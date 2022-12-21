DEA announces seizure of enough fentanyl to kill every person in the US

(WASHINGTON, DC.) — On Tuesday, the Drug Enforcement Administration announced that agents have seized over 50.6 million fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills and over 10,000 pounds of the drug in powder form this calendar year. Their laboratory says that represents just shy of 380 million lethal doses, or enough to kill every American currently living.

Fentanyl is the deadliest drug threat currently facing the country. It’s an opioid, in the same class of drug as morphine, vicodin, and heroin. However, its potency is about 50 times that of heroin, meaning that even a tiny, tiny amount could be enough to kill somebody.

“In the past year, the men and women of the DEA have relentlessly worked to seize over 379 million deadly doses of fentanyl from communities across the country,” said administrator Anne Milgram.

“These seizures – enough deadly doses of fentanyl to kill every American – reflect DEA’s unwavering commitment to protect Americans and save lives, by tenaciously pursuing those responsible for the trafficking of fentanyl across the United States. DEA’s top operational priority is to defeat the two Mexican drug cartels—the Sinaloa and Jalisco (CJNG) Cartels—that are primarily responsible for the fentanyl that is killing Americans today.”

Fentanyl is cheap and easy to produce, and it’s become popular to cut other drugs with it. Cocaine, heroin, and even cannabis has been reported to be laced with the drug. Even pills that look legitimate, with markings of OxyContin, Percocet, or Xanax, when bought off the street could be laced with fentanyl.

The DEA is now providing a regularly updated counter at http://www.dea.gov to track approximate amounts of fentanyl pills and fentanyl powder seized by DEA. They’ve also created a Faces of Fentanyl memorial, to commemorate those lives lost to the deadly drug.

WSB anchor/investigative reporter Sabrina Cupit contributed to reporting for this story.

©2022 Cox Media Group