ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 2

Related
richlandsource.com

Ohio issues fifth and final winter storm status update

COLUMBUS -- The Ohio Emergency Management Agency continues to monitor for winter weather systems that may impact Ohio and coordinate with federal, state and local partners as needed. The Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers continue to patrol the roadways and assist stranded motorists and the Ohio Department of Transportation continues...
OHIO STATE
The Lima News

Area paralyzed by winter storm

LIMA — Thursday night and Friday mixed rain and snow, combined with winds of up to 50 mph led to winter weather advisories in Lima-area counties on Friday. People were advised to avoid unnecessary travel and take winter-weather precautions. Cheri Newton, public information office for Ohio Department of Transportation...
LIMA, OH
iheart.com

Winter Weather Advisory: Snow and High Winds Thursday Night and Friday

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 7pm Thursday to 1pm Friday. The National Weather Service is forecasting a combination of snow and high winds. They're anticipating snowfall of around one to two inches by Friday afternoon. Drivers should be cautious of slippery road conditions that could impact morning and evening travel.
INDIANA STATE
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Winter Storm Warning: -30° wind chills, 65 mph wind gusts

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Winter Storm Warnings and Wind Chill Warnings have been issued for Northeast Ohio beginning late Thursday night and early Friday morning. Most of Northeast Ohio is under a Winter Storm Warning from 1 a.m. Friday into 10 a.m. Saturday. A Wind Chill Warning for most of...
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
pix11.com

Tracking the winter storm: Rain, gusty wind, frigid temps heading this way

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Folks in the tri-state area have one more day of relative calm before a storm system is expected to wreak havoc right before the holiday weekend. High pressure will remain in control of the weather for one more day before moving offshore into the Atlantic. Folks in New York and New Jersey can expect partly cloudy skies Wednesday afternoon with temperatures that will be closer to seasonable. The high temperature will be 40 degrees in New York City and in the upper 30s to low 40s in the suburbs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ocj.com

Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, December 22, 2022

The winter storm everyone has been talking about finally arrives over the course of the next 24 hours. Clouds dominate today and moisture starts to lift up from the south. That triggers scattered lights showers, drizzle and a few wet snowflakes through the day. Moisture totals are not impressive, only a few hundredths to a tenth or two over about 60% of Ohio. Winds start to ramp up later this afternoon and evening. Cold air starts to blast in between 9pm and 3am tomorrow morning. Rain changes to snow, and the snow showers continue through tomorrow early afternoon. On top of the snow, we see winds still very strong, with sustained winds at 20-40 mph and gusts to 55. This will create blowing and drifting snow, along with poor visibilities. That phenomenon happens regardless of whether we get lots of snow or just a bit. Snow totals are still in a range from 2-3 inches farther south, to 8 or 9 north. So, clearly the system has backed off the potential that was out there earlier this week. Most of that is due to the fact that the low has strengthened and is moving faster. That means we have less time under the wind and cold fueled, snow, and the front moves through faster. Now, the winds behind remain strong, so blowing and drifting continues through a good chunk of Saturday. In addition, those strong winds can create significant lake effect snow. However, the west winds mean that the lake effect will be limited in scope to mostly NE Ohio, and just a bit near the rest of the lake shore. If the winds get even a hint of a northerly vector, that shifts the lake effect farther south. Anywhere that gets lake effect can easily double snow totals from Tonight through tomorrow midday by the time we get to Sunday morning.
OHIO STATE
Knox Pages

Ohio issues Christmas Eve weather update; I-75 closed in SW Ohio

COLUMBUS -- The Ohio Emergency Management Agency (Ohio EMA) continues to monitor the winter weather system that is impacting Ohio and coordination with federal, state and local partners. The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers continue to patrol the roadways to assist stranded motorists and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT)...
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

More snow for West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio Monday

UPDATE 12/25: The forecast is still on track with snow totals. The main limiting factor for snow totals will be how fast the system moves. As of 11AM 12/25 Snow showers will start to form in the region around 10am, and the heaviest showers will stop around 6pm. There will be another quick burst of […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WTRF

Counties in Ohio under snow emergencies

Ohio (WTRF) — Please be advised. According to Chief Deputy James Zusack, Belmont County has been alerted to a Level 2 snow emergency. According to Sheriff Charles Black, Monroe County has been elevated to a Level 2 snow emergency. Here’s an explanation of the snow emergency levels:. In...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy