Ducks flip 4-star QB Austin Novasad from Baylor Bears

The Oregon Ducks made a splash in the recruiting world on Wednesday, pulling off a flip that gets their quarterback room back in order after losing 5-star QB Dante Moore to the UCLA Bruins earlier in the week.

4-star quarterback Austin Novosad, the No. 9 QB and No. 86 overall player in the 2023 class, has announced that he will flip his commitment from the Baylor Bears and instead join the Ducks going forward. Novosad has a long-standing relationship with Oregon’s new offensive coordinator Will Stein, and once Stein came to Eugene and a spot at the QB position opened up, the wheels were in motion for the Ducks to pull off this flip.

With Bo Nix returning for the 2023 season, Novosad will be able to likely redshirt as a freshman and pick up some valuable experience from the veteran who projects to be a Heisman Trophy candidate this season. Going forward, Novosad could be in competition for the starting job in 2024.

The Ducks were dealt a tough blow on Monday when Moore announced that he would flip to UCLA, but Dan Lanning and his staff did a great job of quickly pivoting and finding a way to still get a win at the end of the day.

Austin Novosad’s Recruiting Profile

Twitter

https://twitter.com/Austin2novosad/status/1605549323827060736

Ratings

Stars Rating State Projected Position 247Sports 4 95 TX QB 247Sports Composite 4 0.9465 TX QB Rivals 4 5.9 TX QB ESPN 4 81 TX QB On3 Recruiting 4 92 TX QB

Vitals

Height 6-foot-3 Weight 185 pounds Hometown Dripping Springs, Texas Projected Position Quarterback Class 2023

Top Schools

Baylor Bears

Oregon Ducks

TCU Horned Frogs

Texas A&M Aggies

Highllights

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LkwxVmgTr6U

