Knoxville, TN

247Sports

Everything Josh Heupel said when Vols arrived in Miami

The Tennessee football team arrived in South Florida Sunday night to start preparing for the Orange Bowl, and Vols coach Josh Heupel had plenty to say about it. Heupel met with reporters moments after he and the sixth-ranked Vols landed in the Miami area to start preparing for the Capital One Orange Bowl against seventh-ranked Clemson on Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium — the home of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins.
KNOXVILLE, TN
knoxfocus.com

Bishop ends up at Tennessee after all

De’Sean Bishop’s dream came true on National Signing Day (Dec. 21) as he joined the University of Tennessee football program. “All the hard work has paid off,” said the Karns running back who ranks as the TSSAA’s No. 2 all-time leading rusher. “It’s what I’ve dreamed of since I was a freshman.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Justin Williams-Thomas Announces His Next College Football Program

Former four-star running back Justin Williams-Thomas only spent one season in Knoxville before hitting the transfer portal on Dec. 5. And now, on Tuesday morning, Williams-Thomas has announced his next landing spot. According to his own Twitter account, Williams-Thomas is taking his talents to Stanford University. The 6-foot, 210-pound running...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Physical freshman Awaka emerging for No. 7 Vols

Rick Barnes didn’t need much time to scout Tobe Awaka before imagining what the under-the-radar, 6-foot-8 New York native could become as a player. Awaka was really raw, but he was really athletic, he played really hard and he didn’t seem to fear anything. Barnes had to imagine...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Tennessee makes top five for four-star, in-state athlete Boo Carter

Tennessee is on the short list of favorites for one of its top in-state targets. Four-star Class of 2024 athlete Boo Carter of Brainerd High School in Chattanooga, Tenn., announced his top five college choices Tuesday afternoon in a post on his Twitter account, revealing that the Vols are the lone SEC program among the teams standing out to him.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wvlt.tv

What restaurants are open on Christmas?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the Christmas holiday approaching, some may be wondering where they can grab a bite to eat. Several restaurants are open on Christmas this year all across Knoxville and East Tennessee. Calhoun’s. The River, Pellissippi, Bearden Hill, Turkey Creek, and Maryville. Christmas Eve- 11 a.m....
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Anakeesta to host New Year’s Eve celebration

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are you looking for New Year’s Eve plans? You’re in luck — Anakeesta is staying open to offer guests a spot to ring in the new year!. The park will offer extended hours on Dec. 31, with doors opening at 9:00 a.m. to midnight on New Year’s Eve, according to a release.
GATLINBURG, TN

