WLWT 5
Tuesday weather planner: Crawling out of the deep freeze
CINCINNATI — We've been in the freezer since Thursday evening, but it's time to break out of the deep freeze and melt some of this snow and ice. Tuesday, we'll have a mini-thaw as temperatures go above freezing for a couple of hours. Highs are expected in the low-to-mid-30s. We could see some sunshine peeking out for the afternoon.
WLWT 5
TIMELINE: Another round of winter weather to bring 1-3 inches of snow to Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Life-threatening cold lingers through Christmas morning. SEE LATEST CLOSINGS HERE // SEE WEATHER ALERTS HERE. Santa felt right at home in Cincinnati overnight! Wind chills are around -10 this morning. Watch for slick spots and black ice overnight and early in the morning. Wind chills finally climb...
WLWT 5
Time to Thaw
CINCINNATI — Temperatures briefly break out of the freezer. Tomorrow we warm up and stay warm into the New Year.
WLWT 5
Extreme cold causing burst pipes, water issues across Cincinnati area
The extreme cold front is causing issues at buildings, apartments and homes across the Cincinnati area and the state of Ohio. Cincinnati firefighters are experiencing a surge in call volume, responding to more than one thousand calls over the weekend and 400 calls on Christmas Eve alone. Frozen pipes, water...
WLWT 5
Kings Island's WinterFest not opening Monday due to water line damage
MASON, Ohio — Kings Island's WinterFest will not be opening Monday. The park says due to extensive water line damage caused by extreme cold temperatures at multiple locations throughout the park. Kings Island says they are planning to re-open Tuesday. Anyone with an admission ticket for Monday may use...
Fox 19
Cincinnati breaks record as temps fall off a cliff overnight
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Temperatures nosedived late Thursday into early Friday as the arctic front that has draped much of the nation in cold swept across the Tri-State. At one point, while the front lay over the middle of the region dividing it in two, the temperature on one side was more than 30 degrees lower than on the other.
WLWT 5
Winter storm warning: Accumulating snow, dangerous temps and winds to move in Thursday night
CINCINNATI — A major winter storm will bring life-threatening cold, significant impacts to travel, power outages and accumulating snow. SEE LATEST CLOSINGS HERE // SEE WEATHER ALERTS HERE. A winter storm warning and wind chill warning have been issued for the entire Greater Cincinnati area. Expect off-and-on showers through...
WLWT 5
Archives: Drivers struggle up snowy Ridge Road hill
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati drivers struggling to drive after winter weather: A tale as old as time. After winter weather came through the area in 1989, drivers in Oakley had a difficult time getting up the hill on Ridge Road. One driver WLWT's Jeff Hirsch spoke with said she had...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati travelers frustrated trying to find ways around Southwest flight cancelations
CINCINNATI — Got a plane to catch? Need to reschedule a flight? It's all up in the air this holiday. Just ask Carlos Chia. He booked with Southwest Airlines a month ago to bring his relatives in for Christmas. It got canceled all of a sudden and he's trying...
WLWT 5
Freezing temperatures cause sprinkler system to burst at Fort Thomas apartment
FORT THOMAS, Ky. — Most people can't wait to hop out of bed Christmas morning and rush toward the tree, but Hannah Larkins' morning wasn't what she hoped it would be. "As soon as I put my feet down, they were soaking wet," Larkins said. Inside her bathroom, there...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to Montfort Heights on North Bend Road
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to Montfort Heights on North Bend Road. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Southwest Airlines cancellations impacting CVG travelers
HEBRON, Ky. — Travelers going through CVG are not immune to seeing what those all around the country are experiencing ahead of New Year's: canceled flights. As of 9 a.m., CVG reported seven canceled flights, five of which were flights from Southwest Airlines. According to FlightAware, of the 4,000 domestic flights canceled in the U.S. Monday, 2,900 were Southwest's.
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to OH-129 in Hamilton for a reported crash with injuries
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews are responding to OH-129 in Hamilton for a reported crash with injuries. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash, blocking the roadway at Turfway and Houston in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash, blocking the roadway, at Turfway and Houston in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to Oxford for a crash with injuries on Millville Oxford Road
OXFORD, Ohio — Crews are responding to Oxford for a crash with injuries on Millville Oxford Road. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
Hour by hour: When winter storm is expected to move through Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — A major winter storm system is expected to move through Cincinnati Thursday into Friday. Click through to see an hour by hour look of when it's expected to move through. The timing is subject to change as we get closer to Friday.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash into a building on Beekman Street in South Cumminsville
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a reported crash into a building on Beekman Street in South Cumminsville. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Finch Lane in Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Finch Lane in Milford. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Mackie Lane in Harrison
HARRISON, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Mackie Lane in Harrison. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
WLWT 5
Greater Cincinnati power crews worried fierce winds could cause significant power outages
CINCINNATI — The best assessment Duke Energy spokeswoman Sally Thelen could offer Wednesday, 24 hours ahead of a potentially dangerous winter weather event, came down to one word: "tricky." "We know this is going to be a tricky storm for us," she said. "It's not going to be so...
