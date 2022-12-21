CLEVELAND, OH (WLIO) - Because Christmas and New Years Day fell on a Sunday this year, the post office will be taking following Mondays off. Post Offices nationwide will be closed on December 26th and January 2nd in observance of both holidays. So, there will be no residential or business deliveries those days except for items that are priority mail express, which is year-round. Mail service will have normal operations and hours on the following Tuesday.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO