim Kardashian’s controversial Christmas party outfit

No need to rip her threads to shreds. Kathy Hilton defended Kim Kardashian after the Skims founder was lambasted for wearing a questionable outfit to her Christmas party last week. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star told TMZ that the backlash Kardashian received over the casual ensemble was “silly” and “ridiculous.” “Everybody’s just [supposed] to come as they want and be comfortable,” Kathy said. And when pressed if she thought there was anything “wrong” with what Kardashian wore, the 63-year-old Bravo star doubled down, saying, “No. She always looks beautiful.” Last week, the 42-year-old Skims founder was savagely roasted by social...
Page Six

Kate Moss’ sister Lottie reveals face tattoo: ‘I’m no longer controlled’

Kate Moss’ younger half-sister Lottie Moss, 24, showed off her new face tattoo on social media and now she’s opening up about why she got the body art.  The model’s latest ink is on her left cheek and proclaims “Lover.”  In an interview with Glamour UK, the OnlyFans creator, who has opened up in the past about her struggles with anxiety and substance abuse, talks about the new tat.  “Since rehab, I’ve been on a journey of self-discovery. I’ve spent a lot of time in Bali, surrounded by nature, reading alone or spending time with like-minded people – and learning to love myself...
Page Six

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson gets a hilarious makeover from his daughters

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson went from gym clothes to tutus as he was given a radiant makeover courtesy of his two youngest daughters. In the hilarious video shared on Instagram on Friday, the “Jumanji” actor, 50, is seen getting some blush put on by his 7-year-old daughter, Jasmine, as he wears a multi-colored wig. “First morning back home with my tornados 🌪️ and by 8am they insisted on giving ‘Dwanta Claus a make over before Christmas’ 🎅🏾 💅🏽 💋,” he captioned the clip. “I haven’t seen myself in the mirror yet but if I look as cool as I FEEL RIGHT NOW,...
Page Six

Bono’s daughter jokes she’s not ‘successful enough’ to be considered nepo baby

Bono’s daughter, Eve Hewson, poked fun at her nepo baby status amid controversy, joking she isn’t yet “successful enough” for the title. After New York magazine published a viral article about nepotism in Hollywood last week, the 31-year-old tweeted that she was “pretty devastated” to not have been featured. “haven’t they seen my hit show Bad Sisters???” she wrote on Tuesday of her Apple TV+ series. “The NERVE.” After adding that one of her “2023 goals” is to “be successful enough to get recogni[z]ed as a nepo baby,” a Twitter user pointed out that Hewson is included in the spread’s “musicians who raised...
Page Six

Catherine Zeta-Jones compares daughter Carys to Wednesday Addams in throwback video

Catherine Zeta-Jones doesn’t just play Morticia Addams on TV — she’s been raising her own version of Wednesday Addams at home, as well. The actress — who stars as the Addams family matriarch in Netflix’s “Wednesday” — hilariously compared her now-19-year-old daughter, Carys, to the iconic character in a throwback video posted to Instagram Thursday. “Carys, my real daughter as a little girl. 🤣,” the Oscar winner, 53, captioned footage of her youngest child onstage at a recital. “I have had a Wednesday Addams in my life for 19 years and 9 months.🤣,” she continued. “Morticia and I love you my little...
Page Six

Jamie Lynn Spears: ‘Special Forces’ cast feels like a new ‘family’

“How could she want more?” Jamie Lynn Spears exclusively tells Page Six that she feels “so grateful” to have gained a new family while filming Fox’s upcoming reality series, “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.” “Everyone felt like family after this. You’re instantly bonded when you walk on that first day,” the 31-year-old sister of pop icon Britney Spears tells us ahead of the premiere.  “They just rip off the Band-Aid and you have no choice but to bond,” she continues. “I would not have been able to get through [this] without the support of all these amazing new people in my life.” Jamie Lynn...
Page Six

Kim Kardashian opens up about difficulties of navigating Balenciaga scandal

Kim Kardashian is speaking out after the Balenciaga backlash. The reality star, 42, got personal about everything from co-parenting with Kanye West to what her employees wear on Angie Martinez’s “IRL” podcast yesterday — and one of the hot topics was the recent Balenciaga scandal following their controversial ad campaign. “With the Balenciaga thing… everyone was like, ‘Why aren’t you speaking out? Why aren’t you speaking out?'” Kardashian told the podcast host. “And I’m like, ‘Wait. I’m not in this campaign. I don’t know what’s happening. Let me take a minute to like, research this.'” The ads, which featured toddlers holding teddy bears...
Page Six

Wendy Williams is ‘happy to be here’ after health woes and rehab stint

Wendy Williams is just “happy to be here” after a year full of health scares and legal drama. The former daytime talk show host shared a video on Instagram Saturday to promote merchandise for her forthcoming podcast, “The Wendy Experience,” and showed her fans just how well she’s doing after a stint in rehab. “Hey! Happy holidays! ‘Tis the season for the winter,” Williams, 58, said from a cozy couch. “I’m just happy to be here and to be, well, happy to be here.” The video, which was posted on Christmas Eve, included a link to where the Emmy nominee’s “co-hosts” can purchase...
Page Six

Jhené Aiko’s dad, 78, welcomes ninth baby one month after she gives birth

Jhené Aiko’s father, Dr. Karamo Chilombo, has welcomed his ninth baby at age 78. The pediatrician celebrated his infant’s arrival in a Saturday Instagram post. “He is here,” he captioned a video featuring Bible verses alongside photos of the newborn. “JahSeh- Miyagi 12/16/22.” Chilombo told his followers in July that he was expecting a baby boy with his partner by posting a video of their “gender reveal results.” Aiko commented her “congratulations” on the social media upload, alongside a blue heart emoji. Chilombo, who has eight other children, teased his newborn’s arrival in a Dec. 16 Instagram selfie. “Here at the hospital waiting for my son...
Page Six

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are over already

Davidkowski, we hardly knew ye. Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are already over, Page Six had learned. Davidson and the model-turned-author, who split with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in September, were first linked in November. And they were photographed together at Knicks game that same month. But Davidson was recently spotted several times with his “Bodies Bodies Bodies” co-star Chase Sui Wonders, while Ratajkowski was snapped with artist Jack Greer. Now we’re hear they’ve gone their separate ways. “Their fling has moved into the friends zone,” a source tells us, adding, that that’s “fine with both of them.” Last week Davidson was spotted three...
Page Six

Jennifer Lopez pays tribute to Selena 25 years after playing her

Jennifer Lopez is remembering one of music’s greats this holiday season. The 53-year-old actress, who played Selena Quintanilla on the big screen 25 years ago, stepped out for a family shopping trip yesterday in a gray graphic tee featuring the late singer’s image. Wearing a pair of floral trousers and gray boots along with oversized aviator sunglasses, Ben Affleck’s new wife rocked her vintage-style T-shirt as she browsed the aisles of a Cost Plus World Market store with her 14-year-old child, Emme, as well as her sister, Lynda Lopez, and niece Lucie. Perhaps the outfit was something she unwrapped as the outing occurred just...
Page Six

Page Six

165K+
Followers
19K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy