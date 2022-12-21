ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, FL

Trustee of family trust claims $1 million prize from lottery scratch-off ticket purchased in Ocala

A trustee of the J&V Family Trust recently claimed a $1 million top prize from a Mystery Multiplier scratch-off lottery ticket that was purchased in Ocala. The Florida Lottery announced this week that Verna Johnson, of Ocala, visited the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee to claim the prize on behalf of the J&V Family Trust. The trustee chose to receive the winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985.
OCALA, FL
An Elegant Villa in Miami Beach Featuring an Overflowing Perimeter Pool and Bar with A Floating Fireplace is Asking $31.5 Million

3541 Flamingo Drive Home in Miami Beach, Florida for Sale. 3541 Flamingo Drive, Miami Beach, Florida, is an elegant home with travertine flooring, oak walls, and stones. This newly built structure was designed as a modern redux with an unprecedented level of luxury. This Home in Miami Beach offers 9 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with nearly 12,4 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3541 Flamingo Drive, please contact Oren Alexander (Phone: 954-774-3699) & Isaac Lustgarten (Phone: 305-450-8045) at Official for full support and perfect service.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Miami football 2023 class highest ever signed by Mario Cristobal

The 2023 Miami football class is the highest signed by Mario Cristobal during his head coaching career. Miami currently has the fourth-ranked 2023 class with all of the Hurricanes commits signing except for five-star cornerback Cormani McClain. The highest-ranked class Cristobal signed at Oregon was seventh in 2021. Miami has...
MIAMI, FL
Coral Glades Boys Basketball Compete at Las Vegas Tournament

The Coral Glades boys basketball team had a unique experience, competing in the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas. from Dec. 19-21. The tournament features teams from around the county, and the Jaguars played in three games. Their only win came against Weston Ranch (California), 58-87 in overtime. Coral Glades previously fell against Arbor View High School (Las Vegas) in their first game and then fell to Cardinal Newman High School (South Carolina).
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in Florida

The day that someone figured out they could deep-fry a ring of dough and glaze it with sugar, the world changed indefinitely. Florida carries the tradition started that day with some of the best donut shops in the country and according to Food & Wine, one of the very best can be found in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood. Keep reading to learn more.
MIAMI, FL
Carmela’s Kosher Dairy Restaurant In Boca Raton Cited By State Of Florida

Fourteen Violations Logged During Inspection. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Carmela’s Kosher Dairy Restaurant at 7300 West Camino Real in Boca Raton was cited for 14 violations during an inspection by Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Per BocaNewsNow.com policy, the following is […]
BOCA RATON, FL

