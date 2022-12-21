Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Ohio issues fifth and final winter storm status update
COLUMBUS -- The Ohio Emergency Management Agency continues to monitor for winter weather systems that may impact Ohio and coordinate with federal, state and local partners as needed. The Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers continue to patrol the roadways and assist stranded motorists and the Ohio Department of Transportation continues...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crashes reported on I-70, I-75 as freezing temps continue
MIAMI VALLEY — While road conditions are improving, frigid temperatures continue and icy roads continue to cause problems across the Miami Valley Sunday. Emergency crews and the Ohio Department of Transportation have been working overnight to clear roadways in the area. “Our crews have driven about 292,000 miles across...
More cold, wind and snow into Christmas Day with minor improvements
What to expect for the rest of the holiday weekend? In short, expect subtle improvements. Yes, it is still gusty and awfully cold this Christmas Eve, but it will not be as cold as Friday afternoon.
Frozen, bursting pipes causing damage across NE Ohio — how to prevent it
The owner of Urban Kutz barber shop got the call on Christmas morning -- busted pipes believed to be from an apartment above his business on Detroit Avenue were creating an indoor waterfall and causing major flooding.
Area paralyzed by winter storm
LIMA — Thursday night and Friday mixed rain and snow, combined with winds of up to 50 mph led to winter weather advisories in Lima-area counties on Friday. People were advised to avoid unnecessary travel and take winter-weather precautions. Cheri Newton, public information office for Ohio Department of Transportation...
iheart.com
Winter Weather Advisory: Snow and High Winds Thursday Night and Friday
A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 7pm Thursday to 1pm Friday. The National Weather Service is forecasting a combination of snow and high winds. They're anticipating snowfall of around one to two inches by Friday afternoon. Drivers should be cautious of slippery road conditions that could impact morning and evening travel.
Photos: Lake Erie water levels hit all-time low during storm
Lake Erie water levels broke records Friday, after ridiculously low temperatures and high winds pummeled much of Ohio.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Winter Storm Warning: -30° wind chills, 65 mph wind gusts
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Winter Storm Warnings and Wind Chill Warnings have been issued for Northeast Ohio beginning late Thursday night and early Friday morning. Most of Northeast Ohio is under a Winter Storm Warning from 1 a.m. Friday into 10 a.m. Saturday. A Wind Chill Warning for most of...
5 things NOT to do during the winter storm in Ohio
A Winter Storm Warning will bring temperatures that feel like -20 below with 60 mph wind gusts over the next 3 days.
pix11.com
Tracking the winter storm: Rain, gusty wind, frigid temps heading this way
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Folks in the tri-state area have one more day of relative calm before a storm system is expected to wreak havoc right before the holiday weekend. High pressure will remain in control of the weather for one more day before moving offshore into the Atlantic. Folks in New York and New Jersey can expect partly cloudy skies Wednesday afternoon with temperatures that will be closer to seasonable. The high temperature will be 40 degrees in New York City and in the upper 30s to low 40s in the suburbs.
ocj.com
Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, December 22, 2022
The winter storm everyone has been talking about finally arrives over the course of the next 24 hours. Clouds dominate today and moisture starts to lift up from the south. That triggers scattered lights showers, drizzle and a few wet snowflakes through the day. Moisture totals are not impressive, only a few hundredths to a tenth or two over about 60% of Ohio. Winds start to ramp up later this afternoon and evening. Cold air starts to blast in between 9pm and 3am tomorrow morning. Rain changes to snow, and the snow showers continue through tomorrow early afternoon. On top of the snow, we see winds still very strong, with sustained winds at 20-40 mph and gusts to 55. This will create blowing and drifting snow, along with poor visibilities. That phenomenon happens regardless of whether we get lots of snow or just a bit. Snow totals are still in a range from 2-3 inches farther south, to 8 or 9 north. So, clearly the system has backed off the potential that was out there earlier this week. Most of that is due to the fact that the low has strengthened and is moving faster. That means we have less time under the wind and cold fueled, snow, and the front moves through faster. Now, the winds behind remain strong, so blowing and drifting continues through a good chunk of Saturday. In addition, those strong winds can create significant lake effect snow. However, the west winds mean that the lake effect will be limited in scope to mostly NE Ohio, and just a bit near the rest of the lake shore. If the winds get even a hint of a northerly vector, that shifts the lake effect farther south. Anywhere that gets lake effect can easily double snow totals from Tonight through tomorrow midday by the time we get to Sunday morning.
Power outages expected in the Miami Valley over holiday weekend
"If there was a power outage, where would you go? Plan for that now," Smith said.
Knox Pages
Ohio issues Christmas Eve weather update; I-75 closed in SW Ohio
COLUMBUS -- The Ohio Emergency Management Agency (Ohio EMA) continues to monitor the winter weather system that is impacting Ohio and coordination with federal, state and local partners. The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers continue to patrol the roadways to assist stranded motorists and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT)...
spectrumnews1.com
Live updates across Ohio: More than 60,000 without power, Lake Erie water level hits record low
A winter storm system moved into the Buckeye State overnight on Thursday, dropping temperatures that are expected to reach below-zero, negative double-digit wind chills. The system is expected to last until Sunday. The biggest worries are the bitter cold, ice and high wind gusts, which could cause power outages, as...
Power restored to many after storm slams Ohio
Thousands in Northeast Ohio are without power as a Winter Storm Warning is in effect.
How Ohio emergency and roads officials are preparing for winter storm
Ahead of the winter storm, expected to bring dangerously low temperatures and a flash freeze to Northeast Ohio starting early Friday, state officials were at the Ohio Emergency Operations Center to talk about preparation.
More snow for West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio Monday
UPDATE 12/25: The forecast is still on track with snow totals. The main limiting factor for snow totals will be how fast the system moves. As of 11AM 12/25 Snow showers will start to form in the region around 10am, and the heaviest showers will stop around 6pm. There will be another quick burst of […]
Winter storm hitting West Virginia ahead of Christmas, here’s what to expect
Snow, freezing rain, and below-zero wind chill are all expected to hit north central West Virginia right before Christmas.
Here’s the difference between a blizzard and a winter storm
A major winter weather event is headed our way over Christmas weekend, FOX 8 meteorologists have confirmed.
WTRF
Counties in Ohio under snow emergencies
Ohio (WTRF) — Please be advised. According to Chief Deputy James Zusack, Belmont County has been alerted to a Level 2 snow emergency. According to Sheriff Charles Black, Monroe County has been elevated to a Level 2 snow emergency. Here’s an explanation of the snow emergency levels:. In...
