ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Franklin News Post

See arrival of migrants dropped off in front of vice president's home

Several busloads of migrants were dropped off in front of Vice President Kamala Harris' residence in Washington, DC, on Christmas Eve in 18-degree weather. CNN's Jeremy Diamond has more. Wire. Dcc. Cnn. More migrants dropped off outside vice president's home in freezing weather on Christmas Eve. Several busloads of migrants...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy