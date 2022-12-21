ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTUL

Recycle Broken Arrow offers tips for holiday trash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Broken Arrow and Recycle Broken Arrow are offering tips on how to correctly recycle holiday trash. All cardboard should be broken down and flattened before being placed inside a recycling cart. Wrapping paper with no glitter or foil can be recycled. Bows...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

Oklahomans squeeze in last-minute Christmas shopping

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Many Oklahomans waited all year for Christmas to arrive. But with a handful of hours left on Christmas Eve, not all of them were ready. It wasn’t a Black Friday atmosphere at the Tulsa Hills shopping center, but Christmas Eve was just as busy as any other weekend. Countless people gathered to buy countless things. However, they couldn’t buy time.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Local Tulsa embroidery shop hit by alleged burglars

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tatermash Embroidery, located near 31st and Jamestown was hit before the Christmas weekend by suspected burglars. According to the shop's Facebook page, money and a tablet were stolen on Friday, and employees were left with a shattered front door. This comes just a few weeks...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

City of Tulsa offers holiday recycling, Christmas tree disposal tips

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Celebrating the holidays comes with more to throw away. The City of Tulsa says recycling is simple for residents. Most packaging and wrapping paper such as cardboard boxes and basic wrapping paper without foil or glitter are recyclable in the city's blue recycling carts. The...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Southwest Airline fiasco affects flights at Tulsa International Airport

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Southwest Airlines fiasco is leaving no airport unaffected. Travelers at the Will Rogers Airport in Oklahoma City waited in long lines after almost every Southwest flight was cancelled. It seems Tulsa is no different. 21 Southwest flights scheduled to leave or arrive at the...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Zoo celebrates 50th birthday for all 3 Asian elephants

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Zoo is celebrating a huge milestone for its elephant herd. Sneezy, Booper, and Sooky are all turning 50 years old. Elephants are the largest land mammal on Earth and have an average life expectancy of 47-and-a-half years, according to the Tulsa Zoo. Caring...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Broken Arrow Police Department searching for suspected package thief

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Broken Arrow Police Department is searching for a package thief who allegedly stole a package from a mailbox worth $100. The incident happened on Dec. 18 just after 1:30 a.m., when a white four door sedan pulled up to the victim's mailbox and stole mail and packages. One package stolen was valued at $100.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

All women's Tulsa bowling league stands test of time

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — 50 years ago, a brand new Tulsa Bowling League was formed, and it's still going strong today. The members wear bright pink shirts with an out of this world name. They call themselves the Space Age Travelers. It's Tulsa's only all ladies traveling bowling league.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Shootout's unique track keeps racers coming back

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout begins Tuesday night, with the first races of the tournament beginning at 7 p.m. This is the second year that entries for the shootout have exceeded 1,500, with 643 drivers from 37 states and four countries. Racing will continue every...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

60-year-old Vinita woman dies in Christmas Eve crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirms one person is dead following a crash in Rogers County. On Dec. 24. at 10 p.m., a 2021 Ford F150 was being driven by a 38-year-old Tulsa man on OK-66 at the Verdigris River Bridge in Catoosa. Connie Porter, 60, of...
VINITA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police arrest man wanted for multiple warrants

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested Jonathan Warner, a man they say was wanted for multiple warrants, including one for domestic assault and battery by strangulation. On Dec. 23, TPD teamed up with the Broken Arrow Police Department to take Warner into custody. Officers found Warner...
TULSA, OK

