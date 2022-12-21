Read full article on original website
House select committee releases final draft report recommending education changes
RALEIGH — The House Select Committee on An Education System for North Carolina’s Future released its final draft report recommending various changes to the state’s education system at a meeting held on Dec. 12. The committee first met on Jan. 24, 2022. Over a dozen meetings were...
Poll shows Robinson dominant in GOP primary
RALEIGH — A recent poll from Differentiators Data shows Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson dominant in a series of hypothetical matchups in the upcoming 2024 race for governor. The survey indicated that Robinson would best former Gov. Pat McCrory by a margin of 60% – 21%. He also would...
Cooper names activist attorney to Court of Appeals
RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper said on Friday, Dec. 16 he would appoint Allison Riggs to fill a vacancy on the North Carolina Court of Appeals. Riggs, who has spent over 13 years with the Southern Coalition for Social Justice, has no experience as a judge at any level. She joined the left-leaning activist organization after graduating law school at the University of Florida.
