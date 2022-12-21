ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitefish, MT

Flathead Beacon

Stumptown Snowboards Celebrates Three Decades

When Stumptown Snowboards launched in 1992, Joe Tabor started selling gear out of a 150-square-foot closet on Second Street East in Whitefish, behind a former record store called the Sound Garden. Since then, Joe’s partner Kristin Tabor, who would eventually become his wife, joined the Stumptown team as a co-owner,...
WHITEFISH, MT
Flathead Beacon

A Christmas Family Robinson

One November afternoon in 1960, when Ray Robinson was in first grade, his father surprised him at his school bus stop outside of Bigfork. He was there to enlist him into the family business. “He loaded me up into the truck with him and said, ‘you’re going into the woods...
BIGFORK, MT
Lake County Leader

When Old Man Winter gets cranky

Mission Valley residents took an early polar plunge this week as an Arctic weather system barreled south, delivering what threatened to be historically cold temperatures across Montana. According to the National Weather Service, the first day of winter, Wednesday, Dec. 21, was expected to bring a high of minus 1 and a low of minus 17 in Polson. The chance of snow on Wednesday was just 20 percent, but wind gusts of up to 32 mph were predicted, portending wind chill values as low as minus 30. Thursday’s forecast called for a daytime high of minus 8, and a nighttime low...
POLSON, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Missing Whitefish snowmobiler found dead in Canyon Creek area

A snowmobiler reported missing Dec. 13 after failing to return from an outing in the Canyon Creek area was found dead by a search and rescue team shortly before sunset Wednesday. Officials with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office said Charles Kind, 87, of Whitefish was located in the South Fork...
WHITEFISH, MT
NBCMontana

Glacier Park International Airport reopens after temporary closure

MISSOULA, Mont. — Freezing rain triggered a temporary closure of the main runway Sunday evening at Glacier Park International Airport in Kalispell. Airport director Robert Ratkowski said the closure did impact some flights. Crews used a runway deicer. Ratkowski said it took a while but the runway is now...
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

Play Ball

A 92-mile-per-hour fastball fired from the arm of Whitefish’s Ty Schwaiger takes 0.448 seconds to travel from the pitcher’s mound to the strike zone — or, to place that blazing speed into context, just over nine minutes to travel from Whitefish’s Memorial Field to downtown Kalispell, as the crow flies.
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Jury finds Bigfork man guilty of assaulting Whitefish officer

After deliberating for a little under an hour Tuesday, a jury found a Bigfork man accused of attacking a Whitefish Police officer in 2021 guilty of felony assault on a peace officer. Flathead County District Judge Robert Allison remanded Paul Kermit Gysler, 40, to the custody of the Sheriff’s Office...
WHITEFISH, MT
Flathead Beacon

Justice Dept. Watchdog Moves to Settle Misconduct Charges with Former Whitefish Police Chief

The state Justice Department’s watchdog bureau responsible for overseeing law enforcement certification in Montana has agreed to a settlement with former Whitefish Police Chief Bill Dial, who retired abruptly in August 2021 amid misconduct charges after leading the department for two decades. The conditions of the settlement would permanently prohibit Dial from serving as a public safety officer in Montana while allowing him to retain his law enforcement certificate.
WHITEFISH, MT
Flathead Beacon

Flathead County Reviews Jail Expansion Options and Alternatives

County officials at a Dec. 19 commissioner meeting reviewed design options to expand the Flathead County Detention Center while consultants outlined forecasts and potential alternative solutions for housing inmates and offenders. The meeting marked the first workshop of several forums slated to continue through April, when officials plan to develop...

