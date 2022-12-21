ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, PA

PennLive.com

Coroner IDs woman killed in central Pa. house fire

The York County coroner has identified a woman found dead in a house fire right before the holidays. KeShim Whiteleather, 54, died Thursday after her home caught fire Thursday on the 500 block of Rockville Road in Jackson Township, Coroner Pamela Gay said. Whiteleather’s cause and manner of death are...
Daily Voice

Coroner IDs Woman Killed In York County House Fire

Authorities have identified the 54-year-old woman who died in a York County fire last week.KeShim Whiteleather's body was found inside the home on the 500 block of Rockville Road in Jackson Township on Thursday, Dec. 22 around 8:30 p.m., according to a release by the York County coroner's offi…
local21news.com

Body found on roadway in Lancaster County on Christmas

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating the death of 39-year-old Paul Donnelly, who was found dead at an intersection in Ephrata. According to the Lancaster County Coroner's Office, they were called to the scene of West Main St. and Martin Ave. on Dec. 25 at around 1:03 a.m. to investigate Donnelly's death.
FOX 43

Hanover Foods employee dies after fall into equipment, coroner says

HANOVER, Pa. — A worker at a York County food processing plant died after falling into a piece of equipment Tuesday morning, the York County Coroner's Office announced. The worker, whose identity has not yet been released by the coroner pending notification of family, was employed at Hanover Foods on the 1500 block of York Street in Penn Township, according to York County Coroner Pamela Gay.
PennLive.com

Worker dies after falling into machinery at central Pa. business

An employee at Hanover Foods in York County died after falling into machinery overnight, the York County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday. Witnesses told investigators that the employee was first seen inside a bean hopper at 2:40 a.m., at the Penn Township facility, the coroner’s office said. At that point, the other employees did not know how long it had been since the man had fallen into the machinery.
FOX 43

State Police search for suspects in Lebanon County Christmas Eve robbery

JONESTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for several people who robbed a Lebanon County business by using a car stolen from the parking lot to break in. Authorities said on Dec. 24, several suspects forced their way into Blatt & Tillett Truck & Trailer Repair in East Hanover Township and stole a large sum of money in cash, as well as tools and other items.
local21news.com

Man breaks customer's windshield after fight at Cumberland County Walmart

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Carlisle Police say a man is still free after allegedly bashing in a Walmart customer's windshield after he had gotten into a fight with them. Officials say the man pictured had caused a commotion at a Walmart at around 7:50 p.m. on Dec. 22, after getting into an altercation with another Walmart patron.
local21news.com

Driver struck by train in Antrim Township

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an incident where a car was struck by a moving train in Antrim Township. At the railroad crossing on Mason Dixon Road near Daley Road, a train hit a vehicle around 9 a.m. Monday. The 40-year-old man driving the car...
abc27.com

Animal hospital in York County relocates to new facility

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Paws Animal Hospital recently relocated to a new facility in York County. Founded back in 2010 by Dr. Jessica Friedland, Paws Animal Hospital was originally located on 1053 Baltimore St. in York. According to Paws Animal Hospital’s office manager Jessi Ortner, after years of leasing this previous location, the hospital decided it was time to buy a home of their own.
WGAL

Overnight house fire in York County

SHREWSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews battled a house fire in York County early Saturday morning. Officials say the fire was reported just after 1 a.m. in the 17000 block of Whaltimyer Road in Shrewsbury Township. Fire crews fought the fire in a temperature of 2 degrees with a -12...
abc27.com

Carlisle residents found safe after being reported missing

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Carlisle Police say two people who did not arrive at a relative’s home after leaving the area have been found safe. Police said they were last seen in the area of Hanover Street, Carlisle Borough, Cumberland County, on December 25 at approximately 10:00 AM.
