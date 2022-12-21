Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge General Store in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPigeon Forge, TN
The Gigantic General Store In Tennessee You’ll Want To Visit Over And Over AgainLIFE_HACKSSevierville, TN
A Vietnam Veteran Missed His 1968 Graduation at the University of Tennessee Because of Draft & Walks 54 Years LaterZack LoveKnoxville, TN
Popular supermarket chain opens new "state-of-the-art" grocery store in TennesseeKristen WaltersAlcoa, TN
Related
Key defender returning to Tennessee, aiming to finish degree
DANIA BEACH, Florida — Several college football players have decided to declare for the upcoming NFL Draft, and several others remain on the fence regarding that matter. And, frankly, many of those players aren’t as good as Omari Thomas. But Thomas — a junior defensive lineman at Tennessee...
Everything Josh Heupel said when Vols arrived in Miami
The Tennessee football team arrived in South Florida Sunday night to start preparing for the Orange Bowl, and Vols coach Josh Heupel had plenty to say about it. Heupel met with reporters moments after he and the sixth-ranked Vols landed in the Miami area to start preparing for the Capital One Orange Bowl against seventh-ranked Clemson on Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium — the home of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins.
Defensive lineman in transfer portal gets offer from Tennessee
Tennessee has joined the race for a defensive lineman who added his name to the NCAA transfer portal more than a week ago. Texas State defensive lineman Davon Sears posted Monday on his Twitter account that he received a scholarship offer from the Vols. "Blessed to receive an offer from...
knoxfocus.com
Bishop ends up at Tennessee after all
De’Sean Bishop’s dream came true on National Signing Day (Dec. 21) as he joined the University of Tennessee football program. “All the hard work has paid off,” said the Karns running back who ranks as the TSSAA’s No. 2 all-time leading rusher. “It’s what I’ve dreamed of since I was a freshman.”
rockytopinsider.com
Justin Williams-Thomas Announces His Next College Football Program
Former four-star running back Justin Williams-Thomas only spent one season in Knoxville before hitting the transfer portal on Dec. 5. And now, on Tuesday morning, Williams-Thomas has announced his next landing spot. According to his own Twitter account, Williams-Thomas is taking his talents to Stanford University. The 6-foot, 210-pound running...
Physical freshman Awaka emerging for No. 7 Vols
Rick Barnes didn’t need much time to scout Tobe Awaka before imagining what the under-the-radar, 6-foot-8 New York native could become as a player. Awaka was really raw, but he was really athletic, he played really hard and he didn’t seem to fear anything. Barnes had to imagine...
Notes, Observations From Tennessee's Monday Practice Ahead of the Orange Bowl
Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-- Tennessee is in the sunshine state and practice is ongoing. The media was allowed fifteen minutes of viewed time, so we were able to make several quick observations from the outing. Ugly Weather Tennessee's start to the week in the Sunshine State is anything but sunny. ...
Tennessee makes top five for four-star, in-state athlete Boo Carter
Tennessee is on the short list of favorites for one of its top in-state targets. Four-star Class of 2024 athlete Boo Carter of Brainerd High School in Chattanooga, Tenn., announced his top five college choices Tuesday afternoon in a post on his Twitter account, revealing that the Vols are the lone SEC program among the teams standing out to him.
This Huge General Store in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
This Is The Biggest House In Tennessee
Family Handyman compiled a list of the largest houses across America, including this massive home in Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
Tennessee man charged after Georgia woman dies in Sevier Co. crash, THP says
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee man is facing several charges after a Georgia woman died in a crash in Sevier County Friday, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary report obtained by WVLT News. Gary Ralph Reagan, 47, of Tennessee, was driving a 2015 GMC Sierra on Chapman...
Snow brings hazardous road conditions across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday, snow moved into East Tennessee and dumped some snow on roads across the area. For the most part, it stuck on the roads and created hazardous conditions in East Tennessee. The snow caused some cars to slide down hills and led to some driving...
Road congestions in East Tennessee, light snow flurries
Spokesperson of the Tennessee Department of Transportation Mark Nagi is asking the public to use caution when driving in East Tennessee this evening.
wvlt.tv
‘Use caution’: Snowfall creates slick road conditions across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials urged travelers to use caution as snowfall across the region resulted in hazardous conditions on Monday. Approximately a half-inch to an inch of snow was expected to accumulate across parts of East Tennessee, which came from a southern edge of a storm system. Snowfall stopped just after 9:00 p.m. on Dec. 26.
wvlt.tv
What restaurants are open on Christmas?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the Christmas holiday approaching, some may be wondering where they can grab a bite to eat. Several restaurants are open on Christmas this year all across Knoxville and East Tennessee. Calhoun’s. The River, Pellissippi, Bearden Hill, Turkey Creek, and Maryville. Christmas Eve- 11 a.m....
Pastor leading protest against 'all-ages' Christmas drag show in TN warns of rising anti-Christian sentiment
A pastor in Knoxville, Tennessee, who is leading the charge against a Christmas drag show open to children, told Fox News Digital he believes such events are anti-Christian.
4 of the most scenic fishing spots in East Tennessee
Fishing is one of Tennessee's favorite pastimes, and anglers in East Tennessee have the opportunity to take in some gorgeous scenery while landing world-class freshwater fish.
The Gigantic General Store In Tennessee You’ll Want To Visit Over And Over Again
The Ogle Brothers General Store in Sevierville, Tennessee is a beloved landmark that has been serving the community for over a century. The store was founded in 1875 by brothers James and Joseph Ogle, and it has remained a family-run business for four generations.
wvlt.tv
Anakeesta to host New Year’s Eve celebration
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are you looking for New Year’s Eve plans? You’re in luck — Anakeesta is staying open to offer guests a spot to ring in the new year!. The park will offer extended hours on Dec. 31, with doors opening at 9:00 a.m. to midnight on New Year’s Eve, according to a release.
Utilities impose new round of outages on Saturday as TVA works to respond to record power demand
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE SATURDAY: Intentional power outages continued into late morning Saturday as utilities up and down East Tennessee tried to help the Tennessee Valley Authority cope with record demand and single-digit Arctic air. TVA announced the rolling blackouts ended Saturday morning. The company urged people to look...
Comments / 0