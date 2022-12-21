John Mayer explains why he doesn’t ‘date that much,’ talks ‘womanizer’ past

John Mayer doesn’t “date that much” anymore six years into his sobriety journey .

“Dating is no longer a codified activity for me, it doesn’t exist in a kind of … it’s not patterned anymore,” the singer explained on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast Wednesday.

“I quit drinking like six years ago,” the Grammy winner went on to tell host Alex Cooper. “So I don’t have the liquid courage. I just have dry courage.

“You have to be honest,” he continued. “You have to be really, glaringly honest.”

Mayer subsequently addressed his “womanizer” past.

“That is what that is,” he said of the label. “That’s the role I play on the big TV show I didn’t write, but that’s fine. Maybe I had a hand in it or something.”

The guitarist claimed that he was “made to believe” from a young age that getting romantic interest was an “accident,” so he learned to “capitalize” on it.

“I think people would be surprised to know that it was less me going like, you know the meme of the guy behind the tree?” Mayer asked, rubbing his hands together. “It was … more like [looking around and wondering], ‘Me?'”

The songwriter, who has made headlines over the years for dating Jessica Simpson , Katy Perry, Jennifer Aniston and more A-listers, also set the record straight on whom his hit 2001 song “Your Body Is a Wonderland” is about.

The American Music Award winner confirmed that the ballad isn’t based on any of his celebrity exes, clarifying he had “never met” a famous person when he wrote the lyrics.

“That was about my first girlfriend [in high school],” Mayer explained. “I was 21 when I wrote that song and I was nostalgic for being 16.”

While on tour earlier this year, the performer told audience members that he wishes people would stop telling him to settle down .

“I’m doing fine because the left side of my bed is just a row of pillows. I sleep next to a row of pillows,” Mayer joked at the time. “That stack of pillows doesn’t resent or hate me or bring me down.”

He added that he was doing “good” and believed he would “meet somebody” one day.

“When I do, it will be additive and awesome and great,” Mayer said onstage. “But until then, I’m going to be just fine.”