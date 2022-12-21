Lexington, Kentucky: Good Tuesday evening everyone, temperatures today got above freezing for the first time since Thursday evening. That is 108 consecutive hours that Lexington was below freezing. The last time that happened was February 2021, almost a year ago. Lows by morning hit the low to mid 20’s but we see a quick increase in temperatures by the afternoon with mid to upper 40s across central and eastern Kentucky. We have another completely dry day on Thursday as highs jump even more into the low to mid 50s across the Commonwealth.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 3 HOURS AGO