whbc.com
AAA: Average Stark Gas Price Tops $3
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The AAA average price for a gallon of gasoline in Stark County has risen above three dollars. That price Thursday morning was $3.03. The statewide average is up to $2.99. The national average price was $3.16. GasBuddy has price-leading gas stations putting...
whbc.com
OSP: 13 Killed in Holiday Weekend Traffic Crashes in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An increase in traffic fatalities over the Christmas holiday weekend. 13 people were killed in seven fatal crashes. Four of the 13 died in that chain-reaction crash on the Ohio Turnpike during a whiteout. The only fatality in the surrounding area was...
Winter Storm Elliott leaves its mark on Northeast Ohio, delivering high winds, cold temps before Christmas
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Winter Storm Elliott slammed through Northeast Ohio the past few days, delivering snow, high winds and bitter temperatures while causing a deadly pileup on the Ohio Turnpike and canceling dozens of flights at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. Thousands of residents across the state lost power for...
whbc.com
Deadly Monday Fire in Perry
PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A man believed to be around 60 years of age is dead in a house fire in Perry Township from Monday. The Perry Township Fire Department says there was initially a lot of flame and smoke in the midday fire. They...
Blizzard warning canceled for portions of Northeast Ohio, but winter storm warning remains in effect
CLEVELAND — A blizzard warning has been canceled for a handful of Northeast Ohio counties as an impactful winter storm continues moving through the region. The blizzard warning — which included Cleveland — was supposed to remain in effect until 4 a.m. Saturday, but was instead called off just before 8:30 p.m. Friday. The following counties are effected:
whbc.com
CFD: Smaller Fire This Time at 6th NE and Orchard
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Another fire on the property of that massive warehouse fire in Canton back in October. Adjoining four-story and one-story buildings on 6th Street NE near Orchard Avenue were heavily involved in flames when Canton firefighters arrived at 3 a.m. on Tuesday. One...
whbc.com
#2 Most Dangerous Intersection: Market N at 12th
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A bit of a surprise. The intersection of Market Avenue N and 12th Street makes the Stark County Area Transportation Study’s recently-released list of the Top 10 Most Dangerous Intersections in the county. “Surprise” because the intersection was redone as part...
whbc.com
Stark 211 Service Ends Soon, to be Replaced by Website
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Days are numbered for the 211 information line in Stark County. Stark Mental Health and Addiction Recovery says the service is moving online, to starkhelpcentral.com. As of January 1, a recording at 211 will point people toward that and other resources. Calls...
whbc.com
Family of Six Dead in Monday Newcomerstown Fire
NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A terrible fire tragedy in Newcomerstown in southern Tuscarawas County. A family of six is dead there from a house fire early on Monday. A person close to the family identifies them as Leroy Elliot, his wife and four daughters ages 5...
Snow emergencies issued in NE Ohio
As we head into the first big storm of winter here in Northeast Ohio, it’s important to know what each Snow Emergency Level means to keep you and your family safe.
whbc.com
Stark EMA Keeping in Touch With NWS on Storm Possibilities
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County EMA is consulting regularly with the National Weather Service, keeping tabs on the storm for the possibility of large power outages or other major impacts. The county’s Emergency Operations Center could open in such cases, handling communications for first...
whbc.com
Safe Communities, SARTA Provide Free Bus Rides for New Years Revelers
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office Safe Communities organization and SARTA are teaming up again to make it a safe New Years Weekend. Free SARTA bus rides are available Friday and Saturday starting at 5 p.m. Just go to any bus stop...
newsnet5
FORECAST: Winter Storm Warning for Wind, Extreme Cold & Snow
1 DAY OUT from a Strong Winter Storm! It will move into Northern Ohio overnight/early Friday morning and linger into Christmas morning bringing significant impacts to Holiday shoppers, travelers and gatherers. Thursday will be the last mild day with temperatures in the 40s. A few rain showers will be possible...
One dead after car strikes back of snow plow during Level 3 snow emergency in Crawford County
BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 34-year-old man is dead after his car collided into the back of a freightliner plowing snow off a Crawford County road. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Anthony Mahon of Shelby, Ohio was driving his Ford Explorer west on County Road 49 (also known as Remlinger Road) at around […]
LIVE UPDATES: Thousands without power, many roads refreezing, warming centers opened across area
PITTSBURGH — Thousands of people are without power and road conditions are deteriorating as snow falls, winds pick up and temperatures plummet. PennDOT announced speed limit reductions on multiple major roadways in Allegheny, Beaver, Lawrence, Washington and Westmoreland counties. First Energy and Duquesne Light are both reporting thousands of...
richlandsource.com
Power outages being reported in Richland County on Friday due to winter storm
MANSFIELD -- Power outages are cropping up around Richland County on Friday due to the strong winter storm, according to county Emergency Management Agency Director Rebecca Owens. The storm that blasted across north central Ohio late Thursday night with snow, powerful winds and icy cold is a quick baptism of...
whbc.com
After Holiday Gatherings, Public Health Watching COVID, Flu Numbers
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With family getting together for the holidays, the public health sector is watching for a possible bump in COVID, flu and RSV cases. COVID cases and hospitalizations were already up in last week’s report, even though not all cases get reported.
Winter storm causes deadly 50-car pileup, shutting down Ohio Turnpike
ERIE COUNTY, Ohio — A winter storm impacting tens of millions of Americans is blamed for a massive crash that forced the Ohio Turnpike to shut down for several miles. The Ohio Turnpike was shut down Friday afternoon both east and westbound between exits 91 and 118, WTOL reported.
whbc.com
Stark Tourism Group Provides Almost $300,000 for Ten Businesses, Organizations
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County’s tourism organization is providing nearly $300,000 in grants to ten businesses and organizations with projects that promise to bring in new visitors. $50,000 grants from VisitCanton are going to Gervasi Vineyard in Canton for their The Spa and Wine...
72-year-old assisted living resident believed to have died outside, stuck in frigid weather
A 72-year-old resident of an assisted living facility was found dead outside the building, and is believed to have died while stuck outdoors in frigid temperatures.
