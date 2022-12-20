Hall of Fame golfer Kathy Whitworth, who won more tournaments than anyone on the LPGA and PGA tours, died Saturday. She was 83. Whitworth won 88 times on the LPGA Tour, six more than fellow Hall of Fame member Mickey Wright. Tiger Woods and Sam Snead have won 82 tournaments on the PGA Tour, according to the Golf Channel.

