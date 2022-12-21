GILMAN, WI (WSAU) — The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with the Christmas Eve robbery at Cenex in Gilman. Officers say their investigation led them to 36-year-old Tommy Lee Wilkes, who was arrested on Monday after a search warrant was issued for his home. According to detectives, Wilkes may have walked into the gas station with a handgun and demanded money from the register.

