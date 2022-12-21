Effective: 2022-12-27 15:12:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of Transportation, visit http://www.wyoroad.info or dial 511. Target Area: Southwest Wyoming WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 18 inches. Locally higher amounts possible in the northern Bear River Range and Upper Cottonwoods. * WHERE...In Utah, Wasatch Mountains I-80 North, Wasatch Mountains South of I-80 and Western Uinta Mountains. In Wyoming, Southwest Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

UINTA COUNTY, WY ・ 3 HOURS AGO