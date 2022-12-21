Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Mountains, Southern Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 15:12:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Central Mountains; Southern Mountains; Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 18 inches. Locally higher amounts possible in the Tushar Mountains and Manti-La Sal Skyline area. * WHERE...Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs, Central Mountains and Southern Mountains. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southwest Wyoming by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 15:12:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of Transportation, visit http://www.wyoroad.info or dial 511. Target Area: Southwest Wyoming WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 18 inches. Locally higher amounts possible in the northern Bear River Range and Upper Cottonwoods. * WHERE...In Utah, Wasatch Mountains I-80 North, Wasatch Mountains South of I-80 and Western Uinta Mountains. In Wyoming, Southwest Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Bear River Range, Big Hole Mountains, Blackfoot Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 14:38:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-28 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bear River Range; Big Hole Mountains; Blackfoot Mountains; Caribou Range; Marsh and Arbon Highlands WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Periods of snow mixed with rain at low elevations and in valleys. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches, except 4 to 9 inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Marsh and Arbon Highlands-Bear River Range-Blackfoot Mountains- Caribou Range-Big Hole Mountains. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
