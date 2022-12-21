CINCINNATI — We've been in the freezer since Thursday evening, but it's time to break out of the deep freeze and melt some of this snow and ice. Tuesday, we'll have a mini-thaw as temperatures go above freezing for a couple of hours. Highs are expected in the low-to-mid-30s. We could see some sunshine peeking out for the afternoon.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO