Chick-Fil-A donates more than 600 meals to patients at St. Francis over Christmas weekend
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Over the Christmas weekend, over 600 Chick-Fil-A meals were donated to patients at Saint Francis Health System. Chick-Fil-A Eastside Market Operator Arthur Greeno and his team spent their Christmas Eves serving patients, families, and staff. Greeno has donated meals to St. Francis for the past...
Recycle Broken Arrow offers tips for holiday trash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Broken Arrow and Recycle Broken Arrow are offering tips on how to correctly recycle holiday trash. All cardboard should be broken down and flattened before being placed inside a recycling cart. Wrapping paper with no glitter or foil can be recycled. Bows...
Oklahomans squeeze in last-minute Christmas shopping
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Many Oklahomans waited all year for Christmas to arrive. But with a handful of hours left on Christmas Eve, not all of them were ready. It wasn’t a Black Friday atmosphere at the Tulsa Hills shopping center, but Christmas Eve was just as busy as any other weekend. Countless people gathered to buy countless things. However, they couldn’t buy time.
Local Tulsa embroidery shop hit by alleged burglars
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tatermash Embroidery, located near 31st and Jamestown was hit before the Christmas weekend by suspected burglars. According to the shop's Facebook page, money and a tablet were stolen on Friday, and employees were left with a shattered front door. This comes just a few weeks...
Development resumes at Tulsa Premium Outlets, grand opening projected for 2024
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Simon has announced that development on the new Tulsa Premium Outlets will resume this year. A projected grand opening date is also set for 2024. The new mall will be located in Jenks near I-75 along Riverside Parkway. The center will measure approximately 330,000 square...
Tulsa Shootout expected to bring $5 million in revenue to the city
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa has hosted several events this year and will end 2022 with the Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout this week. It’s the 38th year for this event to come to Tulsa, bringing people from all over the world and making a huge economic impact.
City of Tulsa offers holiday recycling, Christmas tree disposal tips
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Celebrating the holidays comes with more to throw away. The City of Tulsa says recycling is simple for residents. Most packaging and wrapping paper such as cardboard boxes and basic wrapping paper without foil or glitter are recyclable in the city's blue recycling carts. The...
Southwest Airline fiasco affects flights at Tulsa International Airport
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Southwest Airlines fiasco is leaving no airport unaffected. Travelers at the Will Rogers Airport in Oklahoma City waited in long lines after almost every Southwest flight was cancelled. It seems Tulsa is no different. 21 Southwest flights scheduled to leave or arrive at the...
Tulsa Zoo celebrates 50th birthday for all 3 Asian elephants
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Zoo is celebrating a huge milestone for its elephant herd. Sneezy, Booper, and Sooky are all turning 50 years old. Elephants are the largest land mammal on Earth and have an average life expectancy of 47-and-a-half years, according to the Tulsa Zoo. Caring...
Broken Arrow Police Department searching for suspected package thief
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Broken Arrow Police Department is searching for a package thief who allegedly stole a package from a mailbox worth $100. The incident happened on Dec. 18 just after 1:30 a.m., when a white four door sedan pulled up to the victim's mailbox and stole mail and packages. One package stolen was valued at $100.
All women's Tulsa bowling league stands test of time
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — 50 years ago, a brand new Tulsa Bowling League was formed, and it's still going strong today. The members wear bright pink shirts with an out of this world name. They call themselves the Space Age Travelers. It's Tulsa's only all ladies traveling bowling league.
Oklahoma Inaugural Committee announces inaugural ball performers for 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Inaugural Committee announced the entertainment headliners for the 2023 inaugural balls on Monday. The headliners for the 2023 inaugural balls will all feature Oklahoma artists who specialize in red-dirt country music. The Tulsa inaugural ball on Jan. 6 will feature Corey Kent, a...
Tulsa Shootout's unique track keeps racers coming back
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout begins Tuesday night, with the first races of the tournament beginning at 7 p.m. This is the second year that entries for the shootout have exceeded 1,500, with 643 drivers from 37 states and four countries. Racing will continue every...
Lake Hudson pump valve freezes, busts; causes water outage in Locust Grove
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Parts of Locust Grove are without water the day after Christmas after a check valve at the Lake Hudson pumps froze and busted overnight. The Town of Locust Grove says the water is off on Broadway Street from Delaware Street to Water Street. Parts of Cherokee Street is also affected.
60-year-old Vinita woman dies in Christmas Eve crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirms one person is dead following a crash in Rogers County. On Dec. 24. at 10 p.m., a 2021 Ford F150 was being driven by a 38-year-old Tulsa man on OK-66 at the Verdigris River Bridge in Catoosa. Connie Porter, 60, of...
Holly Frontier refinery investigating after fire at west Tulsa plant
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — If you were out shopping Saturday, you might have seen black smoke in the sky. The Tulsa Fire Department says it was a fire at the Holly Refinery near West 31st Street and Southwest Boulevard. TFD said that its crews were not called to respond...
Muskogee County Sheriff's Office searches for stolen horse trailer
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a platinum horse trailer that was stolen sometime between Dec. 17 and 18. MCSO took to Facebook Saturday to ask for the public's help in locating the trailer. Deputies also said the suspects stole several saddles including...
Locust Grove water leak repaired, residents still experiencing low water pressure
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — After a check valve at the Lake Hudson pump froze and broke overnight, Locust Grove residents were without water the day after Christmas. As of Tuesday, Dec. 27, the leak has been repaired. Locust Grove Town Hall says the water supply is still being built...
Tulsa police arrest man wanted for multiple warrants
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested Jonathan Warner, a man they say was wanted for multiple warrants, including one for domestic assault and battery by strangulation. On Dec. 23, TPD teamed up with the Broken Arrow Police Department to take Warner into custody. Officers found Warner...
Woman in serious condition after shooting at Mohawk Manor Apartments, Tulsa police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: A woman is in serious condition after being shot outside of her apartment while waiting for a ride, according to the Tulsa Police Department. The woman is in her late 20s, officers said. Officers said she was shot in her upper torso, but is...
