Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Tuesday weather planner: Crawling out of the deep freeze

CINCINNATI — We've been in the freezer since Thursday evening, but it's time to break out of the deep freeze and melt some of this snow and ice. Tuesday, we'll have a mini-thaw as temperatures go above freezing for a couple of hours. Highs are expected in the low-to-mid-30s. We could see some sunshine peeking out for the afternoon.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Time to Thaw

CINCINNATI — Temperatures briefly break out of the freezer. Tomorrow we warm up and stay warm into the New Year.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Extreme cold causing burst pipes, water issues across Cincinnati area

The extreme cold front is causing issues at buildings, apartments and homes across the Cincinnati area and the state of Ohio. Cincinnati firefighters are experiencing a surge in call volume, responding to more than one thousand calls over the weekend and 400 calls on Christmas Eve alone. Frozen pipes, water...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Kings Island's WinterFest not opening Monday due to water line damage

MASON, Ohio — Kings Island's WinterFest will not be opening Monday. The park says due to extensive water line damage caused by extreme cold temperatures at multiple locations throughout the park. Kings Island says they are planning to re-open Tuesday. Anyone with an admission ticket for Monday may use...
MASON, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati breaks record as temps fall off a cliff overnight

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Temperatures nosedived late Thursday into early Friday as the arctic front that has draped much of the nation in cold swept across the Tri-State. At one point, while the front lay over the middle of the region dividing it in two, the temperature on one side was more than 30 degrees lower than on the other.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Archives: Drivers struggle up snowy Ridge Road hill

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati drivers struggling to drive after winter weather: A tale as old as time. After winter weather came through the area in 1989, drivers in Oakley had a difficult time getting up the hill on Ridge Road. One driver WLWT's Jeff Hirsch spoke with said she had...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crews are responding to Montfort Heights on North Bend Road﻿

CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to Montfort Heights on North Bend Road. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Southwest Airlines cancellations impacting CVG travelers

HEBRON, Ky. — Travelers going through CVG are not immune to seeing what those all around the country are experiencing ahead of New Year's: canceled flights. As of 9 a.m., CVG reported seven canceled flights, five of which were flights from Southwest Airlines. According to FlightAware, of the 4,000 domestic flights canceled in the U.S. Monday, 2,900 were Southwest's.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

﻿Reports of a structure fire on Finch Lane in Milford

MILFORD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Finch Lane in Milford. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
MILFORD, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Mackie Lane in Harrison

HARRISON, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Mackie Lane in Harrison. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
HARRISON, OH

