Aaron Rodgers has complete meltdown after missing wide open receiver (Video)
So much for Aaron Rodgers keeping his cool with playoff elimination on the line. The Packers quarterback freaked out when he missed Christian Watson on a deep ball. It’s tough to know what Aaron Rodgers was thinking while walking back to the sideline after a brutal missed deep ball to rookie wide receiver Christian Watson. Whatever it was, it led to a meltdown of epic proportions.
Derek Carr inadvertently throws Josh McDaniels under the bus
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr may have thrown head coach Josh McDaniels under the bus, albeit inadvertently. The Las Vegas Raiders appeared to be heading in the right direction following a disastrous start to the year, highlighted by blown leads. But with the team needing to win to keep their playoff hopes alive late in the season, the Raiders blew a late 10-6 lead to the Pittsburgh Steelers and lost 13-10. With that, they are 6-9 on the year with two games remaining and one Wild Card spot left.
Broncos best Nathaniel Hackett replacement already gaining buzz
With the Denver Broncos firing head coach Nathaniel Hackett, Jim Harbaugh is an obvious replacement with dots already being connected. Amid the tremendously disappointing season for the Denver Broncos, the seemingly inevitable decision was made on Monday as the organization fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett before he completed his first season at the position. And immediately, the talk began about what’s next.
5 best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 17
Let’s break down the five best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 17. Week 16 of the NFL season included some surprising performances and notable storylines, which had a profound impact in fantasy football leagues. Wide receivers Kendrick Bourne, Isaiah Hodgins, and Greg Dortch all topped 20 fantasy...
Ravens Hall of Famer taking Deion Sanders route as new Bethune-Cookman head coach
Baltimore Ravens Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed is taking the Deion Sanders route as the new head coach of Bethune-Cookman University. Once again, a former player of the Baltimore Ravens and eventual Hall of Famer is finding himself as the head coach of an HBCU, and this time it is Ed Reed.
Notre Dame and Marcus Freeman favored to land top transfer portal QB
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and head coach Marcus Freeman landed one of the best quarterbacks in the transfer portal. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are getting set to play in the Gator Bowl on Friday, Dec. 30, against the South Carolina Gamecocks. They managed to finish the regular-season with an 8-4 record after starting the year 0-2, albeit after losing starting quarterback Tyler Buchner for the season due to throwing shoulder injury.
3 Steelers that will improve in 2023, and 1 who absolutely won’t
Steelers fans are already looking ahead to the 2023 season. Here are three players who will take big steps forward and one who won’t ahead of next year. Mike Tomlin isn’t used to having his season end before the postseason arrives. That’s just what’s happening for the Steelers this year though. That has everyone in Pittsburgh focusing their attention on what the team will look like when Week 1 of the 2023 campaign arrives.
Best College Football bowl game picks today (take the totals on Tuesday’s slate)
After a single bowl game on Monday, college football bowl season is back in full force with four games to bet on starting at noon ET, and going through the night. Bowl matchups get started with the Camellia Bowl pitting Georgia Southern and Buffalo against one another with Eagles quarterback Kyle Vantrease facing his former team Buffalo for the first time since transferring.
Where does Nathaniel Hackett rank among worst NFL coaching hires?
The Denver Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett 15 games into his first season, but does he rank among the worst coaches in NFL History?. Another year, another coach who was fired without completing his first season; this time, it was Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Hackett received a notice from...
Hornets vs. Warriors prediction and odds for Tuesday, December 27 (Back Dubs at home)
The Golden State Warriors are fresh off of a big win on Christmas Day and looking to carry some of that momentum into a matchup with the struggling Charlotte Hornets. Charlotte upset the Warriors earlier this season, but that was one the road, where Golden State has struggled mightily. Even...
Passing on Patrick Mahomes got more than a half-dozen GMs fired
Patrick Mahomes has been a generational talent for the Chiefs, but other franchises have been left in turmoil and changeovers after passing on the QB. On the field, there’s no denying that Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the grim reaper. His run of success both individually and with the team since taking over the starter has been unbelievable, as are the plays he routinely makes on Sundays. It has to be a true nightmare for any defensive coordinator to contend with.
