Mission Valley residents took an early polar plunge this week as an Arctic weather system barreled south, delivering what threatened to be historically cold temperatures across Montana. According to the National Weather Service, the first day of winter, Wednesday, Dec. 21, was expected to bring a high of minus 1 and a low of minus 17 in Polson. The chance of snow on Wednesday was just 20 percent, but wind gusts of up to 32 mph were predicted, portending wind chill values as low as minus 30. Thursday’s forecast called for a daytime high of minus 8, and a nighttime low...

POLSON, MT ・ 4 DAYS AGO