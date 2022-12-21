ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

WMTW

Few flakes fly ahead of late-week warmup

Clouds give way to sunshine in Southern Maine Tuesday afternoon while light snow showers remain possible further north. Little more than a dusting is expected in any one spot. Temperatures are seasonable for late December topping out in the 20s and low 30s. Another round of light snow is possible...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Sun and clouds on Tuesday

How’s the weather looking for your Tuesday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Roger Griswold.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Few flurries tomorrow followed by warming trend

Quiet weather is expected overnight with partly cloudy skies and a light southwest breeze with more clouds rolling in as we approach daybreak. Tomorrow will then be on the cloudy side with a chance of flurries as a weak wave moves through. No more than a dusting is expected. Otherwise, it will be a quiet and cloudy day reaching the low to mid-30s in the afternoon.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Cold and breezy with a quiet pattern ahead

PORTLAND, Maine — Cold and breezy conditions across Maine today with a chance of flurries in the mountains. Otherwise, dry and the quiet weather pattern holds as we get into the workweek with mostly sunny skies expected on Monday. Temperatures this week will drop into the teens and 20s at night, reaching the lower 30s in the afternoon through Wednesday, then 40s later this week.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

CMP customers expected to have power restored by the end of Tuesday

Maine — Five days after Friday's storm, CMP customers are still without power. CMP President Joe Purington said all customers should have their power by the end of Tuesday. “We have almost 3,000 people in the field who will not stop until every customer has their power back,” Purington said in a statement posted on CMP's website.
OXFORD, ME
WPFO

Winter storm continues across Maine Saturday

PORTLAND (WGME)--- Our winter storm continues across the state Saturday morning. Snowfall totals in inland areas have been very impressive, approaching 20” in some spots. A few more hours of snow to go before things wind down this evening. One final band of snow looks to rotate across the...
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

Cute, Abandoned 3-Week-Old Puppies Will Head to Maine to Find Forever Homes

Christmas is a time for giving. That means it's time to head to your local pet adoption center and give the gift of a new home to a sweet animal who needs it. There's not a better time of year to provide an animal those new digs. Plus, your family will love you for it. And, as someone who has rescued pets his whole life, these sweet angels will love you unconditionally, forever.
MAINE STATE

