Read full article on original website
Related
7 ways to stay warm when you lose heat in your home
How to stay warm when you lose heat in your home, including sealing up doors, closing curtains and blinds, bundling up, staying hydrated and more.
5 things NOT to do at home during the Arctic freeze
Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
What should you do if your power goes out in freezing weather?
An arctic cold front will arrive in Colorado on Wednesday and bring extremely cold temperatures to the state.
wtaj.com
Scattered flurries tonight, cold & breezy for Sunday
Light snow showers and flurries will continue to be scattered this evening and into the overnight hours. Temperatures will be chilly in the lower 20s with winds out of the west at 5-10 mph. Sunday will be brisk. A mostly cloudy sky with high temperatures in the upper 20s to...
AOL Corp
Extremely cold air from Siberia will send US into deep freeze days before Christmas
December has begun on a fairly mild note across a large part of the United States, but a bitter blast of cold air that will flow into North America from Siberia is forecast to plunge the eastern two-thirds of the U.S. into a deep freeze in the days leading up to Christmas.
WGRZ TV
Verifying 5 claims about cold weather and homes
Should you use a ceiling fan in the winter? How about dripping your faucet? VERIFY gives you tips to prepare your home for extreme cold.
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Kemp discusses cold weather preparations for Christmas weekend
Live news feed, courtesy of Channel 2 Action News.
First Alert Weather: Bitter cold for Boxing Day
Alert(s): NoneForecast: Temps will once again struggle to get above freezing today, although it's much better than what we dealt with over the weekend. Highs will be right around 30 degrees this afternoon with wind chills mainly in the 20s. The winds have backed off, so it won't feel as harsh. Mostly sunny skies will give way to some more clouds streaming in through the afternoon. Lows tonight will be in the 20s around the city and teens for the inland suburbs. A few flurries are possible to the north and west, but that's about it.Looking Ahead: For tomorrow, we'll finally be closer to normal with highs in the upper 30s and plenty of sunshine. A gradual warming trend continues through the week with highs into the 40s by Wednesday, and 50s by late week.
Frigid temps gone for the rest of the year
We can stop worrying about wrapping pipes and frozen conditions for the rest of this year. “It’s the last week of 2022! We’ll begin to transition back to a warmer than normal pattern by Wednesday,” WWL TV Meteorologist Payton Malone forecast.
Polar Vortex Set To Bring Brutally Cold Weather To Middle America
A polar vortex is reportedly set to bring another severe-cold weather outbreak to Middle America later this week. The harsh weather will be kicking off on Monday (December 5th). According to the Weather Network, a part of the polar vortex will be branching off and heading south across the Prairies...
KDKA News Radio
Wintery mix will make travel difficult ahead of Christmas before frigid temps move in
Holiday travel could be a little dicey as we head toward the end of the week into Christmas. AccuWeather meteorologist Brandon Buckingham tells Larry and Marty we could start to see a wintry mix as early as Thursday morning.
US officials: COVID, bomb cyclone won’t slow Santa’s travels
The U.S. military agency known for tracking Santa Claus as he delivers presents on Christmas Eve doesn’t expect COVID-19 or the “ bomb cyclone ” hitting North America to affect Saint Nick’s global travels. NORAD, the North American Aerospace Defense Command, is responsible for monitoring and...
Pit Bull Getting Ready for -30C Walk Wearing Socks and Shoes Melts Hearts
"When you have to go outside in -30 but you aren't a husky," one user commented of the dog in the TikTok video, which has received more than 9 million views.
Weather Aware for Extreme Cold Friday and Saturday
Extreme cold is prompting a Weather Aware for Friday and Saturday, as some of the coldest weather we've seen in several years looks to set up across Alabama.
WTKR
First Warning Forecast: Continuing on this cooling trend
Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Happy Saturday evening! It was cooler today with highs around 50°. The cooling trend continues tomorrow, then we stay chilly most of next week. Tonight gets colder with lows dropping to around freezing. A mix of sun and clouds Sunday through Wednesday. High...
GMA hunk Rob Marciano posts in 14 degree weather amid a’ once in a generation’ Christmas snow storm
GOOD Morning America's Rob Marciano has shared a post of himself braving a brutal "once in a generation" snowstorm. The beloved meteorologist can be seen completely covered in winter gear while he fights the "bomb cyclone" which brought winter weather warnings to nearly a third of America's population. Marciano posted...
Arctic Blast Sees Frozen Bats Fall From Bridge as U.S. Temperatures Plunge
Freezing conditions have extended as far south as Texas where there have been concerns for the power grid.
New winter boots to keep you warm and dry in the snow
Big snowfalls are coming this winter -- it’s just a matter of time, right? -- and forecasts call for single digits later this week. Get prepared for what’s to come so you can avoid walking outside with shoes that just aren’t cut out for this wicked weather.
WLBT
First Alert Forecast: polar air mass on final approach
THURSDAY: A big transition day across central and southwest Mississippi as a sharp Arctic cold front will drop into the region Thursday evening, pushing temperatures into the 10s for lows, with sub-zero degree wind chills by early Friday after topping out in the upper 50s to lower and middle 60s. Finish up any cold weather preps before sunset. Expect clouds to hang out through much of the day ahead of a burst of rain late afternoon and early evening that could briefly mix with sleet or snow north of I-20 as the cold air invades the area. We’ll watch for any roadway impacts in these areas. Winds will pick up with the passage of the front too – gusting 30-40 mph overnight, pushing wind chills between –10 and +5 by early Friday morning. Finish up any cold weather preps before sunset.
TODAY.com
Officials share important tips for protecting your home from the cold
As an arctic deep freeze cripples much of the country during the holidays, officials are recommending important safety steps for families to protect their homes and everyone inside from the cold. NBC’s Morgan Chesky reports for TODAY.Dec. 23, 2022.
Comments / 0