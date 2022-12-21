Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Florida sinking under the weight of increased urban development?JoAnn RyanFlorida State
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in FloridaTravel MavenMiami, FL
Computer monitor thrown at airport employeeAdrian HolmanMiami, FL
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
IGNITE Broward Arts Event Returns to South Florida on January 25-29, 2023Judith MastersBroward County, FL
Related
$41 Million Winning Florida Lotto Ticket Sold At Publix Location On Christmas Eve
A $41,000,000 million Florida Lotto lottery ticket was sold at a Florida Publix on Christmas Eve, according to the Florida Lottery’s website. That’s a lot of zeros. According to the Florida Lottery’s website, the Lotto QuickPick was purchased at Publix, located at 3015 Pine Island
Florida Woman Wins $1 Million On $20 Gold Rush Scratch-Off Lottery Ticket
The Florida Lottery announced that Lisa Heisner, 57, of Palmetto, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00. Heisner purchased her winning
CBS News
Four Illinois residents win in Lotto, Lucky Day Lotto drawings totaling $2 million
CHICAGO (CBS) – Four people in Illinois have more to celebrate this Christmas. Each of them is holding a winning ticket from Thursday's Lotto and Lucky Day Lotto drawings worth between $50,000 and $1 million. The winner of the $1 million Lotto ticket purchased it at a Phillips 66...
Florida man becomes a millionaire after spelling 8 simple words with scratch-off game
A Florida man became a millionaire after spelling eight simple words with a scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced.
Florida Woman Wins $1,000,000 After Picking Out A Winning Lottery Scratch-Off At Publix
The Florida Lottery announced that Karen Gibbons, 61, of Sebastian, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s West Palm Beach District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. Gibbons purchased
Can Hurricanes Sign Local Big-time WR Talent in 2024?
The class of 2024 needs to complement the 2023 wide receiver haul, and local talent could be the key.
ocala-news.com
Trustee of family trust claims $1 million prize from lottery scratch-off ticket purchased in Ocala
A trustee of the J&V Family Trust recently claimed a $1 million top prize from a Mystery Multiplier scratch-off lottery ticket that was purchased in Ocala. The Florida Lottery announced this week that Verna Johnson, of Ocala, visited the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee to claim the prize on behalf of the J&V Family Trust. The trustee chose to receive the winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985.
luxury-houses.net
An Elegant Villa in Miami Beach Featuring an Overflowing Perimeter Pool and Bar with A Floating Fireplace is Asking $31.5 Million
3541 Flamingo Drive Home in Miami Beach, Florida for Sale. 3541 Flamingo Drive, Miami Beach, Florida, is an elegant home with travertine flooring, oak walls, and stones. This newly built structure was designed as a modern redux with an unprecedented level of luxury. This Home in Miami Beach offers 9 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with nearly 12,4 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3541 Flamingo Drive, please contact Oren Alexander (Phone: 954-774-3699) & Isaac Lustgarten (Phone: 305-450-8045) at Official for full support and perfect service.
caneswarning.com
Miami football 2023 class highest ever signed by Mario Cristobal
The 2023 Miami football class is the highest signed by Mario Cristobal during his head coaching career. Miami currently has the fourth-ranked 2023 class with all of the Hurricanes commits signing except for five-star cornerback Cormani McClain. The highest-ranked class Cristobal signed at Oregon was seventh in 2021. Miami has...
Coral Glades Boys Basketball Compete at Las Vegas Tournament
The Coral Glades boys basketball team had a unique experience, competing in the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas. from Dec. 19-21. The tournament features teams from around the county, and the Jaguars played in three games. Their only win came against Weston Ranch (California), 58-87 in overtime. Coral Glades previously fell against Arbor View High School (Las Vegas) in their first game and then fell to Cardinal Newman High School (South Carolina).
2 Florida women from same county win $1 million lottery prizes from same scratch-off game
Two Florida women claimed two $1 million prizes from the same scratch-off game on the same day, according to the Florida Lottery.
Miami-Dade stuns Broward with last-second TD in All-Star Game
MIRAMAR, FLORIDA – Bragging rights and another championship trophy is going back to Area Code 305. Fittingly, it was the “Miami-Central Connection” that led the way. Central quarterback Keyone Jenkins connected on a 5-yard touchdown pass to his Rockets’ teammate Cataurus Hicks on the final play of ...
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in Florida
The day that someone figured out they could deep-fry a ring of dough and glaze it with sugar, the world changed indefinitely. Florida carries the tradition started that day with some of the best donut shops in the country and according to Food & Wine, one of the very best can be found in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood. Keep reading to learn more.
Florida Pet Store To Pay Over $200,000 After Allegations Of Selling Sick, Dying Puppies
Monetary relief has been secured for consumers who were reportedly deceived by a Florida pet store that sold sick or dying puppies. A consumer protection investigation against Hoof’s Pets, Inc., doing business as Petland Orlando East and Petland Waterford Lakes, revealed consumer complaints alleging Petland
Carmela’s Kosher Dairy Restaurant In Boca Raton Cited By State Of Florida
Fourteen Violations Logged During Inspection. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Carmela’s Kosher Dairy Restaurant at 7300 West Camino Real in Boca Raton was cited for 14 violations during an inspection by Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Per BocaNewsNow.com policy, the following is […]
Is Florida sinking under the weight of increased urban development?
When I first proposed this question to various people I know, many seemed not believe it could be true. They thought it sounded crazy. To me though, it made perfect sense. I truly didn't understand their disbelief.
Marie Gill Honored as One of South Florida’s Most Influential, Prominent Black Women in Business
Marie R. Gill, Founder and CEO of M. Gill & Associates, Inc., is ending the year on a high note after being named as one of South Florida’s Most Influential and Prominent Black Women In Business and Industry of 2022 by M•I•A MEDIA GROUP LLC., publisher of Legacy Miami and Legacy South Florida.
WSVN-TV
South Florida residents, visitors bundle up on Christmas Day as cold snap brings on falling iguanas
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Frigid temperatures across South Florida did not prevent residents and visitors from going out to enjoy a brisk and overcast Christmas Day. The holiday spirit was in full effect along Ocean Drive on South Beach, Sunday afternoon. “Merry Christmas, Feliz Navidad,” said Denise, who was...
Unexpected turkey run turns into $4 million lottery jackpot for Michigan woman
A Michigan woman said losing a debate about who would go to the store to buy a Thanksgiving turkey led to her winning a $4 million jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Woman apologizes for throwing computer monitor at Florida airline worker
An Alabama woman caught on camera throwing a computer monitor at a South Florida airline worker apologized for her actions following her release from jail on Christmas Eve.
Comments / 0