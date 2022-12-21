Read full article on original website
Taylor County Robbery Suspect Arrested
GILMAN, WI (WSAU) — The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with the Christmas Eve robbery at Cenex in Gilman. Officers say their investigation led them to 36-year-old Tommy Lee Wilkes, who was arrested on Monday after a search warrant was issued for his home. According to detectives, Wilkes may have walked into the gas station with a handgun and demanded money from the register.
Fatal Crash Reported in Lincoln County
TOWN OF BRADLEY, WI (WSAU) — One person has died as the result of a crash in the Town of Bradley on Monday. Officers say a vehicle failed to stop at the intersection of County Roads U and A and went into the ditch. The vehicle struck several trees before coming to rest.
