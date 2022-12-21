Read full article on original website
Flathead Beacon
Stumptown Snowboards Celebrates Three Decades
When Stumptown Snowboards launched in 1992, Joe Tabor started selling gear out of a 150-square-foot closet on Second Street East in Whitefish, behind a former record store called the Sound Garden. Since then, Joe’s partner Kristin Tabor, who would eventually become his wife, joined the Stumptown team as a co-owner,...
Flathead Beacon
A Christmas Family Robinson
One November afternoon in 1960, when Ray Robinson was in first grade, his father surprised him at his school bus stop outside of Bigfork. He was there to enlist him into the family business. “He loaded me up into the truck with him and said, ‘you’re going into the woods...
Evergreen luminary display lit up for 12th year
These luminarias are set up by the Evergreen Fire and Rescue in remembrance and tribute of lost loved ones during the holidays.
When Old Man Winter gets cranky
Mission Valley residents took an early polar plunge this week as an Arctic weather system barreled south, delivering what threatened to be historically cold temperatures across Montana. According to the National Weather Service, the first day of winter, Wednesday, Dec. 21, was expected to bring a high of minus 1 and a low of minus 17 in Polson. The chance of snow on Wednesday was just 20 percent, but wind gusts of up to 32 mph were predicted, portending wind chill values as low as minus 30. Thursday’s forecast called for a daytime high of minus 8, and a nighttime low...
Crews knockdown pair of structure fires in Evergreen
Mutual aid was called in from several departments in response to two separate structure fires in Evergreen.
Flathead Electric Crews Working to Restore Power in Montana Cold Snap
It's cold enough in your house with the power on. Imagine what it's like for a few hundred residents on the east side of Montana's Flathead Valley, where crews are responding to widespread outages that developed this morning. Flathead Electric Cooperative reports the problems began around 7:40 this morning when...
Wind Chill Warning in effect for much of Western Montana
Dangerously cold wind chills of as low as -40° are possible in the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys on Thursday.
Whitefish Pilot
Missing Whitefish snowmobiler found dead in Canyon Creek area
A snowmobiler reported missing Dec. 13 after failing to return from an outing in the Canyon Creek area was found dead by a search and rescue team shortly before sunset Wednesday. Officials with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office said Charles Kind, 87, of Whitefish was located in the South Fork...
NBCMontana
Glacier Park International Airport reopens after temporary closure
MISSOULA, Mont. — Freezing rain triggered a temporary closure of the main runway Sunday evening at Glacier Park International Airport in Kalispell. Airport director Robert Ratkowski said the closure did impact some flights. Crews used a runway deicer. Ratkowski said it took a while but the runway is now...
Flathead Beacon
Play Ball
A 92-mile-per-hour fastball fired from the arm of Whitefish’s Ty Schwaiger takes 0.448 seconds to travel from the pitcher’s mound to the strike zone — or, to place that blazing speed into context, just over nine minutes to travel from Whitefish’s Memorial Field to downtown Kalispell, as the crow flies.
Power restoration efforts continue in the Flathead
One of of the coldest days in memory several thousand Flathead Electric Cooperative members were without power.
Emergency shelters, services established amidst Flathead power outage
The Flathead County Emergency Operations Center is organizing emergency shelters throughout the valley.
Emergency travel only advised in Lake County
Blowing and drifting snow has caused dangerous travel conditions and several roads are blocked by snowdrifts.
Whitefish Pilot
Jury finds Bigfork man guilty of assaulting Whitefish officer
After deliberating for a little under an hour Tuesday, a jury found a Bigfork man accused of attacking a Whitefish Police officer in 2021 guilty of felony assault on a peace officer. Flathead County District Judge Robert Allison remanded Paul Kermit Gysler, 40, to the custody of the Sheriff’s Office...
Flathead Beacon
Justice Dept. Watchdog Moves to Settle Misconduct Charges with Former Whitefish Police Chief
The state Justice Department’s watchdog bureau responsible for overseeing law enforcement certification in Montana has agreed to a settlement with former Whitefish Police Chief Bill Dial, who retired abruptly in August 2021 amid misconduct charges after leading the department for two decades. The conditions of the settlement would permanently prohibit Dial from serving as a public safety officer in Montana while allowing him to retain his law enforcement certificate.
Flathead Beacon
Flathead County Reviews Jail Expansion Options and Alternatives
County officials at a Dec. 19 commissioner meeting reviewed design options to expand the Flathead County Detention Center while consultants outlined forecasts and potential alternative solutions for housing inmates and offenders. The meeting marked the first workshop of several forums slated to continue through April, when officials plan to develop...
