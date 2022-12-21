ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stark County, OH

AAA: Average Stark Gas Price Tops $3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The AAA average price for a gallon of gasoline in Stark County has risen above three dollars. That price Thursday morning was $3.03. The statewide average is up to $2.99. The national average price was $3.16. GasBuddy has price-leading gas stations putting...
OSP: 13 Killed in Holiday Weekend Traffic Crashes in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An increase in traffic fatalities over the Christmas holiday weekend. 13 people were killed in seven fatal crashes. Four of the 13 died in that chain-reaction crash on the Ohio Turnpike during a whiteout. The only fatality in the surrounding area was...
Deadly Monday Fire in Perry

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A man believed to be around 60 years of age is dead in a house fire in Perry Township from Monday. The Perry Township Fire Department says there was initially a lot of flame and smoke in the midday fire. They...
CFD: Smaller Fire This Time at 6th NE and Orchard

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Another fire on the property of that massive warehouse fire in Canton back in October. Adjoining four-story and one-story buildings on 6th Street NE near Orchard Avenue were heavily involved in flames when Canton firefighters arrived at 3 a.m. on Tuesday. One...
#2 Most Dangerous Intersection: Market N at 12th

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A bit of a surprise. The intersection of Market Avenue N and 12th Street makes the Stark County Area Transportation Study’s recently-released list of the Top 10 Most Dangerous Intersections in the county. “Surprise” because the intersection was redone as part...
Stark 211 Service Ends Soon, to be Replaced by Website

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Days are numbered for the 211 information line in Stark County. Stark Mental Health and Addiction Recovery says the service is moving online, to starkhelpcentral.com. As of January 1, a recording at 211 will point people toward that and other resources. Calls...
Family of Six Dead in Monday Newcomerstown Fire

NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A terrible fire tragedy in Newcomerstown in southern Tuscarawas County. A family of six is dead there from a house fire early on Monday. A person close to the family identifies them as Leroy Elliot, his wife and four daughters ages 5...
Stark EMA Keeping in Touch With NWS on Storm Possibilities

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County EMA is consulting regularly with the National Weather Service, keeping tabs on the storm for the possibility of large power outages or other major impacts. The county’s Emergency Operations Center could open in such cases, handling communications for first...
FORECAST: Winter Storm Warning for Wind, Extreme Cold & Snow

1 DAY OUT from a Strong Winter Storm! It will move into Northern Ohio overnight/early Friday morning and linger into Christmas morning bringing significant impacts to Holiday shoppers, travelers and gatherers. Thursday will be the last mild day with temperatures in the 40s. A few rain showers will be possible...
After Holiday Gatherings, Public Health Watching COVID, Flu Numbers

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With family getting together for the holidays, the public health sector is watching for a possible bump in COVID, flu and RSV cases. COVID cases and hospitalizations were already up in last week’s report, even though not all cases get reported.
