Jacqulin Vail, a mom of three, was last seen with her boyfriend at a local grocery store on Nov. 12 A Memphis, Tenn., mother of three has been missing since mid-November — and her family is desperate to bring her home. Jacqulin "Jackie" Vail, 33, was last seen with her boyfriend at a local grocery store on Nov. 12. Though Vail never returned from the store, her car was found two days later with her belongings inside, including her cell phone, per multiple news reports. Her family reported her missing on Nov....

