Read full article on original website
Related
Arrest warrant filed for man suspected for killing 65-year-old in May 2021 shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police have filed an arrest warrant against a man suspected of fatally shooting a man and injuring a woman in northeast Columbus more than a year ago. Christian Houchins, 30, is charged with murder and felonious assault in the shooting death of 65-year-old Robert Jordan and the shooting injury of a woman on May 31, 2021.
sciotopost.com
Ross County – Man Assaulted and Threatened with Knife in Home Invasion
CHILLICOTHE – Chillicothe police are looking for two men who walked into a home of a man and robbed him at knifepoint. According to a Chillicothe police report on 12/22/22 they took a report of a man who lives on 5th street that said he was assaulted and robbed. In the report, the man said that he was sleeping in his apartment when two men entered his home through an unlocked door. One man who he reported he knows asked to borrow 200 dollars from him, but when he told the man he couldn’t the man started to look inside his drawers. A fight between the victim and one of the men occurred and the victim said that he took several blows to the head. One of the suspects then took out a knife and told him to unlock his safe while he looked around his apartment for things to steal. The second man, who was armed with a gun took a PS5 that was in the living room. The victim told police that the suspect stole the game system, THC dabs, and money before leaving the apartment.
Police: 16-year-old killed in North Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating a shooting incident in the North Linden neighborhood that led to the death of a 16-year-old boy on Christmas Day. Police said they were called to the 700 block of Moon Road just after 3 p.m. Sunday. When officers...
80-year-old man reported missing from southwest Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for an 80-year-old man who was last seen in a neighborhood southwest of downtown Columbus Monday morning. Around midnight, Thomas Holbrook’s family went to his home on Harmon Avenue, west of Lou Berliner Sports Park, and did not find him or his vehicle there.
Ironton Tribune
Indictments: Two charged with arson
Woman indicted for involuntary manslaughter in fentanyl death. After the latest Lawrence County grand jury indictments were issued on Wednesday, a woman is facing a felony charges for supplying drugs to a person who died from using the drugs and a pair of people are facing arson charges for burning down a structure.
sciotopost.com
Arrested for Murder – Scioto County Finds Man on Loose
Portsmouth – Portsmouth Police department have reported to have captured a man who has been wanted for almost a month for Murder. Sunday morning, Nov. 20, 2022, at approximately 0223 hours, Portsmouth 911 dispatch center received calls of shots being fired in the 700 block of Chillicothe St., just outside of Frankenstein’s bar.
Murder charge dismissed against man mistakenly let out of Franklin County jail
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Charges have been dismissed against two men in connection to a west Columbus gas station two weeks ago. One of the men was mistakenly let out of jail last month. The Columbus Division of Police said on Friday murder charges against David Johnson III and Caiden...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Rescue crews respond to crash in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel have been requested to the area of mile marker 17 on Route 23 in Ross County, Ohio, following a report of a single-vehicle crash. The call came in shortly after 2 p.m. Monday afternoon. Details of the crash are currently scarce,...
Man, woman accused of stealing more than $2,000 from Grove City Walmart on Black Friday
GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for a man and a woman accused of stealing more than $2,000 from registers at a Walmart in Grove City on Nov. 25. Police say that on Black Friday, a man walked into the Walmart and stole exactly $2,729 from two cash registers while […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Deputy hit by suspected drunken driver during level three snow emergency
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A deputy in Pickaway County is listed in stable condition after hit by a suspected drunken driver. It happened Friday night on route 23 at Orr Road. The deputy was along the highway investigating a snow-related automobile crash when another motorist crashed into the stopped cruiser, which had his overhead emergency lights on. The deputy and another motorist were inside the cruiser but were not seriously injured.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
SWAT teams descend on Pike Co. home as gunshots ring out
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a law enforcement situation that unfolded overnight on Long Fork Road in Pike County. Reports indicate that police began surveillance of the property around 1 a.m. on Thursday with law enforcement personnel staged at the fairgrounds and a local church.
Magic 95.5
Ohio Amber Alert: Suspect had legal history
Columbus police have now formally filed charges Wednesday against the suspect in the abduction of twin Columbus babies, one of whom remains the focus of an ongoing Amber Alert.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Scioto Co. man indicted following October standoff with law enforcement
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — A West Portsmouth man was indicted this week and charged with several serious felonies. According to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office, 51-year-old Mark Hall faces 3 counts of aggravated menacing, kidnapping, abduction, domestic violence, 2 counts of obstructing official business, having weapons while under disability, and using weapons while intoxicated.
$38,000 worth of drugs, including meth, seized in Ohio bust
Two vehicles were pulled over simultaneously, resulting in four arrests on drug charges after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force.
sciotopost.com
UPDATE – Pickaway Fire Department Battle Structure Fire on Christmas Eve
PICKAWAY – Three trailers were damaged by an out-of-control fire on Christmas eve over the weekend. Around 10 pm on December 24, 2022, a 911 call came in of a structure fire with flames showing located at the 10100 block of US-62 (Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park). When firefighters arrived they found one trailer was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters worked quickly to contain the fire to the single trailer, but flames and head did damage both trailers to the left and right.
Man shot in leg after refusing to hand over cash in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 37-year-old gunshot victim is awaiting surgery after he was shot in north Columbus on Friday. The victim was stopped in his car in the 1900 block of Cleveland Avenue at 10:35 a.m. on Friday when two male suspects approached, pulled out firearms and demanded money, according to the Columbus Division […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters battled a vehicle fire in sub-zero conditions
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — On Friday, December 23, a vehicle fire was reported in the 1000 block of Sugar Tree Road. It happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. The Ross County Sheriff’s Office says that before the arrival of deputies at the scene, the Scioto Township Fire personnel were already working to extinguish the flames.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Pike Co. firefighters battle an early morning blaze
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Pike County were called to the 700 block of Loys Run RD shortly after 7 a.m. this morning for a working structure fire. When units arrived at the scene, reports say, they found the building fully engulfed in flames. Despite the severity of the fire, all occupants of the structure were able to evacuate and were accounted for according to a social media post from the Camp Creek Fire Department.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe Police Department involved in high-speed pursuit
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department was involved in a high-speed pursuit this morning after a Jeep SUV was seen leaving a known drug house at a high rate of speed. The call came in shortly before 10 a.m. When officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates vandalism case after truck found shot up
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of vandalism after a truck was found shot up on Tuesday evening along Eygpt Pike. The owner of the vehicle took to social media asking for help in finding the suspect, stating that their vehicle had broken down and was parked at the “power station” on Eygpt Pike near Frankfort Clarksburg Pike.
Comments / 0