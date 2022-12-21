Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Dillard’s Location in Foreclosure and Being Sold at AuctionJoel EisenbergMemphis, TN
10 Memphis Companies That Pay Over $25 an HourEvan CrosbyMemphis, TN
A young mom of two goes grocery shopping and is never seen again. Where is Jacqulin Vail?Fatim HemrajMemphis, TN
Cause of Death of Famed Rapper RevealedNews Breaking LIVEMemphis, TN
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
Related
actionnews5.com
2 injured in East Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people were shot Tuesday afternoon in East Memphis. The shooting happened at the corner of Poplar Avenue and International Place around 2:15 p.m. Memphis police say a man and woman were both rushed to the hospital in non-critical condition. The suspects left in a black...
Garbage truck catches fire at Midtown intersection
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A truck hauling a trash dumpster caught fire in Midtown early Tuesday. The fire was put out, but the charred chassis remained at the corner of Union Avenue and South Barksdale. It’s unclear whether anyone was injured or what sparked the blaze.
Man shot in North Memphis car theft
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot in North Memphis on Monday night, and police say the thieves got away in his car. Officers responded at 9:16 p.m. to a shooting at Hubert and University. One man was found shot and taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police said the suspects fled in the […]
Shooting in North Memphis leaves one critical
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is injured after a shooting in North Memphis Monday evening. Police say officers responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Jackson Avenue. The male victim was found and taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police say the known male suspect fled the scene in a green Mitsubishi […]
Men wanted after using axe-sledge hammer to break into Memphis barber shop, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four men are on the run after breaking into a Memphis barber shop early Monday, police said. Officers responded about 4 a.m. Monday to the business on Mendenhall Road and found that the men used an axe-sled hammer with a red handle to break inside, police said.
MPD continues search for woman missing over a month
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are continuing the search for a missing woman who was last seen over a month ago. 33-year-old Jacqulin Vail was last seen Nov. 12 at a business in the 2200 block of Lamar, MPD said. Her family has not seen or heard from her...
Have you seen her? | Memphis family offers $5,000 reward for finding missing mother
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have been looking for a missing Memphis woman for more than a month, and her family is asking the community for help finding her. 33-year-old Jacqulin Vail was reported missing Nov. 12 after she was last seen leaving Superlo Foods at 2269 Lamar Avenue, and she has since not been found.
2 men wanted after stolen car found crashed in Whitehaven, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two suspects are on the run after crashing a stolen vehicle in Whitehaven, according to Memphis Police. On Dec. 23, at approximately 9:15 a.m., MPD officers responded to a motor vehicle theft. A black 2012 Kia Forte sedan was stolen from the 4600 block of Forest...
Memphis area store owner shot to death on Christmas day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Covington Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a convenience store owner on Sunday. Around 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, the Covington Police Department responded to a call at the Bull Market Convenience Store located at 510 Highway 51 South. According to reports, an unresponsive person had been discovered by customers who entered […]
'Please Bring My Baby Girl Home': Tenn. Mom Vanished 6 Weeks Ago, Car Found Abandoned with Phone Inside
Jacqulin Vail, a mom of three, was last seen with her boyfriend at a local grocery store on Nov. 12 A Memphis, Tenn., mother of three has been missing since mid-November — and her family is desperate to bring her home. Jacqulin "Jackie" Vail, 33, was last seen with her boyfriend at a local grocery store on Nov. 12. Though Vail never returned from the store, her car was found two days later with her belongings inside, including her cell phone, per multiple news reports. Her family reported her missing on Nov....
actionnews5.com
MLGW under pressure to repair main leaks, restore water service
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MLGW restored power to everyone by midnight on Christmas Eve. The big problem facing the utility now is broken water mains, and leaky pipes and the race is on to repair the damage. All MLGW water customers are under a Boil Water Advisory. They are also...
1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Hickory Hill
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead, and two people are injured following a two-vehicle crash in Hickory Hill Monday night. Officers responded to the crash in the 3600 block of Ridgeway Road. Police say a male victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition. He did not survive his injuries. Two other […]
actionnews5.com
Road closures in Downtown Memphis due to Liberty Bowl parade
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Autozone Liberty Bowl between Kansas and Arkansas will be Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. The Liberty Bowl parade and pep rally will be Tuesday in Downtown Memphis. In preparation for the parade, there will be several road closures downtown:. Beale Street between 2nd Street and 4th...
10-year-old girl hit by car returns home after undergoing multiple surgeries
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 10-year-old girl who was hit by a car on the way to school is finally home after undergoing many surgeries. The incident happened Nov. 29 around 6:15 a.m. in the 700 block of Chilligan Drive in Westwood. Memphis Police said the child was hit by...
Two men break into car, flee car crash in different vehicle, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on two men who broke into a car. On Dec. 23 at approximately 9:15 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a motor vehicle theft of a 2012 Kia Forte sedan on Forest Oak Way, in Parkway Village.
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Dec. 20-26
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Caption by Hyatt – […]
actionnews5.com
House fire in Byhalia leaves 1 dead
Marshall County Coroner James Anderson says the fire erupted at a home on Mount Olive Road early Monday morning. The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but Anderson says the blaze was possibly caused by an electric heater.
Teen girl charged after robbery attempt turns deadly
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A couple’s plan to lure a drug dealer into a robbery instead ended with a man shot dead and his girlfriend facing a list of felony charges. According to a confession given to Memphis Police, Kerryoni Brown and her boyfriend Jaylon Faulkner had a plan to rob a drug dealer she […]
actionnews5.com
Mayor: 15% of Memphians remain without water
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water and the city of Memphis gave updates to Memphians, many of whom are still without water or lacking water pressure, Tuesday afternoon. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland says about 15% of customers in the city are without water, mostly caused by water...
Young mother killed in Marshall County house fire
MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — A woman was killed in a house fire in Marshall County early Monday morning. Yellow tape blocked off a Marshall County home that was still smoldering hours after a fatal house fire. “I’ve never seen anything like last night,” said John Rowland Junior, a neighbor. John Rowland Jr. lives across […]
Comments / 0