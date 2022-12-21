ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconomowoc, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Gerald 'Gerry' F. Gunderson

Gerald ‘Gerry’ F. Gunderson

Jan. 15, 1949 - Dec. 14, 2022. Gerald “Gerry” F. Gunderson, 73, of Dousman, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc after a courageous 14-year battle with ideopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Gerry was born on January 15, 1949, in La Crosse, to Gunder...
DOUSMAN, WI
Mary Houghton, 88

Mary Houghton, 88

Mary Beth Houghton, age 88, of Cedarburg, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. Mary Beth is survived by her children, Douglas, William (Pam) and Peggy (David) Houghton; granddaughter, Neko; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Robert (Bob); her brother, Frederick; and her sister, Mildred.
CEDARBURG, WI
Lisa M. Wucherpfennig

Lisa M. Wucherpfennig

Oct. 12, 1962 - Dec. 20, 2022. Lisa M. Wucherpfennig, 60, of West Bend, passed away on December 20, 2022, at Kathy Hospice in the Town of Polk. Lisa was born on October 12, 1962, in Marshfield, the daughter of Marvin and Marlene (nee Boehnen) Wucherpfennig. Lisa worked in food service throughout the West Bend area and was most recently employed at Walmart in West Bend.
WEST BEND, WI
Marjorie Jane Burke

Marjorie Jane Burke

March 7, 1927 - Dec. 18, 2022. Marjorie Jane Burke (Williams) passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday December 18, 2022 at the age of 95 years old. She was born March 7, 1927, to Ivan and Juanita (Lowe) Williams in New Castle, Indiana. Marjorie is survived by her loving husband of 75 years Edward Burke; children Mary (Richard) Stephan, John (Patty) Burke, Susan (Jim) Celmer, Jim Burke, Barb Dunavant, Ed (Carrie) Burke, Laura (Pete) Beine and Nels (Mike Hanson) Burke; son-in-law Don Hooser; fond nieces, nephews, and cousins; adored by 17 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren and her doggy companions Millie and Chewey. She was preceded in death by her son Danny Burke, daughter Connie Hooser (Burke), son-in-law Keith Dunavant, daughter-in-law Melody Burke and her brother, James Williams.
NEW CASTLE, IN
Donald (Butch) Grotelueschen

Donald (Butch) Grotelueschen

Feb. 1, 1952 - Dec. 22, 2022. Donald (Butch) Grotelueschen, age 70, passed away peacefully on December 22, 2022, at his home. He was born on February 1, 1952. Don is survived by his two daughters, Jenny (Adam) Limbach and Amy (Jeremy) Hendricks, and grandson Jimi Hendricks; along with two brothers (Keith and Brian) and one sister (Patty Ban).
NEWBURG, WI
Eugene Proefrock, 89

Eugene Proefrock, 89

Eugene “Gene” Proefrock, longtime resident of Grafton, passed away peacefully at his home, on Thursday, December 22, 2022, surrounded by his loving children, at the age of 89 years. Gene was born on March 27, 1933, in Thiensville, the son of the late Edwin Proefrock and the late...
GRAFTON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

West Bend Mayor Jenkins and family spreads holiday cheer

WEST BEND — West Bend Mayor Christophe Jenkins and his family got into the Christmas spirit over the weekend and dropped off homemade treats for members of the West Bend Police Department and West Bend Fire Department on Saturday. According to Jenkins, this has been a family tradition that...
WEST BEND, WI
Rita Helen Rohloff (Szymkowski)

Rita Helen Rohloff (Szymkowski)

Oct. 1, 1951 - Dec. 21, 2022. Rita Helen Rohloff (Szymkowski), age 71, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 9:25 p.m. surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer. Rita was born on October 1, 1951, to Henry and Mary (nee Schroeder) Szymkowski. Rita...
PALMYRA, WI
Marcus Majestic Cinema reopens

Marcus Majestic Cinema reopens

WAUKESHA — Marcus Majestic Cinema, 770 Springdale Rd., Waukesha, is now open after maintenance issues caused it to close on Monday morning. Other Marcus theaters in the area include Movie Tavern in Brookfield, Marcus Ridge in New Berlin and Marcus Hillside in Delafield.
WAUKESHA, WI
Shakers Haunted Penthouse Stayover

Shakers Haunted Penthouse Stayover

Have you ever wanted to experience the ghosts of Shakers after the restaurant and bar closes? Well now is your chance to immerse yourself in our historic penthouse experience. There are a few permanent residents that share the space with you and have been known to make an appearance once in a while. Located in Milwaukee’s historic and critically-acclaimed Walker’s Point neighborhood, Our Penthouse has offered patrons a unique and unforgettable experience for decades. Sitting atop what was once a cemetery, this former cooperage operated as a speakeasy and brothel during prohibition, which was under the ownership of the legendary Capone brothers. In the 1990s, It was an occasional haunt of the infamous serial killer, Jeffrey Dahmer.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Keith Owen Donaldson

Keith Owen Donaldson

Nov. 25, 1942 - Dec. 23, 2022. Keith Owen Donaldson entered into eternal life on December 23, 2022, at the age of 80. Keith was born in Big Bend on November 25, 1942, to Dewey and Alice Donaldson. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Carol. He...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

EWH University hosts new business radio show on News Talk 1130 WISN

WAUKESHA — EWH University, a division of EWH Small Business Accounting, is hosting a new radio show Sundays at 11 a.m. on News Talk 1130 WISN. Dave Michaels with WISN will host the show along with the founder and CEO of EWH University, Joseph Hastreiter. The weekly programs will...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Treatment facility overflow reported on Sunday in Waukesha

WAUKESHA — A treatment facility overflow began Sunday at 1:30 a.m. at the Waukesha Clean Water Plant, 600 Sentry Dr. in the city of Waukesha. A carrier pipe after secondary treatment developed a leak and a portion of water bypassed tertiary treatment and overflowed across the ground. Contractors were...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Evers picks county administrator as next DNR secretary

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday appointed a county administrator with a background in conservation to lead the state Department of Natural Resources. The governor announced that Sheboygan County Administrator Adam Payne will replace Preston Cole as DNR secretary. Cole retired from the position in November. Payne...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
Kaitlin Ann Meyer

Kaitlin Ann Meyer

Nov. 1, 1984 - Dec. 16, 2022. Our beautiful Kaitlin entered heaven on Friday, December 16, 2022, at the age of 38 years. She was the most precious daughter of Barb and Kent Olstad. Beloved sister of Jennifer (Brad) Bacik and Lindsey Meyer. Dear aunt of Lyla and Cami Bacik and “Ol’ Kait” to Manny and Amara. Kaitlin is also loved and survived by her grandpa, Paul Good; many aunts and uncles, Paul (Susie), Patty (Jay), Greg (Barb), Tom (Sue), Kris (Allen) and Kim (Nic); and cousins, Fritz (Ashley), Eric (Lindsay), Hans, Kyle, Sarah (Bill), Dylan, Jack, Abby, Michael (Angie), Christopher (Martine), Elliot, Wesley, Julian, Mikhail and Morgan. Kait is also survived by family in Switzerland; her father Bill Meyer; and her adored Zoey.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Commission approves Beacon Hill rezoning request

DELAFIELD — The Plan Commission approved rezoning for the Beacon Hill subdivision near downtown Delafield after developers reduced the project’s density in response to residents’ concerns. Developers Miller Marriott Construction are proposing 28 homes between St. John’s Road and Wisconsin Avenue, property previously owned by St. John’s...
DELAFIELD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Oconomowoc building offers community one last service

OCONOMOWOC — Since the late 1800s, the block of buildings located downtown at 125-131 Main St. near Fowler Lake and the Village Green have served many purposes throughout the years. As the foundations of the community’s downtown were being established, the site housed several early Oconomowoc businesses, including saloons...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Milwaukee-area home sales dropped 30.3% last month

OZAUKEE COUNTY — Home sales in the Metropolitan Milwaukee area were down 30.3% in November compared to the same month in 2021, according to the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors. In Ozaukee County, the figure was just short of the greater Milwaukee area, with a decrease of 29.8%. GMAR...
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI

