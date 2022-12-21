ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

The Biggest Private Landowner in all of South Dakota

Have you ever wondered who is the largest private landowner in the Mount Rushmore State? According to a recent study, it's someone you've probably heard of. Just how much land is it? Around 142,000 acres. Not only is this person the largest private landowner in South Dakota, but they also...
7 Horrible Foods That They Actually Eat In Minnesota

Have you tried any of these 7 Horrible Foods That They Actually Eat In Minnesota?. Head Cheese: This ain't cheesy at all. No dairy. Just meaty parts from pig or cow heads that are boiled together in a gelatinous concoction and formed into loaves for your dining pleasure. Oh, sometimes they'd toss in the animal's tongues, hearts, and feet.
South Dakota’s Favorite Christmas Movie is?

What's South Dakota's favorite Christmas movie? Well, according to a recent study, it might not be your first guess. The website, clickcupid does a survey each year to find out what every state's favorite Christmas movie is. So, which movie reigns supreme in the Mount Rushmore state? It's a Wonderful Life? A Christmas Story? Maybe Miracle on 34th Street? None of those, in fact, it's the 1954 holiday classic, White Christmas.
17 Ideas for a New South Dakota State Motto

A few years ago, a couple of guys in Kentucky wanted to change their state’s motto. They thought that the current motto “Unbridled Spirit” wasen't good enough and wanted to re-brand Kentucky with the state motto “Kentucky-Kicks Ass.”. Maybe South Dakota needs a new motto. South...
Are Raccoons aka Trash Panda’s Taking Over Iowa?

Raccoons can be cuddly-looking critters or wild varmints that need to be killed...according to the point of view of some Iowans. The Gazette in Cedar Rapids, Iowa recently reported that the raccoon population in Iowa nearly tripling since 2006. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said it counted 2,417 raccoons...
ESPN Sioux Falls has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

