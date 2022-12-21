ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hill

5 things NOT to do at home during the Arctic freeze

Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
wtaj.com

Scattered flurries tonight, cold & breezy for Sunday

Light snow showers and flurries will continue to be scattered this evening and into the overnight hours. Temperatures will be chilly in the lower 20s with winds out of the west at 5-10 mph. Sunday will be brisk. A mostly cloudy sky with high temperatures in the upper 20s to...
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Bitter cold for Boxing Day

Alert(s): NoneForecast: Temps will once again struggle to get above freezing today, although it's much better than what we dealt with over the weekend. Highs will be right around 30 degrees this afternoon with wind chills mainly in the 20s. The winds have backed off, so it won't feel as harsh. Mostly sunny skies will give way to some more clouds streaming in through the afternoon. Lows tonight will be in the 20s around the city and teens for the inland suburbs. A few flurries are possible to the north and west, but that's about it.Looking Ahead: For tomorrow, we'll finally be closer to normal with highs in the upper 30s and plenty of sunshine. A gradual warming trend continues through the week with highs into the 40s by Wednesday, and 50s by late week.
WWL-AMFM

Frigid temps gone for the rest of the year

We can stop worrying about wrapping pipes and frozen conditions for the rest of this year. “It’s the last week of 2022! We’ll begin to transition back to a warmer than normal pattern by Wednesday,” WWL TV Meteorologist Payton Malone forecast.
Outsider.com

Polar Vortex Set To Bring Brutally Cold Weather To Middle America

A polar vortex is reportedly set to bring another severe-cold weather outbreak to Middle America later this week. The harsh weather will be kicking off on Monday (December 5th). According to the Weather Network, a part of the polar vortex will be branching off and heading south across the Prairies...
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Continuing on this cooling trend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Happy Saturday evening! It was cooler today with highs around 50°. The cooling trend continues tomorrow, then we stay chilly most of next week. Tonight gets colder with lows dropping to around freezing. A mix of sun and clouds Sunday through Wednesday. High...
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: polar air mass on final approach

THURSDAY: A big transition day across central and southwest Mississippi as a sharp Arctic cold front will drop into the region Thursday evening, pushing temperatures into the 10s for lows, with sub-zero degree wind chills by early Friday after topping out in the upper 50s to lower and middle 60s. Finish up any cold weather preps before sunset. Expect clouds to hang out through much of the day ahead of a burst of rain late afternoon and early evening that could briefly mix with sleet or snow north of I-20 as the cold air invades the area. We’ll watch for any roadway impacts in these areas. Winds will pick up with the passage of the front too – gusting 30-40 mph overnight, pushing wind chills between –10 and +5 by early Friday morning. Finish up any cold weather preps before sunset.
TODAY.com

Officials share important tips for protecting your home from the cold

As an arctic deep freeze cripples much of the country during the holidays, officials are recommending important safety steps for families to protect their homes and everyone inside from the cold. NBC’s Morgan Chesky reports for TODAY.Dec. 23, 2022.

