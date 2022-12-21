ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

2 injured in East Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people were shot Tuesday afternoon in East Memphis. The shooting happened at the corner of Poplar Avenue and International Place around 2:15 p.m. Memphis police say a man and woman were both rushed to the hospital in non-critical condition. The suspects left in a black...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Garbage truck catches fire at Midtown intersection

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A truck hauling a trash dumpster caught fire in Midtown early Tuesday. The fire was put out, but the charred chassis remained at the corner of Union Avenue and South Barksdale. It’s unclear whether anyone was injured or what sparked the blaze.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man shot in North Memphis car theft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot in North Memphis on Monday night, and police say the thieves got away in his car. Officers responded at 9:16 p.m. to a shooting at Hubert and University. One man was found shot and taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police said the suspects fled in the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shooting in North Memphis leaves one critical

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is injured after a shooting in North Memphis Monday evening. Police say officers responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Jackson Avenue. The male victim was found and taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police say the known male suspect fled the scene in a green Mitsubishi […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJHL

Memphis area store owner shot to death on Christmas day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Covington Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a convenience store owner on Sunday. Around 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, the Covington Police Department responded to a call at the Bull Market Convenience Store located at 510 Highway 51 South. According to reports, an unresponsive person had been discovered by customers who entered […]
COVINGTON, TN
People

'Please Bring My Baby Girl Home': Tenn. Mom Vanished 6 Weeks Ago, Car Found Abandoned with Phone Inside

Jacqulin Vail, a mom of three, was last seen with her boyfriend at a local grocery store on Nov. 12 A Memphis, Tenn., mother of three has been missing since mid-November — and her family is desperate to bring her home. Jacqulin "Jackie" Vail, 33, was last seen with her boyfriend at a local grocery store on Nov. 12. Though Vail never returned from the store, her car was found two days later with her belongings inside, including her cell phone, per multiple news reports. Her family reported her missing on Nov....
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MLGW under pressure to repair main leaks, restore water service

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MLGW restored power to everyone by midnight on Christmas Eve. The big problem facing the utility now is broken water mains, and leaky pipes and the race is on to repair the damage. All MLGW water customers are under a Boil Water Advisory. They are also...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead, and two people are injured following a two-vehicle crash in Hickory Hill Monday night. Officers responded to the crash in the 3600 block of Ridgeway Road. Police say a male victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition. He did not survive his injuries. Two other […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Road closures in Downtown Memphis due to Liberty Bowl parade

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Autozone Liberty Bowl between Kansas and Arkansas will be Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. The Liberty Bowl parade and pep rally will be Tuesday in Downtown Memphis. In preparation for the parade, there will be several road closures downtown:. Beale Street between 2nd Street and 4th...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Dec. 20-26

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Caption by Hyatt – […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

House fire in Byhalia leaves 1 dead

Marshall County Coroner James Anderson says the fire erupted at a home on Mount Olive Road early Monday morning. The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but Anderson says the blaze was possibly caused by an electric heater.
BYHALIA, MS
WREG

Teen girl charged after robbery attempt turns deadly

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A couple’s plan to lure a drug dealer into a robbery instead ended with a man shot dead and his girlfriend facing a list of felony charges. According to a confession given to Memphis Police, Kerryoni Brown and her boyfriend Jaylon Faulkner had a plan to rob a drug dealer she […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Mayor: 15% of Memphians remain without water

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water and the city of Memphis gave updates to Memphians, many of whom are still without water or lacking water pressure, Tuesday afternoon. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland says about 15% of customers in the city are without water, mostly caused by water...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Young mother killed in Marshall County house fire

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — A woman was killed in a house fire in Marshall County early Monday morning. Yellow tape blocked off a Marshall County home that was still smoldering hours after a fatal house fire. “I’ve never seen anything like last night,” said John Rowland Junior, a neighbor. John Rowland Jr. lives across […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy