Coroner IDs woman killed in central Pa. house fire
Coroner IDs Woman Killed In York County House Fire
Vehicle fire shuts down Route 30 in Lancaster County
Body found on roadway in Lancaster County on Christmas
Coroner's office identifies woman found dead after fire in York County
Hanover Foods employee dies after fall into equipment, coroner says
Worker dies after falling into machinery at central Pa. business
State Police search for suspects in Lebanon County Christmas Eve robbery
JONESTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for several people who robbed a Lebanon County business by using a car stolen from the parking lot to break in. Authorities said on Dec. 24, several suspects forced their way into Blatt & Tillett Truck & Trailer Repair in East Hanover Township and stole a large sum of money in cash, as well as tools and other items.
Lancaster County man found dead in roadway from multiple traumatic injuries
Fire destroys mobile home in Providence Township, Lancaster County
PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire destroyed a mobile home in Lancaster County. Crews were called shortly before 2:30 p.m. Sunday to the 2300 block of Beaver Valley Pike in Providence Township. Two pets died. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Man breaks customer's windshield after fight at Cumberland County Walmart
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Carlisle Police say a man is still free after allegedly bashing in a Walmart customer's windshield after he had gotten into a fight with them. Officials say the man pictured had caused a commotion at a Walmart at around 7:50 p.m. on Dec. 22, after getting into an altercation with another Walmart patron.
Rt. 30 westbound reopened after vehicle fire in Lancaster County
Driver struck by train in Antrim Township
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an incident where a car was struck by a moving train in Antrim Township. At the railroad crossing on Mason Dixon Road near Daley Road, a train hit a vehicle around 9 a.m. Monday. The 40-year-old man driving the car...
Animal hospital in York County relocates to new facility
HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Paws Animal Hospital recently relocated to a new facility in York County. Founded back in 2010 by Dr. Jessica Friedland, Paws Animal Hospital was originally located on 1053 Baltimore St. in York. According to Paws Animal Hospital’s office manager Jessi Ortner, after years of leasing this previous location, the hospital decided it was time to buy a home of their own.
Overnight house fire in York County
Church launches fundraising campaign for Lancaster County family who lost home in explosion
EAST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Lancaster County family whose home was destroyed in an explosion two days before Christmas is getting a helping hand from the church across the street. Bethany Grace Fellowship in East Earl Township has launched a fundraising campaign for the Long family. Investigators said...
Ohio man charged in crash that killed two sisters on Pa. turnpike: police
An Ohio man who drove head-on into another vehicle, killing two sisters on the Pa. turnpike last week, is now charged with homicide by vehicle and driving under the influence, according to state police. Jagminder Singh, 41, is charged with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, homicide by...
Firefighters battle fire, ice in frigid temperatures at central Pa. home
Carlisle residents found safe after being reported missing
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Carlisle Police say two people who did not arrive at a relative’s home after leaving the area have been found safe. Police said they were last seen in the area of Hanover Street, Carlisle Borough, Cumberland County, on December 25 at approximately 10:00 AM.
Dauphin County man wanted for Swatara Township robbery
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Swatara Township Police said on Dec. 26 at 5:28 p.m., a man robbed a Metro by T-Mobile (formerly MetroPCS) phone store on Paxton Street in Swatara Township, Dauphin County. Police said that the suspect, who was wearing a puffy black hooded coat, black pants, and...
